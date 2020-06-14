Jordy Nelson Believes He 'Definitely' Could've Helped Packers in 2018, 2019

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers cut Jordy Nelson prior to the 2018 season, and the former wide receiver believes he could have still contributed to the team in a meaningful way in the offense over the last few years.

"I definitely think I could have helped them," Nelson said to the Wisconsin State Journal's Jason Wilde. "I don't know what kind of player I'd be if I sat here and said, 'No, I wouldn't have been able to help them.'"

Nelson added:

"I think the track record between Aaron and I, I think we could have been productive no matter what year it would have been. I think we proved it over the time, year-in and year-out. We were both very productive. And until proven otherwise, I would say yes, I would have been able to."

Nelson spent the 2018 season with the Oakland Raiders before officially retiring as a member of the Packers in August 2019. He told Wilde he likely would have played beyond 2018 if he had still played in Green Bay but that he didn't feel the overwhelming desire to potentially keep moving around year after year.

Nelson only caught 53 passes for 482 yards and six touchdowns in 2017, down from 97 receptions for 1,257 yards and 14 scores in 2016. He battled a quad injury, though, while Aaron Rodgers was limited to seven games that season.

Wilde noted Rodgers' passer rating in the red zone fell from 107.6 in 2016—his last full season with Nelson on the roster—to 91.7 between 2018 and 2019. Rodgers also ranked ninth and eighth, respectively, in DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement) over the last two years, per Football Outsiders. He was sixth in 2016.

The front office hasn't done much to surround its star quarterback with a strong supporting cast.

Jimmy Graham arrived in 2018, but he was no longer the dynamic pass-catching threat he had been with the New Orleans Saints.

Green Bay used a fourth-round pick on J'Mon Moore, who didn't make the final roster, and then fifth- and sixth-rounders on Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown in the 2018 draft. The team also signed Allen Lazard well into the 2018 campaign.

The Packers then avoided adding a receiver of value through either the draft or free agency in 2019.

Nelson is probably right in that Green Bay would have been better with him on the roster, and that's largely because they didn't do very much to replace him when he left.