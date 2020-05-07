Re-Drafting Loaded 2010 MLB Draft with Yelich, Harper, Machado, Thor and More

Re-Drafting Loaded 2010 MLB Draft with Yelich, Harper, Machado, Thor and MoreMay 7, 2020
The 2010 MLB draft was headlined by phenom Bryce Harper, the No. 1 overall pick. Touted prep right-hander Jameson Taillon went No. 2 overall, and tooled-up prep shortstop Manny Machado was the No. 3 pick. All three players were billed as future superstars.
However, No. 23 overall pick Christian Yelich may now be the best player from that draft class, while guys like third-round pick J.T. Realmuto and ninth-round pick Jacob deGrom have far exceeded their original draft position.
How would the 2010 MLB draft play out if teams had the benefit of hindsight? That's what we set out to answer.
Any player who signed as part of the 2010 class was eligible to be included in the re-draft, which includes a revised selection and breakdown for each of the 32 first-round picks. To round things out, we've also added a quick list of supplemental-round choices from Nos. 33-50 at the end.
1. Washington Nationals: OF Christian Yelich
Bryce Harper made his MLB debut at the age of 19 and put together a stellar run with the Washington Nationals.
He was a six-time All-Star, 2012 NL Rookie of the Year and 2015 NL MVP in his seven seasons with the team before he joined the Philadelphia Phillies on a 13-year, $330 million deal last February.
With that said, Christian Yelich may be the best player in baseball right now not named Mike Trout.
The 28-year-old has won back-to-back NL batting titles and was named the 2018 NL MVP. He's averaging 40 home runs, 104 RBI, 26 steals and 7.2 WAR in his two seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers.
Even before he was traded, he strung together four straight seasons with at least 3.5 WAR during his time with the Marlins while playing on a team-friendly seven-year, $49.57 million contract.
Actual Pick: OF Bryce Harper
Yelich's Actual Draft Position: No. 23 overall (Florida Marlins)
2. Pittsburgh Pirates: RHP Jacob deGrom
The Pittsburgh Pirates went the pitching route the first time around, and while Jameson Taillon has shown flashes when healthy, those moments have been few and far between.
Enter Jacob deGrom.
The New York Mets originally selected the Stetson University product in the ninth round. He would give the Pirates a second frontline starter to pair with Gerrit Cole during their rise to relevance.
While he was a bit of a late bloomer—especially relative to Chris Sale, who shot through the minors—deGrom's NL Rookie of the Year win in 2014 would have coincided nicely with the Pirates' second of three straight playoff appearances.
The 31-year-old has won back-to-back NL Cy Young Awards, and he carries a 2.62 ERA and 148 ERA+ through 1,101.2 innings in the majors.
Actual Pick: RHP Jameson Taillon
DeGrom's Actual Draft Position: No. 272 overall (New York Mets)
3. Baltimore Orioles: LHP Chris Sale
No one would fault the Baltimore Orioles for sticking with Manny Machado at No. 3 overall.
His 31.6 WAR is good for the 19th-highest total in franchise history, and he was a four-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner in his seven seasons with the team.
However, the opportunity to add the best pitcher the franchise has had since Mike Mussina would be too good to pass up.
Despite his recent Tommy John surgery, Chris Sale has been one of the best pitchers in baseball for the better part of a decade, posting a 3.03 ERA with 2,007 strikeouts in 1,629.2 innings.
His breakout season in the starting rotation came in 2012 when he went 17-8 with a 3.05 ERA and 192 strikeouts in 192 innings. That same year, the Orioles won 93 games and made the playoffs with a makeshift rotation, and Sale would have made a huge difference atop the staff.
Actual Pick: SS Manny Machado
Sale's Actual Draft Position: No. 13 overall (Chicago White Sox)
4. Kansas City Royals: SS Manny Machado
The Kansas City Royals swung and missed on Christian Colon.
The No. 4 overall pick played in only 150 games at the MLB level, posting a career 75 OPS+ and 1.5 WAR while serving in a utility infield role.
After selecting Mike Moustakas (No. 2 overall in 2007) and Eric Hosmer (No. 3 overall in 2008) to shore up their corner infield spots, the Royals instead could have an All-Star talent at shortstop with Manny Machado.
