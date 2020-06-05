Under-the-Radar Stars Who Will Shine Brightest at NXT TakeOver: In Your House

Photo credit: WWE.com.

NXT TakeOver: In Your House is stacked with big names and high-stakes matchups, but some of the less-talked-about Superstars could be the ones who steal the spotlight during Sunday's pay-per-view.

TakeOvers are consistently among the best and most entertaining events in all of professional wrestling, and there has been no shortage of star-making moments at them over the years. Performers tend to throw caution to the wind and give it their all at TakeOver, and In Your House likely won't be any different.

Ahead of Sunday's highly anticipated show, here is a closer look at three NXT talents who have the potential to draw attention and set themselves up for big-time success moving forward.

Shotzi Blackheart

A new match was added to the TakeOver: In Your House card during Wednesday's episode of NXT TV, as Mia Yim, Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart will join forces to take on Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez in a six-woman tag team match.

The match was made due to a melee brought on by LeRae beating down Yim outside the ring. Nox showed up to stop her and was promptly taken out by Kai and Gonzalez. Blackheart then made her way out to the ramp to even the odds.

LeRae and Yim are embroiled in a rivalry along with their significant others, Johnny Gargano and Keith Lee, while Nox and Kai have been at each other's throats ever since Kai turned on Nox at NXT TakeOver: WarGames.

Blackheart has been aligned with Nox lately in order to prevent two-on-one attacks at the hands of Kai and Gonzalez. While Blackheart hasn't necessarily been the focus of the rivalry, she has a chance to stand out above the rest at In Your House.

While Blackheart hasn't been featured as heavily as more veteran performers like LeRae, Nox, Kai and Yim, it is clear that the NXT higher-ups have big expectations for her since she has been a regular on NXT programming over the past several weeks.

Her unique look, complete with green hair and high-risk offense, endeared her to fans even before her NXT run, but Sunday's match will represent her biggest chance yet to appeal to a wide audience.

The match figures to break down into chaos at some point, which is an environment Blackheart thrives in. Assuming that happens, she has a chance to come out of the match looking like the biggest star of the bunch.

Damian Priest

With big names like Finn Balor, Tommaso Ciampa, Adam Cole, Velveteen Dream and Charlotte Flair in action at TakeOver, it is easy to overlook someone like Damian Priest.

Priest is a big-time talent with ideal size and athleticism, but he hasn't quite broken through as a top guy in NXT yet. Part of the reason for that is the fact that he has lost many of his biggest bouts, including multiple North American Championship matches against Lee and a Triple Threat against Pete Dunne and Killian Dain at NXT TakeOver: WarGames.

While those matches were significant, Priest's clash with Balor at NXT TakeOver: In Your House may be the most important match of his career to this point.

Balor is perhaps the best-known wrestler in NXT due to his previous stint on the main roster, which included Universal and Intercontinental Championship wins. Because of that, a win against the Irishman would work wonders for Priest.

Priest isn't expected to win since the NXT creative team likely wants to keep Balor hot for an eventual match against United Kingdom champion WALTER, but even a highly praised match in which he gives The Prince all he can handle may be enough to raise his profile significantly.

As a strong worker and quality heel, Priest has a legitimate chance to be a main eventer at some point in NXT. It may not happen in the near future, but showing he is on the same level as Balor would go a long way toward starting him on that journey, and he has the potential to do precisely that.

Scarlett

One of the most intriguing matches on the NXT TakeOver: In Your House card is Karrion Kross' TakeOver debut against Ciampa.

Kross has made a huge impression in NXT over a short period of time for several reasons, including his look and intensity, his engaging entrance and the presence of Scarlett as his valet.

Scarlett is a huge part of his overall presentation, and she will likely play a significant role in his success moving forward. There is little doubt she will be in his corner for the match against Ciampa, and she figures to make herself part of it as well.

Kross clearly has to win his first big match in NXT in order to be established as a top heel, but the creative team likely wants to protect Ciampa as much as possible in the process. Having Scarlett interfere on Kross' behalf would be the best way to accomplish all of the above.

Her mere look and mannerisms allow Scarlett to stand out, but if she can execute a unique and creative way to get involved in the match, it will add another layer to her character as well as that of Kross.

Scarlett has boasted some obvious star power throughout her career, but Sunday will mark her first opportunity to show it off on the WWE stage.

