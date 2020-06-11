Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Adam Cole, Charlotte Flair and More

Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Adam Cole, Charlotte Flair and MoreJune 11, 2020
In the wake of a blockbuster TakeOver: In Your House, NXT's top stars are at the center of this week's WWE rumor mill.
Adam Cole made headlines for his contractual status but it now appears as though some light has been shed on the NXT champion's immediate future.
Ditto Velveteen Dream, who came up short in his attempt to dethrone the leader of the Undisputed Era Sunday. What is left for him to accomplish in NXT and might he be heading for a main roster run?
Dive deeper into those subjects, as well as news on the Greatest Wrestling Match Ever between Edge and Randy Orton Sunday night at Backlash, with this collection of rumor and innuendo.
Adam Cole's Contract Status and Possible AEW Run?
Despite speculation of a potential All Elite Wrestling run, Mike Johnson reported NXT champion Adam Cole has 18 months remaining on his current contract.
Cole recently eclipsed the one-year mark as champion and defeated Velveteen Dream at TakeOver: In Your House in a Backlot Brawl.
Cole has become the face of NXT, more so than even Johnny Gargano or Tomasso Ciampa. He is the centerpiece around whom the entire men's roster revolves around, and rightly so. Like Ric Flair or Triple H, he is a brash heel who can back up his promos in the highest pressure situations.
He also has a star power about him that few on the brand can claim.
The idea of his possibly joining real-life girlfriend Britt Baker, and close friends The Young Bucks, in AEW is appealing to that company but would be a major blow for Triple H and NXT. For the sake of the black and yellow brand, one can hope the contract situation gets ironed out and it retains his crown jewel.
Otherwise, the Wednesday night wars will become far more interesting, and potentially one-sided, than they already are.
Raw Women's Championship Report
Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Asuka vs. Nia Jax may be the plan for WWE Backlash but it is Charlotte Flair who is getting the Raw Women's Championship next.
So for all of you who are already overwhelmed and tuckered out by Flair's constant presence in the title picture, do not look for it to change anytime soon.
It was fairly obvious that was the direction things were heading Monday, when Flair joined Asuka in a tag team match, then defeated her in the main event of the show with an assist from Jax.
The Queen is the measuring stick for women's wrestling in WWE and, inarguably, the absolute best worker on that side of the roster. There is a discussion to be had about her being the best wrestler in the company, period.
Still, her presence around the title is becoming tiresome. With 12 title reigns in just over five years, it is easy to see why.
Hopefully, WWE Creative soon learns to tell a story involving Flair that does not include a championship. For her sake, as well as the audience.
Is Velveteen Dream Main Roster Bound?
Meltzer also reported Velveteen Dream is not heading to the main roster anytime soon.
Dream lost the Backlot Brawl to Adam Cole at TakeOver: In Your House, ensuring he will never challenge for the NXT Championship as long as the leader of The Undisputed Era holds the gold.
That leaves him in a bit of a precarious position.
We have seen Dream feud with Tomasso Ciampa, Undisputed Era and even hint at a program with Finn Balor. He has seemingly done everything there is to do except hold the top prize on the brand...except hold the one title the writing team has completely written him out of for the time being.
So what's next?
Does he become a tackling dummy for Karrion Kross? Does he set his sights on the North American Championship and Keith Lee? Maybe he feuds with Johnny Gargano?
In some cases, so many questions can be a good thing.
This is not one of them.
WWE Backlash Already Filmed?
According to WrestlingInc.com's Raj Giri, WWE filmed Edge vs. Randy Orton's "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" prior to Sunday's NXT TakeOver: In Your House special, with Performance Center recruits in attendance.
Meltzer followed up on Wrestling Observer Radio, stating WWE has a week to clean up the match in an attempt to present the best possible product.
It makes sense that WWE would want to ensure Edge vs. Orton was as good as it possibly could be in hopes of living up to the seemingly impossible expectations it set for the bout.
That the PC recruits had to endure that match, then the TakeOver show may explain why they were relatively quiet during the main event of In Your House, where Io Shirai defeated Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley to capture the NXT Women's Championship.
That is interesting in that WWE is learning even its paid athletes have a hard time digesting so many hours of the company's product.