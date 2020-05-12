Re-Drafting Mike Trout, Nolan Arenado, Stephen Strasburg and the 2009 MLB DraftMay 12, 2020
Re-Drafting Mike Trout, Nolan Arenado, Stephen Strasburg and the 2009 MLB Draft
The 2009 MLB draft was headlined by pitching phenom Stephen Strasburg, who put together one of the most dominant pitching performances in college baseball history during his junior season at San Diego State.
More than a decade later, that draft class is best remembered for the fact that superstar Mike Trout slipped to No. 25 overall.
How would the 2009 MLB draft play out if teams had the benefit of hindsight? That's what we set out to answer.
Any player who signed as part of the 2009 class was eligible to be included in the re-draft, which includes a revised selection and breakdown for each of the 32 first-round picks. To round things out, we've added a list of supplemental-round choices from Nos. 33-49 at the end.
1. Washington Nationals: OF Mike Trout
Was there ever a question who was going to go No. 1 overall in this re-draft?
A classic example of an overlooked prep prospect who played in a cold-weather state, Mike Trout had plenty of helium during his final season at Millville Senior High School in New Jersey. Still, no one anticipated what he was going to develop into.
"Trout's frame and skill set draws comparisons to Aaron Rowand," wrote Baseball America in its predraft report.
While Rowand was a solid player over the course of his 11-year career, that comparison is laughable in hindsight. Trout is already entering all-time great territory heading into his age-28 season.
There was no question Stephen Strasburg was going to be the No. 1 overall pick after a hyped collegiate career at San Diego State. The Nationals might even consider drafting him again after his performance last October.
In the end, though, Trout is the only answer at No. 1 overall in a 2009 re-draft.
Actual Pick: RHP Stephen Strasburg
Trout's Actual Draft Position: No. 25 overall (Los Angeles Angels)
2. Seattle Mariners: 3B Nolan Arenado
The idea of pairing Stephen Strasburg with Felix Hernandez is an appealing option for the Seattle Mariners, especially considering the starting staff was something of a revolving door behind him over the past decade.
But the opportunity to draft one of the most complete players in baseball is too good to pass up.
Nolan Arenado has benefited from playing his home games at Coors Field, but he's by no means purely a product of his environment. He posted an .866 OPS with 20 home runs on the road last year.
The 29-year-old has averaged 40 home runs and 124 RBI over the past five seasons with a 129 OPS+, and he has won seven straight Gold Glove Awards at third base.
Longtime Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager is also a member of the 2009 class, so he's not an obstacle to drafting Arenado.
Actual Pick: 2B/OF Dustin Ackley
Arenado's Actual Draft Position: No. 59 overall (Colorado Rockies)
3. San Diego Padres: RHP Stephen Strasburg
This is the best-case scenario for the San Diego Padres.
A franchise that has been searching for a controllable ace since Jake Peavy left town lands one of the most hyped collegiate pitching prospects of all time in its own backyard.
During his junior season at San Diego State, Strasburg went 13-1 with a 1.32 ERA and 195 strikeouts in 109 innings to win Golden Spikes honors. He made his MLB debut the following summer and went 5-3 with a 2.91 ERA and 12.2 K/9 in 12 starts.
He missed time the following year recovering from Tommy John surgery, and he's dealt with various injuries throughout his career.
Despite that, he has a brilliant 3.17 ERA and 130 ERA+ in 1,438.2 career innings, and he's every bit the front-line starter he was expected to become.
Actual Pick: OF Donavan Tate
Strasburg's Actual Draft Position: No. 1 overall (Washington Nationals)
4. Pittsburgh Pirates: 1B Paul Goldschmidt
Imagine Paul Goldschmidt and Andrew McCutchen as teammates in 2013.
McCutchen won NL MVP honors that season, posting a 157 OPS+ with 64 extra-base hits and 27 steals. In the process, he helped the Pittsburgh Pirates snap a 20-year playoff drought.
Right behind him in the voting was Goldschmidt, who led the NL in OPS+ (160), home runs (36) and RBI (125) in a 6.3-WAR season.
The Pirates employed a platoon of Gaby Sanchez and Garrett Jones at first base that season, and the position was a perennial hole in the lineup until Josh Bell took over in 2017.
The fact that Goldschmidt was willing to sign a team-friendly, five-year, $32 million deal prior to that breakout 2013 season also holds significant appeal for the cost-conscious Pirates.
