WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 1
On the road to WWE Backlash, Seth Rolins found himself at the center of two major segments on the June 1 episode of Raw.
The Monday Night Messiah squared off with Aleister Black in a match that was weeks in the making and hosted a mockery of a retirement ceremony for the legendary Rey Mysterio.
Was he able to defeat the enigmatic antihero of Raw and bid adieu to The Master of the 619?
Elsewhere on the show, Apollo Crews defended his newly won United States Championship for the first time while Raw women's champion Asuka squared off with NXT women's champion Charlotte Flair in a non-title match.
Who emerged victoriously from those matches, which angles heated up the brand's top storylines and did the flagship have any surprises in store for its fans Monday night?
Find out with this recap of the broadcast.
Seth Rollins Kicks Off Raw
"The Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins graced the WWE faithful with his presence to kick off Raw, ready to wave goodbye to the career of Rey Mysterio just three weeks after brutally and sickeningly assaulting the future Hall of Famer.
He claimed Mysterio would likely not be able to bring himself to call it quits so he is here to do it for him. He referred to Mysterio as a legend...and a sacrifice for the greater good of Monday Night Raw.
After a sarcastic video package, Rollins said he would gladly induct Mysterio into the WWE Hall of Fame when his time comes.
Aleister Black's music played and the former NXT champion hit the ring, clearing Rollins out of it and standing tall heading into the break.
Grade
B+
Analysis
Is it over the top? Absolutely, but this is the best Seth Rollins we have seen in WWE to date. He is insufferable, a false profit so full of himself that you cannot wait for a babyface to shut him up. Worse yet? He can weather any loss and be better, more over than before because of the way he has thrown himself into this persona.
In this one promo, he created a genuine desire for Mysterio to show up later and whoop his ass for disrespecting him, his legacy and his livelihood.
The match with Black should be damn good, too.
Kudos to Murphy and Austin Theory seated at ringside, watching their messiah spew his good word to the masses. It was a nice touch.
Aleister Black vs. Seth Rollins
Rollins and Black squared off in the first match of the night after the break.
A quick start by Black was negated by well-timed distractions from Murphy and Theory, as well as Rollins’ ability to capitalize. Just as it appeared as though the numbers game would prove too much for Black to overcome, Humberto Carrillo’s music played and he rushed to ringside with a steel chair.
Back from the break, Rollins continued to work over Black, delivering a sling blade for a two-count.
Black fought back, delivered a wicked kick to the face and scored a German suplex for a near-fall of his own. Rollins answered with the Falcon Arrow. A frog splash was met by knees from Black and the fight spilled to the floor ahead of another break.
After another timeout, Black applied an armbreaker that had Rollins writhing in pain. The self-proclaimed Messiah fought out with a powerbomb that broke it up.
Moments later at ringside, Carrillo picked a fight with Theory and Murphy. A distracted Rollins fell prey to a rollup from Black, who scored the win.
After the match, the disciples of Rollins pummeled Black. Carrillo again attempted a save but found himself beaten down.
With Black restrained by his followers, Rollins exclaimed, “this is what happens when you want to be a hero!” He proceeded to deliver a stomp that put Black down. The trio of heels stood tall to close out the segment.
Result
Black defeated Rollins
Grade
B+
Analysis
Rollins and Black had exactly the sort of in-ring chemistry you would expect from two wrestlers of their abilities. The finish may have been a bit of a letdown given everything that preceded it but it made sense within the context of the story so it’s forgivable.
The beatdown afterward allowed Rollins to rekindle heat while keeping things open for a rematch with Black. Maybe even at Backlash.
From the start of the show through this match, Raw caught fire on the back of Rollins’ promo work and his work with Black. Great stuff all around.
United States Championship Match: Kevin Owens vs. Apollo Crews
United States champion Apollo Crews joined Kayla Braxton in the ring for a promo. After expressing gratitude for his win and the overwhelmingly positive response, he issued a challenge to Kevin Owens for a shot at the title.
Owens made his way to the ring and said he didn’t want to take the title opportunity out of pity for his loss to Angel Garza last week. When Crews corrected him and said it was out of respect, Owens expressed guilt that he would end Crews’ title reign so soon after it started.
Owens scored a quick near-fall before the match came to a standstill upon a teased low-blow. Crews revealed it was feigned and a fistfight ensued. The competitors spilled to the floor heading into the break.
Back from the commercial, Crews scored a near-fall and Owens answered with a two-count of his own. As the challenger tried for a senton, the champion raised his knees, driving them into Owens’ spine.
Before the match could continue, Angel Garza and Andrade rushed the ring to draw the double disqualification. The heels stood tall heading into the break.
Result
Crews and Owens fought to a double disqualification
Grade
C
Analysis
This was too short to really leave a lasting impact, with interference that will probably lead to a tag team match that no one asked for.
With that said, it is understandable that WWE Creative would want to spare both Crews and Owens defeats but if it knew that going in, why even book it in the first place?
All it does is bait audiences in before switching to another, more predictable and less-appealing match. That is not at all how one keeps the viewers’ faith.
Owens and Crews vs. Andrade and Angel Garza
After the break, Garza and Andrade battled Crews and Owens in a tag team match.
The heels dominated the action, first isolating Crews before teeing off on the previously injured knee of Owens.
As the action broke down late, Garza clipped the knee out from underneath Owens, leaving him in a heap at ringside.
Back in the ring, Crews shook off the beating he had taken moments earlier and delivered the powerbomb for the hard-fought victory.
Result
Crews and Owens defeated Andrade and Garza
Grade
C
Analysis
This was too short, too disjointed to earn a higher grade.
That there was no real story to it, no opportunity for the heels to gain any sort of sustainable heat, only further hurt it.
Considering Andrade is Crews’ most logical contender for the pay-per-view, what is the benefit of having him lose the fall here? And if it is to protect Garza, who is still riding high after his win with Owens, why even book this whole thing?
No one benefited except Crews. As has been the case in WWE for the last decade, a champion is only as good as his opposition. If he beats everyone in meaningless tag team matches that should never have been booked anyway, where does that leave him?