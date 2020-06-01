Viking Raiders Tweet at Matt Hardy; Latest on Jeff Hardy and WWE Network Update

FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and AEW.

Viking Raiders Want Rematch With Matt Hardy

The Viking Raiders (aka Viking Experience, aka War Raiders) began their career on the independent scene as War Machine, the best of their four team names.

Matt Hardy, now plying his trade in AEW, posted an old video of the Broken Hardys taking on War Machine—leading Ivar to say he wanted a rematch:

With three of the four participants currently under WWE contract, Matt Hardy is the odd man out here. That said, if Matt ever wants one last run in WWE, he and Jeff could have an instant feud in the making.

Jeff Hardy (Kayfabe) Cleared of DUI

Speaking of Hardys, Jeff is currently in a feud with Sheamus that seemingly saw the Celtic Warrior frame him for driving under the influence and hitting Elias with his car.

The storyline draws parallels to Hardy's real life, as the's been arrested on multiple occasions for driving under the influence and has a history of addiction. The angle has been widely panned, with Matt Hardy and his wife, Reby, among those who have commented on the distastefulness of the angle.

"I think it sucks, I think it's stupid. I think it's a bad move on their part," former WWE star and current AEW wrestler Chris Jericho said on Saturday Night Special.

WWE seemingly does not appear willing to drop the angle, releasing a kayfabe statement on its website saying Hardy has been cleared of all "charges."

We'll have to see how this continues to play out next week on SmackDown.

WWE Begins to Offer Free Network Subscription

WWE announced a new free version of the WWE Network on Monday that comes at no cost to users. The announcement said it will feature the following content:

New shows including Raw Talk, streaming Monday nights each week immediately following Raw

Groundbreaking original series including Monday Night War, Ride Along, Table for 3, Photo Shoot and Story Time

Recent episodes of WWE's flagship programs Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown and NXT

Select historical WWE pay-per-views and NXT TakeOver events

Weekly WWE highlights, Top 10, WWE's The Bump, WWE Now, The Best of WWE and WWE Timeline

"The launch of WWE Network's Free Version is a key component of our company's digitization strategy and a new way for all fans to be able to experience premium WWE content," said Jayar Donlan, WWE Executive Vice President, Advanced Media. "As we continue to reimagine WWE Network's offering, the Free Version will serve as an effective way to reach a broader group of consumers and allow them to experience the history and spectacle of WWE."

A tiered version of the Network has long been rumored, but WWE has not announced any plans for a tier higher than the current $9.99 rate.