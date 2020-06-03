Dexter Lumis and Superstars Who Could Impact NXT TakeOver: In Your House

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Many of NXT's biggest stars will be in action as part of the NXT TakeOver: In Your House card on Sunday, but there are some other performers who could play a role in how the matches are decided as well.

The NXT TakeOver cards are usually limited to five or six matches at the most in order to provide fans with the best action it has to offer over the course of a show with a palatable length, but the exclusivity of TakeOver means some supremely talented Superstars are often left off the card.

Here are three NXT stars who aren't currently scheduled to compete in a match at TakeOver: In Your House that may still have a major impact on the event.

Dexter Lumis

Tensions between NXT champion Adam Cole and No. 1 contender Velveteen Dream have heated up in recent weeks, and Dexter Lumis has had a significant hand in it.

Lumis first became involved when Dream and Keith Lee were supposed to team against Cole and Roderick Strong. After Damian Priest attacked Lee and rendered him unable to compete, Lumis stepped in and filled the void as Dream's partner. Lumis also scored the pinfall victory for his team.

Cole tried to stack the deck against Dream in the ensuing weeks, as Undisputed Era members Strong and Bobby Fish aided their leader as often as possible. That even branched out to a title match between Cole and Dream on NXT TV last month.

Lumis attempted to tip the scales back in Dream's favor by interfering as well, but he actually inadvertently cost Dream the match by launching an Undisputed Era member into him during a melee outside the ring.

That miscue didn't seem to negatively impact their relationship, as Lumis helped Dream in a subsequent brawl with Undisputed Era after Strong beat Lumis in a singles match a couple of weeks ago.

It is almost certain that Lumis and Undisputed Era will have some hand in Sunday's match between Cole and Dream, and given the nature of Lumis' character in that he isn't a typical babyface, it is easy to envision him turning on Dream.

That would allow Cole to keep the title and it would also result in Dream and Lumis branching off into a midcard feud. Because of how unique both Dream and Lumis are from a gimmick perspective, they could potentially help put together some of the most compelling content on NXT TV if they are given the opportunity to take the ball and run with it.

Chelsea Green

On last week's episode of NXT, Chelsea Green was put in the biggest spot of her WWE career thus far, as she teamed with NXT Women's champion Charlotte Flair in a winning effort against Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai.

At NXT TakeOver: In Your House, Flair will defend her title against Ripley and Shirai in a Triple Threat match. Since there are no disqualifications in a Triple Threat match, anything goes and anyone could get involved.

Green parted ways with manager Robert Stone last week, and it seems fairly obvious that the creative team is preparing to give her a major push. The best catalyst for the push would be to have her mix it up with the three of the best female wrestlers NXT has to offer on the big stage.

If Green does play a role in the Triple Threat match, her involvement could go one of two ways. The best for her career may be to have her help Charlotte retain over Ripley and Shirai, at which point she could become Charlotte's understudy.

Green could be her backup and interfere in her matches for a period of time before eventually turning on her and feuding with her over the title.

Another option is for Green to either purposely or accidentally cost Flair the match and title, which could then lead to a rivalry between them and perhaps even a Loser Leaves NXT match with Charlotte taking the loss.

Either way, having Green do something in the NXT Women's Championship match at NXT TakeOver: In Your House will put her on the fast track to becoming a top star in the NXT women's division.

Candice LeRae

The rivalry between Keith Lee and Johnny Gargano for the NXT North American Championship has become heated in a short period of time due primarily to the fact that their significant others have gotten involved as well.

Gargano's wife, Candice LeRae, and Lee's girlfriend, Mia Yim, have added another dimension to the feud and given it a real-life feel due to their involvement.

LeRae and Yim are set to face each other this week on NXT TV before Gargano and Lee do battle for the North American title at TakeOver. Given how incredible Gargano and Lee are as in-ring performers, they have a legitimate chance to steal the show.

In addition to the ring work, both LeRae and Yim figure to get involved at some point regardless of whether they accompany their significant others to the ring to start.

Gargano vs. Lee is a rivalry that should have legs and the ability to play out over the course of multiple weeks and even months. Because of that, Sunday's match is likely only the beginning rather than a conclusion.

Look for LeRae and Yim to cause chaos during the match, which will set the stage for more matches to come down the line.

