Rey Mysterio's Retirement Ceremony and More WWE Raw Predictions for June 1

The march to the upcoming Backlash pay-per-view continues Monday on WWE Raw with a show headlined by the Seth Rollins hosting Rey Mysterio's retirement ceremony, then squaring off with Aleister Black in a hotly anticipated singles showdown.

Champions also take center stage as NXT women's champion Charlotte Flair battles Raw women's champion Asuka while new United States champion Apollo Crews defends against a hand-chosen opponent.

What can fans expect from the broadcast Monday night? Find out with these predictions for the USA Network show.

Retirement Ceremony Leads to Mysterio vs. Rollins

The setup for Mysterio vs. Rollins began the night after Money in the Bank with The Monday Night Messiah's vicious assault on the future Hall of Famer and will continue this week when Mysterio returns to television to interrupt a presumptuous retirement ceremony.

The vengeful Mysterio will unload on Rollins, leaving the false profit to scurry in disbelief, his own protestations once again proven false.

It will set up a showdown between him and Mysterio for Backlash, a match we have not seen in a high-profile position to date.

Given the strength of both performers is their in-ring work, here's hoping they have the quality of match one would expect from them. Otherwise, this feels like a wasted opportunity to elevate Black and put him in the ring with Rollins on a big pay-per-view event instead of a throwaway match on Raw.

Charlotte Flair Beats Asuka in Her First Match as Champion

Charlotte Flair does not lose often. It can probably be argued that she wins more than she should. Expect that sentiment to be echoed after Monday's show.

A week after she lost a No. 1 Contender's Match to Nia Jax, Flair will look to bounce back against Raw women's champion Asuka in The Empress of Tomorrow's first match as champion. That the title is not up for grabs is an even stronger indication that The Queen will somehow manage to defeat Asuka and continue her roll at a time where all attention should be on her opponent.

Do not be surprised if Nia Jax gets involved to set up the finish. As it is now, though, it seems almost unfathomable that Flair loses two weeks in a row, especially when she is one-third of a high-profile match on the NXT TakeOver: In Your House event this Sunday night.

Bobby Lashley Gets One Over on Drew McIntyre

Thus far in the rivalry between WWE champion Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley, we have yet to see the challenger get one over on his rival. Last week's brawl to close out the show built some heat for the match but fans will only accept Lashley as a credible threat to The Scottish Psychopath's title reign if he actually beats him down and leaves him lying at some point before their encounter.

That point will be Monday on Raw.

Lashley will beat McIntyre down, leave him in a heap and stand tall with the WWE title in his hand as the company looks to rebuild him after questionable booking plagued him for the last year.

MVP will be a central figure in the beatdown, too, as the creative team further pushes their on-screen pairing.