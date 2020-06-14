The Real Winners and Losers from 2020 WWE Backlash

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Backlash 2020 made a big promise. The company told the WWE Universe that they would witness The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever. Even if they delivered on a strong match, that bar was impossible to leap over.

Edge and Randy Orton put in one of the best efforts of their careers, but it was always going to be difficult for them to hit that incredible mark. What was worse was that The Rated-R Superstar was injured, stopping his comeback early.

Drew McIntyre faced a truly motivated Bobby Lashley, but MVP could not stop Lana from distracting The All Mighty. The WWE champion won, but Lashley proved he was worthy of a main event run soon.

Braun Strowman refused to be stopped by The Miz and John Morrison, defeating them both in an embarrassing handicap match.

Asuka was unable to put away her latest rival Nia Jax. This competitive Raw Women's Championship clash ended in a double count out that hardly helped either woman.

The women's tag team division put on another surprise showstealer to open the show. Sasha Banks and Bayley have already added so much to the division as champions.

This night overdelivered in many ways, but it was also a ridiculous showcase that may have been worse for most wrestlers than it needed to be.