Actual Pick: C Tony Sanchez
Goldschmidt's Actual Draft Position: No. 246 overall (Arizona Diamondbacks)
5. Baltimore Orioles: LHP Patrick Corbin
Not a bad consolation prize for the Baltimore Orioles at No. 5 overall.
At 6'4" and 245 pounds, Matt Hobgood offered little remaining projection as a high school pitching prospect, but the Orioles saw enough in his polished mechanics and mid-90s fastball to make him the first prep arm off the board. He never advanced beyond Double-A and was out of professional baseball after the 2015 season.
Meanwhile, Patrick Corbin has developed into one of baseball's best left-handed starters.
The 30-year-old endured some bumps along the way, including a 2014 season lost to Tommy John surgery, before he parlayed a stellar 2018 season into a six-year, $140 million contract in free agency.
In his first season with the Washington Nationals, he went 14-7 with a 3.25 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 238 strikeouts in 202 innings.
Actual Pick: RHP Matt Hobgood
Corbin's Actual Draft Position: No. 80 overall (Los Angeles Angels)
6. San Francisco Giants: OF J.D. Martinez
The San Francisco Giants have lacked a true power threat since Barry Bonds played his final season in 2007.
J.D. Martinez didn't emerge as a legitimate offensive threat until he was released by the Houston Astros in his age-26 season and scooped up by the Detroit Tigers. Credit the Tigers for retooling his swing after plucking him off the scrap heap.
Despite his standing as a late bloomer, he's been well worth the wait, hitting .307/.373/.581 for a 152 OPS+ while averaging 35 home runs and 98 RBI over the past six seasons.
He's been relegated to DH duties with the Boston Red Sox as a result of his ugly defensive metrics in the outfield (minus-42 defensive runs saved), but that's a trade-off the Giants would be willing to make for a shot in the arm offensively.
Actual Pick: RHP Zack Wheeler
Martinez's Actual Draft Position: No. 611 overall (Houston Astros)
7. Atlanta Braves: LHP Dallas Keuchel
Left-hander Dallas Keuchel came out of nowhere to post a 2.93 ERA and toss five complete games in 200 innings for the Houston Astros during his age-26 season in 2014.
He backed up that breakout performance by winning AL Cy Young honors the following year, going 20-8 with a 2.48 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 216 strikeouts in 232 innings.
While he has failed to duplicate that impressive peak in the years since, he has been a rock-solid rotation option, posting a 3.33 ERA and 121 ERA+ over the past six seasons. He made a pair of All-Star appearances and won four Gold Glove Awards along the way.
It cost the Atlanta Braves a prorated $21.2 million contract to sign him last June, and he landed a three-year, $55.5 million contract from the Chicago White Sox in free agency in December, so his value is clear.
Actual Pick: LHP Mike Minor
Keuchel's Actual Draft Position: No. 221 overall (Houston Astros)
8. Cincinnati Reds: RHP Zack Wheeler
Zack Wheeler looked like a star in the making when he posted a 3.50 ERA over his first 49 starts in the majors before Tommy John surgery cost him the 2015 and 2016 seasons.
After shaking off the rust in his return to action in 2017, he has regained his front-line form the past two seasons with a 3.65 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 374 strikeouts in 377.2 innings.
That earned him a massive five-year, $118 million contract from the Philadelphia Phillies in free agency this past winter.
Would he have made a significant difference for a 90-win Cincinnati Reds team in 2013?
It's tempting to double down on the Mike Leake selection given his rapid ascent to the majors and steady production at the back of the rotation, but there is little question Wheeler has been the better pitcher when healthy.
Actual Pick: RHP Mike Leake
Wheeler's Actual Draft Position: No. 6 overall (San Francisco Giants)
9. Detroit Tigers: 2B/3B Matt Carpenter
Matt Carpenter has brought valuable defensive versatility, elite on-base skills and steady all-around production to the St. Louis Cardinals since finishing sixth in NL Rookie of the Year voting in 2012.
That same year, the Detroit Tigers reached the World Series.
With a .294/.365/.463 (125 OPS+) line and 33 extra-base hits in 340 plate appearances, Carpenter would have been a significant upgrade over second baseman Omar Infante (78 OPS+ with Detroit) that season and would have slotted nicely in front of sluggers Miguel Cabrera and Prince Fielder.
The following year, Carpenter had the best season of his career, leading the NL in hits (199), doubles (55) and runs scored (126) while hitting .318/.392/.481 to finish fourth in MVP voting.
