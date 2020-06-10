Knicks Rumors: NY Targeting Shooting Big Man in 2020 NBA Draft, Free Agency

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The New York Knicks are reportedly looking to add some versatility to their frontcourt rotation during the offseason.

According to SNY's Ian Begley, the Knicks want to bring in a big man who can shoot. Begley reported he is unsure if that means the Knicks will sign that type of player in free agency or attempt to select one in the draft.

The Knicks boast a solid frontcourt duo in Mitchell Robinson and Julius Randle, but both of them do most of their damage in the paint and could benefit from a complementary big who has the ability to stretch the floor.

The Knicks' 2019-20 season is officially over since they weren't one of the 22 teams invited to finish the season in Orlando after the Association's coronavirus-enforced suspension in March.

Because of that, the Knicks can begin preparing for free agency and the 2020 NBA draft, which are both slated to occur in October following the end of the season.

Per Begley, the Knicks are considered "unlikely" to pick up the $15.75 million option in power forward Bobby Portis' contract for next season, meaning New York should have ample salary cap and roster space to find a big who better fills its needs.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

As far as free-agent centers go, both Marc Gasol and Kelly Olynyk could provide what the Knicks are looking for. The 35-year-old Gasol is a one-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and making 1.4 three-pointers per game this season and connecting on 40.2 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc.

Olynyk, 29, isn't as accomplished or versatile as Gasol, but he is also making 1.4 threes per game this season and makes his triples at a career-high 43.2 percent rate. Olynyk would likely also cost far less than Gasol.

New York could also explore the power forward market with Serge Ibaka and Frank Kaminsky standing out above the rest of the pack.

Like his Toronto Raptors teammate in Gasol, Ibaka has shot the ball spectacularly this season. He is averaging a career-high 16.0 points per game, and his three-point shooting percentage of 39.8 percent is a career-best mark as well.

Kaminsky is more of a role player, but he is averaging 11.0 points and 1.2 three-pointers made per game this season for the Phoenix Suns, while also making 34.8 percent of his treys. The Suns have a team option for next season.

As far as the draft goes, Dayton's Obi Toppin, Israel's Deni Avdija, Washington's Jaden McDaniels and Maryland's Jalen Smith are among those who stand at least 6'9" and have shown an ability to shoot the ball well.

The Knicks have some promising, young talent in Robinson, RJ Barrett and Kevin Knox, and adding a player with a different skill set to the frontcourt could help immensely in New York becoming competitive again in the Eastern Conference.