Alcides Escobar was a solid table-setter and plus defender for the Royals teams that made the World Series in 2014 and 2015. But that would have been a different team with Machado hitting in the middle of the lineup.
Who knows? Maybe they even win back-to-back titles instead of only the one in 2015.
Actual Pick: SS Christian Colon
Machado's Actual Draft Position: No. 3 overall (Baltimore Orioles)
5. Cleveland Indians: OF Bryce Harper
The Cleveland Indians have used seven different Opening Day right fielders in seven years since they traded Shin-Soo Choo to the Cincinnati Reds in December 2012. It's an uninspiring group that includes the likes of Lonnie Chisenhall, Tyler Naquin, Drew Stubbs and Brandon Moss.
Bryce Harper has been polarizing since he made his MLB debut at the age of 19, and he may never live up to the absurd level of expectations surrounding him. However, there's no ignoring how productive he's been to this point in his career, slugging 219 home runs and tallying 31.8 WAR before his 27th birthday.
He would have made a significant impact on the 2016 Indians team that reached Game 7 of the World Series. The cleanup hitter on that team was an aging Mike Napoli, who had 34 home runs and 101 RBI, but also a middling 106 OPS+.
Also, can you imagine LeBron James and Bryce Harper sharing a sports landscape in Cleveland?
Actual Pick: LHP Drew Pomeranz
Harper's Actual Draft Position: No. 1 overall (Washington Nationals)
6. Arizona Diamondbacks: C J.T. Realmuto
With so much superstar talent at the top of this draft class, the Arizona Diamondbacks will happily scoop up the best all-around catcher in baseball with the No. 6 pick.
The D-backs have been lacking stability behind the plate since they traded two-time All-Star Miguel Montero to the Chicago Cubs prior to the 2015 season. They've shuffled through the likes of Welington Castillo, Chris Iannetta, Jeff Mathis, Alex Avila and Carson Kelly in the years since.
Meanwhile, Realmuto has steadily developed into a bona fide star.
In his first season with the Philadelphia Phillies last year, he posted a 108 OPS+ and set career highs in doubles (36), home runs (25) and RBI (83). He also threw out an NL-high 47 percent of base-stealers and won his first career Gold Glove in a 4.5 WAR season.
Considering original pick Barret Loux failed to sign after failing his post-draft physical, anyone would be an upgrade here for Arizona.
Actual Pick: RHP Barret Loux (did not sign)
Realmuto's Actual Draft Position: No. 104 overall (Florida Marlins)
7. New York Mets: SS Andrelton Simmons
The New York Mets could use the No. 7 pick to cut out the middleman and draft Noah Syndergaard straight away. The Toronto Blue Jays originally drafted him at No. 38 overall and sent him to New York in the R.A. Dickey trade.
But the Mets may not be able to pass up a chance to shore up the shortstop position.
Since Jose Reyes departed in free agency after winning a batting title in 2011, the Mets have watched Ruben Tejada and Wilmer Flores fail to develop into long-term options,. They also plugged in the offensive-minded Asdrubal Cabrera as a stopgap option.
Meanwhile, Andrelton Simmons debuted in 2012 and won his first of four Gold Glove awards the following year en route to 36.3 career WAR.
He was a 4.5 WAR player in 2015, the year the Mets reached the World Series. That would have put him behind only Jacob deGrom (5.5), Curtis Granderson (5.1) and Matt Harvey (4.7) on the Mets roster.
Could he have pushed them over the top?
Actual Pick: RHP Matt Harvey
Simmons' Actual Draft Position: No. 70 overall (Atlanta Braves)
8. Houston Astros: C Yasmani Grandal
The last time the Houston Astros had an impact player at the catcher position, a young Craig Biggio had not yet made the move to second base.
Jason Castro made the All-Star team in 2013 and Brian McCann had some productive seasons, but the position as a whole has been underwhelming.
Yasmani Grandal, who signed a four-year, $73 million contract with the Chicago White Sox this offseason, is a two-time All-Star who has averaged 25 home runs and 69 RBI with a 115 OPS+ over the past four seasons.
He is also widely regarded as one of the game's best pitch-framers, and he showed elite on-base skills last season with 109 walks and a .380 on-base percentage.