The Tigers were once again a playoff team that year, reaching the ALCS in a 93-win season.
That ability to make an almost immediate impact for a contending team makes Carpenter the perfect pick for the Tigers in this re-draft.
Actual Pick: RHP Jacob Turner
Carpenter's Actual Draft Position: No. 399 overall (St. Louis Cardinals)
10. Washington Nationals: LHP Mike Minor
Mike Minor made just 32 starts in the minors before he was called up for his MLB debut Aug. 9, 2010.
After starting 30 games as a regular member of the rotation in 2012, he went 13-9 with a 3.21 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 181 strikeouts in 204.2 innings in 2013.
Injuries derailed his ascent from there, and he missed the 2015 and 2016 seasons before returning as a reliever for the Kansas City Royals. He parlayed a strong season out of the bullpen into a three-year, $28 million contract with the Texas Rangers.
The Rangers moved him back into the rotation, and he's been worth 11.2 WAR over the first two seasons of that contract, finishing eighth in NL Cy Young voting last year.
Since Stephen Strasburg lands elsewhere in this re-draft, the Nationals grab a suitable rotation replacement here.
Actual Pick: RHP Drew Storen
Minor's Actual Draft Position: No. 7 overall (Atlanta Braves)
11. Colorado Rockies: RHP Mike Leake
In terms of immediate impact, no one from this draft class tops Mike Leake.
After going 16-1 with a 1.71 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 162 strikeouts in 142 innings during his junior season at Arizona State, Leake pitched in the Arizona Fall League and then jumped straight into the Cincinnati Reds rotation to begin the 2010 season.
Despite a middling 6.1 K/9 over the course of his career, Leake has been a reliable contributor since going 8-4 with a 4.23 ERA in 138.1 innings as a rookie.
The 32-year-old has a 4.05 ERA and 99 ERA+ in his MLB career, and while those numbers may not jump off the page, there's plenty of value in a durable middle-of-the-rotation starter who has eclipsed 175 innings eight times in 10 years.
That's especially true for a Colorado Rockies team that has struggled to field a viable starting rotation since the franchise's inception in 1993.
Actual Pick: LHP Tyler Matzek
Leake's Actual Draft Position: No. 8 overall (Cincinnati Reds)
12. Kansas City Royals: 2B Brian Dozier
- 2014: 575 PA, 76 OPS+, 0.5 WAR
- 2015: 455 PA, 48 OPS+, minus-0.7 WAR
- 2014: 707 PA, 114 OPS+, 5.5 WAR
- 2015: 704 PA, 104 OPS+, 2.8 WAR
The Kansas City Royals reached the World Series in back-to-back years in 2014 and 2015, and they did it with brutal production from Omar Infante at second base:
At the same time, Brian Dozier was emerging as one of the most productive players in the league at the same position:
The Royals swung a deal to acquire Ben Zobrist at the 2015 trade deadline to plug the hole at second base. It cost them left-hander Sean Manaea, who has since developed into a quality starter for the Oakland Athletics.
With Dozier in the mix, that trade is no longer necessary, though it's worth mentioning that Zobrist did make a significant impact in his brief time with the team.
Actual Pick: RHP Aaron Crow
Dozier's Actual Draft Position: No. 252 overall (Minnesota Twins)
13. Oakland Athletics: 3B Kyle Seager
For the most part, third base has not been an issue for the Oakland Athletics in recent years.
Josh Donaldson (2012-14) gave the team three years of elite production before he was traded, Brett Lawrie (2015) was passable for a year, and Matt Chapman (2017-19) is now a budding superstar at the position.
So how does Kyle Seager factor into the equation?
As noted in his pre-draft scouting report from Baseball America, Seager spent his first two seasons at the University of North Carolina as the team's starting second baseman.
Since Mark Ellis departed midway through the 2011 season, the Athletics have shuffled through the likes of Jemile Weeks, Eric Sogard, Nick Punto, Ben Zobrist, Jed Lowrie, Franklin Barreto, Chad Pinder and Jurickson Profar in an effort to find a long-term solution at the keystone.
Seager has averaged 24 home runs, 82 RBI and 4.0 WAR over the past eight seasons as a staple in the Seattle Mariners lineup.
