Orton-Ciampa Twitter Feud, Edge Talks WWE Backlash, Road Dogg Praises Adam Cole

Orton and Ciampa Trade Barbs on Twitter

Raw Superstar Randy Orton and NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa got heated Monday on Twitter following Sunday's NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view.

While TakeOver was widely praised by fans, Orton apparently isn't a fan of the brand and its style, as he took a shot with the following tweet:

Ciampa didn't take kindly to Orton's take and offered a critical stance on The Viper's in-ring performances by suggesting that he's boring:

Orton followed up by belittling NXT again by referring to it as a "wrestling school."

While one aspect of NXT is the WWE Performance Center, which helps train and cultivate inexperienced talent, there is no shortage of veterans in NXT who have been part of the wrestling business for many years.

That was on full display at TakeOver: In Your House, as all six matches delivered, which made for what was arguably one of the best shows in all of professional wrestling this year.

Ciampa put over Killer Kross by allowing him to win in fairly dominant fashion, plus Io Shirai won the NXT Women's Championship in a Triple Threat against Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley, Adam Cole retained the NXT Championship against Velveteen Dream in a Backlot Brawl, and Keith Lee retained the North American Championship against Johnny Gargano.

There is no doubt Orton has been doing some of the best work of his career on the mic recently, but he and Edge will have a lot to live up to Sunday at Backlash in terms of truly putting on the "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" and giving NXT a run for its money.

Edge Discusses Greatest Wrestling Match Ever

Edge and Randy Orton will be tasked with living up to the highest of expectations Sunday at Backlash, as their bout is being billed as the "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever."

In an interview with ESPN's Arda Ocal, Edge admitted that he initially thought it was a joke when WWE started using that tagline:

"I just laughed because I didn't think it was serious. Then I realized fairly quickly it was. Then my reaction was, is this wise, because anytime you say something the greatest ever beforehand, you're setting yourself up for failure. And I don't ever want to think that way. I need to think the opposite of that. I can't control the court of public opinion. I need to do and be proud of the work that I put in. All I can do is take it as if this is all just a bonus and in a weird way, a compliment. Or it's a giant rib. I don't know."

If 100 wrestling fans are asked to name the greatest match of all time, it is entirely possible that 100 different answers could be given.

Edge acknowledged that fact and noted that it is essentially impossible to go out and put on the greatest match ever because of it:

"I'll preface all of this with saying there's no such thing as the greatest match ever. You're not going to be able to say definitively, what is the greatest song of all time? What is the greatest painting of all time? What is the greatest movie of all time? What is the greatest band of all time? It's impossible, because there's no general consensus—you can have great matches, but what is the greatest is going to be different to almost everybody."

The Rated-R Superstar added the impossibility of the task has actually helped him in terms of taking some of the pressure away.

It is difficult to envision Edge and Orton putting themselves in the conversation for greatest match ever since Edge is more than nine years removed from his last basic singles match and Orton has never been known for putting on five-star classics.

They are both smart, capable veterans, however, and they have the chemistry necessary to produce something fans will enjoy.

Road Dogg Heaps Heavy Praise on Cole

WWE Hall of Famer The Road Dogg plays a key role in the backstage workings of NXT and has greater insight about what the NXT Superstars bring to the table than perhaps anyone other than Triple H.

During an appearance on WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Jason Ounpraseuth), Road Dogg was especially complimentary of NXT champion Adam Cole:

"Adam Cole is the most professional, most talented. He just gets it. He gets every aspect of it. He could cut a promo. He's the one of the guys where you go, 'I need you to do a minute,' and that's all you say to him. And he gives you a minute of hiccup-less verbiage that just makes you go, 'OK, that was perfect. Thank you,' every single time. That's Adam Cole in a nutshell."

Road Dogg expanded on that and noted that Cole would already be a huge star on the main roster if he was bigger physically:

"Man, If he was Karrion Kross' size, he would be the Universal Champion right now. If he wasn't, I'd be wondering why. That's the kind of guy he is. That's the kind of human he is. That's the kind of talent is. Incredible, and so he's probably my favorite guy, but from a guy who's now on this side of the fence having to work with that guy, he gives you everything you could ask for and more. You don't even really have to ask for it. It's just it's just like a dream. He's a dream dream superstar."

The fact that Cole is on the smaller side means he has to work that much harder than those who were blessed with prototypical size for a wrestler. Even so, he has held the NXT Championship for more than a year, marking the longest reign in the history of the title.

Cole put on a highly entertaining Backlot Brawl with Velveteen Dream at NXT TakeOver: In Your House, and now that Dream can't challenge him for as long as he holds the title, it is time for him to move on to someone else.

Everything Cole does feels like a big deal, and he will be a top star for as long as he is in NXT. With that said, he also has a bright future on the main roster.

Cole is reminiscent of Shawn Michaels in many ways, and if he has a career that even comes close to HBK, he will go down as one of the all-time greats.

