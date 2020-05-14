Does Buster Posey Go No. 1? Re-Drafting the 2008 MLB Draft

0 of 31

The 2008 MLB draft was headlined by Georgia prep shortstop Tim Beckham, whom the Tampa Bay Rays selected with the No. 1 overall pick.

The decision to pass on Florida State catcher Buster Posey is one that still haunts that franchise as the revolving door at the catcher position continues to spin.

So how would the 2008 MLB draft play out if teams had the benefit of hindsight? That's what we set out to answer.

Any player who signed as part of the 2008 class was eligible to be included in the re-draft, which includes a revised selection and breakdown for each of the 30 first-round picks. To round things out, we've added a list of supplemental-round choices from Nos. 31-46 at the end.