Actual Pick: SS Grant Green
Seager's Actual Draft Position: No. 82 overall (Seattle Mariners)
14. Texas Rangers: OF A.J. Pollock
The Texas Rangers failed to sign prep left-hander Matt Purke with the No. 14 overall pick, and he wound up slipping to the third round of the 2011 draft after he dealt with injuries during his time at TCU.
This re-draft gives them a golden opportunity to finally address what has long been a glaring hole.
Aside from a brief stretch in which Leonys Martin looked like the answer and they received passable one-year stints from Ian Desmond and Carlos Gomez, the Rangers have had a tough time finding a capable everyday option to man center field.
A.J. Pollock has struggled to stay on the field throughout his MLB career, averaging just 99 games per year over the past seven seasons. That said, he has still managed to record 19.3 WAR during that stretch, and his abridged contributions would be a welcome addition in Texas.
Actual Pick: LHP Matt Purke (did not sign)
Pollock's Actual Draft Position: No. 17 overall (Arizona Diamondbacks)
15. Cleveland Indians: OF Khris Davis
Khris Davis has his shortcomings.
He's a defensive liability, he's a career .244 hitter with a 26.7 percent strikeout rate, and he has a middling .316 on-base percentage over seven seasons.
However, the 32-year-old can absolutely crush a baseball.
After back-to-back 20-homer seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers, he joined the Oakland Athletics in 2016 and exploded for a 123 OPS+ with 42 home runs and 102 RBI. Imagine that production added to the Cleveland Indians team that reached Game 7 of the World Series in 2016.
He went on to hit 43 home runs in 2017 and an AL-leading 48 home runs in 2018, good for an MLB-leading 133 total home runs during his first three seasons in Oakland.
Actual Pick: RHP Alex White
Davis' Actual Draft Position: No. 226 overall (Milwaukee Brewers)
16. Arizona Diamondbacks: 1B Brandon Belt
With Paul Goldschmidt going to the Pittsburgh Pirates at No. 4 overall in this re-draft, the Arizona Diamondbacks are a logical landing spot for the other starting-caliber first baseman in the class.
Brandon Belt has never been the prototypical power-hitting first baseman with a career high of 18 home runs and a .448 career slugging percentage. However, he has found other ways to deliver positive value, carving out an everyday role with strong defense, gap power and solid on-base skills.
Thanks to that, the 32-year-old has three 4.0-WAR seasons to his credit and 23.0 total WAR in his nine MLB seasons.
His offensive numbers may not jump off the page, but that is at least partially a result of playing his home games in a pitcher-friendly environment. His career 120 OPS+ tells a better story of his offensive contributions.
He's not Paul Goldschmidt, but he's a solid replacement at No. 16 overall. And it's worth mentioning that his 12 home runs at Chase Field are the most he's hit at any ballpark outside of San Francisco.
Actual Pick: 3B Bobby Borchering
Belt's Actual Draft Position: No. 147 overall (San Francisco Giants)
17. Arizona Diamondbacks: RHP Kyle Gibson
Kyle Gibson went 11-3 with a 3.21 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 131 strikeouts in 106.2 innings during a breakout junior season at the University of Missouri, and he was projected to be a top-10 pick before he suffered a stress fracture in his right arm a week before the draft.
He ended up slipping to No. 22 overall and put together a solid run with the Minnesota Twins before signing a three-year, $28 million deal with the Texas Rangers this past winter.
The 32-year-old does not have overpowering stuff with a 7.0 K/9, so he pitches to contact and relies on his defense. That approach would work well in front of a D-backs defense that has featured several Gold Glove winners in recent years.
At his best, Gibson has been a viable No. 2/3 starter, peaking in 2018 when he posted a 3.62 ERA and 118 ERA+ over a career-high 196.2 innings.
Actual Pick: OF A.J. Pollock
Gibson's Actual Draft Position: No. 22 overall (Minnesota Twins)
18. Florida Marlins: 1B/OF Wil Myers
Wil Myers won AL Rookie of the Year honors in 2013 when he hit .293/.354/.478 (131 OPS+) with 13 home runs and 53 RBI in 88 games for the Tampa Bay Rays.
He's been chasing that level of production ever since.
The pieces seemed to fall into place in 2016 when he posted a 115 OPS+ with 28 home runs and 28 steals to earn a spot on the NL All-Star team, and the San Diego Padres rewarded that performance with a six-year, $83 million extension.
Whether it's a result of injuries, the lack of a consistent defensive home, the expectations that came with that lucrative contract or something else entirely, the last few seasons have been a bit of a roller coaster.
