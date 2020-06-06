Bayley, Sasha Banks Mock Rumors About Crying on the Floor After Winning Titles

Photo credit: WWE.com.

After beating Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on Friday's episode of SmackDown, Sasha Banks and Bayley referenced negative rumors about them from after WrestleMania 35.

As seen in the following video (beginning at the 1:37 mark), Sasha and Bayley laid on the floor and pretended they were crying at one point during their championship photoshoot:

Their actions were in reference to a report by Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin last year. After Sasha and Bayley lost the WWE Women's Tag Team titles to The IIconics at WrestleMania 35, Satin reported that multiple sources said Sasha and Bayley were "laying on the floor of the locker room on Sunday, and back at the hotel in front of one of their rooms, loudly making it known they were unhappy about losing the tag titles."

Following that loss at WrestleMania 35, Banks took a few months off, while Bayley won Money in the Bank and then beat Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's title. Bayley dropped the title back to Charlotte, but she was able to regain it thanks to an attitude change brought on by Bayley aligning herself with a heel Sasha.

Since that time, Banks and Bayley have been the dominant forces in the SmackDown women's division. Bayley is in the midst of a title reign lasting well over 200 days, and Sasha has played a big role in helping her win many matches along the way.

The Boss and Bayley are now two-time WWE Women's Tag Team champions as well, meaning they are in possession of all the gold the women's division can accommodate on the blue brand.

Even though Sasha and Bayley won Friday, it is clear that WWE is continuing to build tension between them. At one point late in the match, Bayley tagged herself in while Sasha had her signature Bank Statement locked in. Bayley then pulled Banks out of the ring, which The Boss didn't take kindly to.

Sasha and Bayley still won the match, but there is little doubt their friendship is bound to disintegrate some time in the near future, and the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships could be the perfect catalyst to make it happen.

