WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 15

Before this match began, Angel Garza and Zelina Vega were being interviewed by Charly Caruso. Andrade wished Garza luck but looked like he was still upset about how Backlash turned out for him.

El Idolo did not accompany him to the ring with Vega for his match against Kevin Owens but he showed up after about a minute.

KO used the distraction to take control and corner the young man for some stiff strikes. Owens ended up ripping Garza’s pants off before he could do it himself. It’s more innocent than it sounds.

Andrade and Garza got into an argument at ringside and Vega stormed off as the show went to a break. We returned to see Andrade still at ringside as KO took it to Garza.

The high-flyer hit a missile dropkick for a near fall. He kept The Prize Fighter down with a submission until he reached the bottom rope. El Idolo got on the apron but it didn’t stop Owens from hitting a Stunner for the win.

Vega came back out and told them they need to work together, but neither man appeared to want their union to continue.

Grade: C+

Analysis

The breakup of Garza and Andrade has been coming for weeks, so none of this was surprising. That doesn’t mean it wasn’t necessary.

The match itself was relatively basic and uneventful. It was everything that surrounded it that mattered.

Garza and Andrade may still be allies for the time being, but it is just a matter of time before they become rivals. When they do, we should be in store for some incredible matches.