The 29-year-old is still supremely talented, and in a different situation, he may have developed into a legitimate star and franchise cornerstone.
The rebuilding Marlins are the perfect team to roll those dice.
Actual Pick: LHP Chad James
Myers' Actual Draft Position: No. 91 overall (Kansas City Royals)
19. St. Louis Cardinals: IF/OF Brock Holt
The St. Louis Cardinals have always valued quality play from the utility infield spot. Guys like Skip Schumaker, Pete Kozma, Daniel Descalso, Greg Garcia and Yairo Munoz saw more playing time in St. Louis than they likely would have with most other organizations.
Imagine what they could do with the ultimate Swiss Army knife.
Brock Holt has spent time at first base (36 games), second base (243), shortstop (59), third base (127), left field (106), center field (12) and right field (80) in his eight-year MLB career. He was an All-Star in 2015 and has a stellar .366 on-base percentage in 662 plate appearances over the last two seasons.
While there are arguably more exciting names left on the board, Holt fits the Cardinals' philosophy too perfectly for them to pass on him with the No. 19 pick.
Actual Pick: RHP Shelby Miller
Holt's Actual Draft Position: No. 265 overall (Pittsburgh Pirates)
20. Toronto Blue Jays: 2B Jason Kipnis
Jason Kipnis has been a staple at second base for the Cleveland Indians over the past nine seasons.
He endured some ups and downs during that time, peaking with All-Star selections in 2013 and 2015 en route to a respectable 21.0 WAR for his career.
The Blue Jays have sorely lacked that type of stability at the position, using the likes of Kelly Johnson, Ryan Goins, Emilio Bonifacio, Munenori Kawasaki, Darwin Barney and Devon Travis over the years before finally finding a promising young option in Cavan Biggio last season.
Kipnis would have shored up the position and provided an offensive boost to some already loaded Toronto lineups by setting the table for the prolific Josh Donaldson-Jose Bautista-Edwin Encarnacion trio.
Actual Pick: RHP Chad Jenkins
Kipnis' Actual Draft Position: No. 63 overall (Cleveland Indians)
21. Houston Astros: C Yan Gomes
This is not the first time the Houston Astros have selected a catcher in one of these hypothetical re-drafts, and it probably won't be the last.
Since the team's return to relevance following a full-scale rebuild, it's been one of the few positions that has lacked a long-term solution. Jason Castro and Brian McCann were both solid options for short stretches, and Robinson Chirinos was productive in 2019, but the appeal of stability makes a replacement worth exploring.
That said, the 2009 draft as a whole was a dud at the catcher position.
Tony Sanchez (No. 4 overall), Steven Baron (No. 33 overall) and Josh Phegley (No. 38 overall) have combined for 2.0 WAR as the three first-round picks at the position, while only one catcher from the class has at least 10.0 WAR.
That would be Yan Gomes (13.4), who also has a Silver Slugger Award and an All-Star Game appearance on his resume.
With double-digit home run power, polished receiving skills and a strong arm that has thrown out 34 percent of base-stealers, he represents a solid option at a position of need.
Actual Pick: SS Jiovanni Mier
Gomes' Actual Draft Position: No. 310 overall (Toronto Blue Jays)
22. Minnesota Twins: RHP Miles Mikolas
Miles Mikolas was one of the tougher players to place in this re-draft.
The 31-year-old posted a forgettable 5.32 ERA in 91.1 innings with the San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers before signing with the Yomiuri Giants in the Japanese League for the 2015 season.
He found immediate success overseas and went 31-15 with a 2.24 ERA and 0.99 WHIP in 438.2 innings over three seasons before returning stateside on a two-year, $15.5 million deal with the St. Louis Cardinals.
The adjustments he made in Japan translated well, and he went 18-4 with a 2.83 ERA and 1.07 WHIP in 200.2 innings to finish sixth in NL Cy Young voting in 2018.
He was not quite as sharp last season but still pitched to a respectable 4.16 ERA and 103 ERA+ while making 32 starts and tossing 184 innings.
For a Twins team on the rise, he would be worth the wait.
Actual Pick: RHP Kyle Gibson
Mikolas' Actual Draft Position: No. 204 overall (San Diego Padres)
23. Chicago White Sox: RHP Chase Anderson
The Chicago White Sox signed Dallas Keuchel during the offseason in an effort to add a veteran presence to their young starting rotation.
Chase Anderson does not have the same track record of success, but he could fill a similar role.
