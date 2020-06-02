WWE 'Condemns Racial Injustice' in Statement After Killing of George Floyd

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

World Wrestling Entertainment issued a statement Tuesday amid Americans protesting across the country to call for action to address police brutality and systemic racism.

WWE said it "supports an inclusive society and condemns racial injustice":

On May 25, four officers from the Minneapolis Police Department approached George Floyd in his car while responding to an alleged forgery in progress. The officers removed Floyd from the vehicle and placed him facedown on the ground.

In a video of the encounter, one officer, Derek Chauvin, is shown kneeling on Floyd's neck. For nearly nine minutes, Chauvin continued kneeling on Floyd despite Floyd saying he was struggling to breathe.

He died at a local hospital, and prosecutors charged Chauvin with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The three other officers are under investigation but have not been charged.

Protests which began calling for justice for Floyd in Minneapolis have quickly spread across the country and world with broader aims of ending police violence and racial injustice.