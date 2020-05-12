Re-Drafting Mike Trout, Nolan Arenado, Stephen Strasburg and the 2009 MLB Draft

0 of 33

Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images

The 2009 MLB draft was headlined by pitching phenom Stephen Strasburg, who put together one of the most dominant pitching performances in college baseball history during his junior season at San Diego State.

More than a decade later, that draft class is best remembered for the fact that superstar Mike Trout slipped to No. 25 overall.

How would the 2009 MLB draft play out if teams had the benefit of hindsight? That's what we set out to answer.

Any player who signed as part of the 2009 class was eligible to be included in the re-draft, which includes a revised selection and breakdown for each of the 32 first-round picks. To round things out, we've added a list of supplemental-round choices from Nos. 33-49 at the end.