The 32-year-old has been quietly effective over the past six seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Milwaukee Brewers, averaging 27 starts and 143 innings while going 53-40 with a 3.94 ERA ( 106 ERA+) and 1.26 WHIP.
That production has been worth 9.8 WAR, which is 9.8 more than the team's actual first-round pick, Jared Mitchell, has provided in failing to reach the majors.
Actual Pick: OF Jared Mitchell
Anderson's Actual Draft Position: No. 276 overall (Arizona Diamondbacks)
24. Los Angeles Angels: RHP Shelby Miller
How valuable is Shelby Miller's peak?
A highly touted prospect in the St. Louis Cardinals system, he was one of the best young pitchers in baseball from 2013, when he finished third in NL Rookie of the Year voting, through 2015, when he was an All-Star.
In the four years since, he's gone 6-21 with an unsightly 6.89 ERA in 183 innings, and he spent spring training trying to catch on with the Milwaukee Brewers as a non-roster invitee.
That said, his three-year peak is still appealing to teams that were in contention at that time.
The Angels won 98 games and made the postseason in 2014, and they certainly would have benefited from having Miller in the mix. He had a 3.74 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in 183 innings that year, which would have looked great alongside ace Jered Weaver and young upstarts Garrett Richards and Matt Shoemaker.
The following year, Miller set career bests in ERA (3.02), strikeouts (171) and innings pitched (205.1) in a 4.2-WAR season.
Actual Pick: OF Randal Grichuk
Miller's Actual Draft Position: No. 19 overall (St. Louis Cardinals)
25. Los Angeles Angels: LHP Steven Matz
It makes sense for the Los Angeles Angels to continue focusing on pitching with their second of two straight first-round picks.
Steven Matz has not developed into the frontline starter some expected him to be during his time in the New York Mets farm system, but he is a solid middle-of-the-staff option.
The 28-year-old went 11-10 with a 4.21 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 160.1 innings last season, and that would be enough to make him arguably the ace of the Angels staff heading into 2020.
His age relative to some of the other top arms in this class who came from the college ranks is also a point in his favor, and he's still under team control through next season.
Actual Pick: OF Mike Trout
Matz's Actual Draft Position: No. 72 overall (New York Mets)
26. Milwaukee Brewers: IF/OF Enrique Hernandez
Enrique Hernandez is one of baseball's best utility players.
His value over the past five seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers stretches well beyond his 98 OPS+ and 8.2 WAR during that time, and he's shown some surprising power of late with 38 home runs over the past two years.
The 28-year-old is capable of playing all seven infield and outfield positions, and he's not exposed with everyday playing time.
He has also stepped up in the postseason with six home runs and 14 RBI in 41 career playoff games, including a memorable three-homer game against the Chicago Cubs in Game 5 of the 2017 NLCS.
Actual Pick: RHP Eric Arnett
Hernandez's Actual Draft Position: No. 191 overall (Houston Astros)
27. Seattle Mariners: RHP Mike Fiers
At this point in the re-draft, Mike Fiers is a quality addition.
The 34-year-old has a 4.02 ERA and 102 ERA+ in 1,082.2 career innings, and he is coming off the best season of his MLB tenure in 2019.
In his first full campaign with the Oakland Athletics, he went 15-4 with a 3.90 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 126 strikeouts in a career-high 184.2 innings, and he tossed his second no-hitter on May 7 against the Cincinnati Reds.
The Seattle Mariners had issues filling out the starting staff behind Felix Hernandez throughout the 2010s, and Fiers would have been a quality addition with his more than 1,000 innings of above-average production.
Actual Pick: SS Nick Franklin
Fiers' Actual Draft Position: No. 676 overall (Milwaukee Brewers)
28. Boston Red Sox: RHP Mychal Givens
Mychal Givens spent his first three professional seasons as a shortstop before moving to the mound in 2013.
He debuted in the majors with a 1.80 ERA and 11.4 K/9 over 22 appearances in 2015, and he has since developed into a terrific late-inning option and one of the few remaining standouts left on the Baltimore Orioles roster.
The 29-year-old has a 3.40 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 10.8 K/9 with 20 saves and 60 holds in 284 career appearances, and he is still under team control through the 2021 season.
He would be a welcome addition to a Boston Red Sox relief corps that has had some holes in recent seasons, helping bridge the gap to Craig Kimbrel before his departure and the emergence of Brandon Workman last year.
