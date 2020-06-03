WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 3

1 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The show began with LeRae immediately making her entrance for the match. As Yim posed during her entrance, The Poison Pixie attacked her from behind.

The ref called for the bell, and The HBIC took control by overpowering LeRae. A few dirty tactics later and Yim found herself back on defense.

They took the fight outside of the ring, where Yim threw LeRaw into the barricade a few times. They brawled as the ref counted out both women.

The Poison Pixie sent The HBIC into the LED wall. Tegan Nox tried to play the peacemaker before Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez and Shotzi Blackheart came out to turn this into a huge fight.

Gargano and Lee came down, and the announcer said William Regal had turned this into a mixed tag match. After Johnny Wrestling voiced his displeasure, the ref called for the bell.

The women did most of the wrestling until Gargano broke up a pin by Yim, causing Lee to go after him with all of his fury. Gargano gouged his eye with a car key, which distracted Yim long enough for LeRae to pin her.

Grade: B

Analysis

At first, it seemed like WWE was only going to give Yim and LeRae a few minutes. Turning this into a mixed tag match was a good way to keep them in the ring while also pushing the feud between Lee and Gargano.

Yim and LeRae work well together, especially now that LeRae is operating as a heel. She has quickly grown into this role after playing a babyface for almost her entire NXT career.

They did the heavy lifting in both segments, while Gargano and Lee played supporting roles. Having NXT wrestlers in the crowd to provide reactions helped make everything a little more enjoyable.