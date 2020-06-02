Warriors' Steve Kerr Touts Diversity of 'The Younger Generation' Amid Protests

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJune 3, 2020

DENVER, COLORADO - MARCH 03: Head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors works the sidelines against the Denver Nuggets in the fourth quarter at the Pepsi Center on March 03, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. ( (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr expressed optimism Tuesday that "the younger generation" can lead the United States into a better future in a pair of tweets that praised their diversity and tolerance:

"The younger generation coming up is more diverse, more tolerant, & more informed than any generation before them. They are smart, energized, connected and ready to build a country and society where EVERYONE feels safe and protected by the institutions of our democracy. They have learned to work together to promote a better future, even when such a possibility seems bleak. By actively acknowledging & protesting the racism that has long defined our nation's history, the younger generation is providing the hope that we all need. Listen to them."

Kerr's tweets occurred on the eighth evening of nationwide protests following the killing of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis Police custody May 25.

Kerr has consistently expressed his views on a variety of social issues, including racial inequality, police brutality and gun violence. He has also been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump.

This past week has been no exception:

The 54-year-old Kerr played 15 NBA seasons from 1988-89 to 2002-03 for six NBA teams, winning three titles with the Chicago Bulls and two with the San Antonio Spurs.

Kerr worked as a broadcaster and was the general manager of the Phoenix Suns before joining the Warriors as their head coach in 2014. He's led Golden State to five Western Conference titles and three NBA Finals wins.