Actual Pick: OF Reymond Fuentes
Givens' Actual Draft Position: No. 54 overall (Baltimore Orioles)
29. New York Yankees: OF Randal Grichuk
The New York Yankees have dealt with myriad injuries the past few seasons, particularly in the outfield where guys like Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge, Aaron Hicks and Jacoby Ellsbury have all struggled to stay healthy.
Randal Grichuk would have provided solid reinforcement.
He has a 101 OPS+ over the past four seasons and has averaged 26 home runs and 67 RBI, also showing the ability to handle all three outfield spots. The Toronto Blue Jays' decision to sign him to a five-year, $52 million extension may have been ill-advised, but he's still a useful player.
He has an .842 OPS with six doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI in 20 career games at Yankee Stadium.
Actual Pick: OF Slade Heathcott
Grichuk's Actual Draft Position: No. 24 overall (Los Angeles Angels)
30. Tampa Bay Rays: RHP Garrett Richards
No team has a better track record of developing pitching in recent years than the Tampa Bay Rays.
Could their developmental team have helped Garrett Richards stay healthy?
The 31-year-old has shown flashes of brilliance over the course of his career, including a breakout 2014 season in which he went 13-4 with a 2.61 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 164 strikeouts in 168.2 innings. He made a career-high 32 starts the following season with a 3.65 ERA in 207.1 innings, but he has pitched just 147.1 innings over the past four years.
His ceiling is still higher than any other pitcher on the board at this point, and he is eyeing a healthy 2020 season after spending most of last year recovering from Tommy John surgery in the San Diego Padres organization.
Actual Pick: 2B LeVon Washington (did not sign)
Richards' Actual Draft Position: No. 42 overall (Los Angeles Angels)
31. Chicago Cubs: RHP AJ Ramos
The Chicago Cubs paid a steep price to acquire flamethrower Aroldis Chapman at the 2016 trade deadline, sending top prospect Gleyber Torres to the New York Yankees in the deal.
It's a trade the team would make 10 times out of 10 in hindsight, knowing the end result was a World Series title. But it might not have been necessary with this re-draft.
AJ Ramos earned his lone All-Star selection that same year, nailing down 40 of 43 save chances with a 2.81 ERA and 10.3 K/9 in 67 appearances for the Miami Marlins.
His peak was short with 99 saves in 111 chances and a 2.98 ERA during the three-year span from 2015 through 2017, but his presence on the 2016 Cubs could have had quite the ripple effect on the organization.
Actual Pick: OF Brett Jackson
Ramos' Actual Draft Position: No. 638 overall (Florida Marlins)
32. Colorado Rockies: RHP Shane Greene
After struggling as a starter early in his career, Shane Greene made the full-time move to the bullpen and immediately found success.
He had a 2.66 ERA with nine saves and 14 holds over 71 appearances in 2017, then he took over as the team's closer with 32 saves in 38 chances in 2018.
A lights-out start to last season earned him a spot on the AL All-Star roster and made him a hot commodity at the trade deadline. He was eventually traded to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for Joey Wentz and Travis Demeritte.
The Rockies can always use more quality arms, and Greene would give them another reliable option in what has been a leaky bullpen in recent years.
Actual Pick: OF Tim Wheeler
Greene's Actual Draft Position: No. 465 overall (New York Yankees)
Supplemental Round
33. Seattle Mariners: OF Jake Marisnick
34. Colorado Rockies: C Tucker Barnhart
35. Arizona Diamondbacks: RHP Joe Kelly
36. Los Angeles Dodgers: RHP Adam Warren
37. Toronto Blue Jays: RHP Dan Straily
38. Chicago White Sox: OF Billy Hamilton
39. Milwaukee Brewers: 2B Scooter Gennett
40. Los Angeles Angels: LHP Tyler Skaggs
41. Arizona Diamondbacks: RHP Trevor Rosenthal
42. Los Angeles Angels: RHP Drew Storen
43. Cincinnati Reds: OF Michael Taylor
44. Texas Rangers: RHP Brad Boxberger
45. Arizona Diamondbacks: IF/OF Chris Owings
46. Minnesota Twins: 1B Matt Adams
47. Milwaukee Brewers: RHP Alex Wilson
48. Los Angeles Angels: IF/OF Dustin Ackley
49. Pittsburgh Pirates: LHP Chris Rusin
All statistics via Baseball Reference or FanGraphs unless otherwise noted.