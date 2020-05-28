Re-Drafting the 2013 MLB Draft: Aaron Judge or Cody Bellinger at No. 1?

1 of 28

John McCoy/Getty Images

Mark Appel is one of just three No. 1 overall picks to retire from professional baseball without reaching the majors, so it won't be hard for the Houston Astros to improve on their original selection.

Cody Bellinger, Aaron Judge and Kris Bryant all have cases to be the No. 1 overall pick in this re-draft, but we'll go with the reigning National League MVP, who would slot nicely in right field as an upgrade over Josh Reddick and provide a contingency plan in center field if George Springer decides to walk in free agency.

Here's a fair question: Would Bellinger actually sign?

"I thought the apologies were whatever. I thought Jim Crane's was weak. I thought [MLB Commissioner Rob] Manfred's punishment was weak, giving them immunity. I mean these guys were cheating for three years," Bellinger told reporters after punishments were handed down for the Astros' sign-stealing scandal. "Everyone knows they stole the ring from us."

If teams get the benefit of hindsight in this re-draft, it's only fair that players are afforded that same luxury.

With that in mind, there's a very real chance that Bellinger decides to honor his commitment to the University of Oregon, putting him in line to be an early selection in the 2016 draft.

Actual Pick: RHP Mark Appel



Bellinger's Actual Draft Position: No. 124 overall (Los Angeles Dodgers)