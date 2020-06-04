Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Rob Gronkowski, TV Tapings and More

1 of 4

Kurt Angle revealed to Tim Adams of CBR.com that he turned down an opportunity to manage Matt Riddle on the main roster.

"He's phenomenal in the ring. There's no doubt about that," the Olympian said. "But his whole bro gimmick thing works really well. And he's going to do extremely well. WWE has offered me a job to manage him. Unfortunately, I turned it down due to a few different reasons, but I would have loved to manage him. It just wasn't the right time."

Having Angle introduce Riddle as the newest signing to SmackDown was the right move given their history as amateur wrestlers. Both are legitimate badasses who can ground their opponent, twist them into a pin or force a tapout. In that regard, WWE's offer makes sense.

Thankfully, Angle opted not to accept it because Riddle doesn't need a mouthpiece or anyone to share the screen with. He is charismatic, has an enormous personality and his character will have no problems getting over with the WWE fans.

Would Angle have provided a bit of credibility for him right out of the gate? Absolutely, but he also would have stunted Riddle's growth. The minute the former NXT tag team champion gets in the ring with someone like AJ Styles or Daniel Bryan and shows he can hang with them no matter the stage, fans will buy into him.