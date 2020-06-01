WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 1

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

On the road to WWE Backlash, Seth Rolins found himself at the center of two major segments on the June 1 episode of Raw.

The Monday Night Messiah squared off with Aleister Black in a match that was weeks in the making and hosted a mockery of a retirement ceremony for the legendary Rey Mysterio.

Was he able to defeat the enigmatic antihero of Raw and bid adieu to The Master of the 619?

Elsewhere on the show, Apollo Crews defended his newly won United States Championship for the first time while Raw women's champion Asuka squared off with NXT women's champion Charlotte Flair in a non-title match.

Who emerged victoriously from those matches, which angles heated up the brand's top storylines and did the flagship have any surprises in store for its fans Monday night?

Find out with this recap of the broadcast.