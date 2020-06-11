Yankees' 1st-Round Pick Austin Wells Says He Grew Up a Red Sox Fan

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Austin Wells may have bristled at the idea of playing for the New York Yankees growing up, but the Boston Red Sox fan said it is time to change allegiances after the Bronx Bombers drafted him in the first round Wednesday.

"Yes, I was a Red Sox fan growing up," the Las Vegas native said, per Pete Caldera of NorthJersey.com. "I think everybody's mind changed (Wednesday) night after hearing my name called. I'm definitely a big Yankee fan now."

The 20-year-old said he first started falling in love with the Red Sox during the team's 2004 World Series championship run, which is understandable given how important that year's team was in franchise history.

Boston overcame a 3-0 deficit against the Yankees in the American League Championship Series and won the World Series for the first time since 1918. Given the team's status as an underdog then against the mighty Yankees, it became a fan favorite across the country.

The Red Sox have won three more World Series since, and it is the Yankees looking for their first title since the 2009 campaign.

Wells, who said he prefers to play catcher but will do whatever it takes to make the big leagues and hit home runs for the Yankees, will try to help them do just that against his former favorite team. Wells was drafted by the Yanks out of high school but opted to attend the University of Arizona, where he was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year.