Re-Drafting Alex Bregman, Walker Buehler, Mike Soroka and the 2015 MLB Draft

0 of 27

John McCoy/Getty Images

A trio of shortstops headlined the 2015 MLB draft: Dansby Swanson of Vanderbilt, Alex Bregman of LSU and Florida high school star Brendan Rodgers.

Those three players have enjoyed varying levels of success, while others from the class, such as Walker Buehler, Mike Soroka, Paul DeJong and Brandon Lowe, have outperformed their draft position to emerge as All-Stars.

Where would all those guys have gone in the draft if teams had the benefit of hindsight? That's what we set out to answer.

Any player who signed as part of the 2015 class was eligible for the re-draft, which includes a revised selection and breakdown for each of the 26 first-round picks. To round things out, we have added a list of Compensatory Round and Competitive Balance Round A choices from Nos. 27 to 42.