With Grandal in the picture, the Astros wouldn't have needed to trade for McCann and pay him $23 million over two years, which would have given them more money to spend during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.
Actual Pick: OF Delino DeShields
Grandal's Actual Draft Position: No. 12 overall (Cincinnati Reds)
9. San Diego Padres: RHP Noah Syndergaard
The clear-cut No. 3 starter in this draft class, Noah Syndergaard has been as dominant as any pitcher in baseball when he's healthy and pitching up to his potential.
However, he has topped 25 starts only twice in his five MLB seasons, including his less-than-stellar 2019 campaign during which he posted a 4.28 ERA and 95 ERA+ in 197.2 innings.
With that said, he's a great fit for a San Diego Padres team that has been searching for a controllable frontline starter for years now. In fact, the Padres have been regularly linked to Syndergaard in trade talks, so interest here goes beyond just the hypothetical.
As for San Diego's original pick, Karsten Whitson honored his commitment to the University of Florida, where he ended up missing his entire junior season with a shoulder injury that required surgery. He eventually signed with the Boston Red Sox as an 11th-round pick in the 2014 draft following his senior season and played only one professional season.
Actual Pick: RHP Karsten Whitson (did not sign)
Syndergaard's Actual Draft Position: No. 38 overall (Toronto Blue Jays)
10. Oakland Athletics: 2B/OF Whit Merrifield
Whit Merrifield would fit in well on the Oakland Athletics.
He grinds out at-bats, plays all over the field, has an undervalued skill set in today's power-centric game and has emerged as a late-blooming star after debuting at the age of 27.
The 31-year-old led the AL in hits (206) and triples (10) last year while stealing 20 bases and hitting .302/.348/.463 to earn his first All-Star selection.
Meanwhile, second base has been a revolving door in Oakland since Mark Ellis left town. There is some hope that Franklin Barreto can eventually be the answer, but Merrifield would be a huge upgrade at the position.
The fact that he agreed to a team-friendly four-year, $16.25 million extension would also fit in well with Oakland's budget-conscious approach.
Actual Pick: OF Michael Choice
Merrifield's Actual Draft Position: No. 269 overall (Kansas City Royals)
11. Toronto Blue Jays: LHP James Paxton
The Toronto Blue Jays spent the offseason retooling their starting rotation with the additions of Hyun-Jin Ryu, Tanner Roark and Chase Anderson.
Their need for pitching has been ongoing, and with a lineup that has rarely struggled to score runs in recent years, going with the best arm on the board makes sense here.
While a case can be made for Matt Harvey's brief peak or Robbie Ray's swing-and-miss stuff, we'll go with left-hander James Paxton as the best available starter.
The 31-year-old has never started 30 games in a season, and he's currently recovering from microscopic lumbar discectomy, but he's been one of the best southpaw starters in baseball when healthy.
Since the start of the 2014 season, he has posted a 3.57 ERA and 115 ERA+ while racking up 782 strikeouts in 709 innings. Others have been more durable, but 20 starts from Paxton is better than 30 starts from a lot of other pitchers.
Actual Pick: RHP Deck McGuire
Paxton's Actual Draft Position: No. 132 overall (Seattle Mariners)
12. Cincinnati Reds: OF Kevin Kiermaier
How valuable is an elite defensive center fielder?
The center field position has been an ongoing area of need for the Cincinnati Reds since the days of Ken Griffey Jr. and his annual trips to the disabled list.
Kevin Kiermaier does not bring much to the table offensively with a 98 OPS+ for his career, but he has a sneaky mix of power and speed and is coming off a 14-homer, 19-steal season in 129 games.
His value is in his glove and his tremendous range in the outfield. The 30-year-old won his third Gold Glove in 2019, and he has racked up an impressive 112 DRS in center field over his seven MLB seasons.
Slotting him in center field would have allowed the Reds to use Billy Hamilton as a fourth outfielder and pinch-running specialist, rather than exposing his significant offensive shortcomings as an everyday player.
Actual Pick: C Yasmani Grandal
Kiermaier's Actual Draft Position: No. 941 overall (Tampa Bay Rays)
13. Chicago White Sox: LHP Robbie Ray
With Chris Sale off the board, the Chicago White Sox will have to settle for another quality left-hander with elite strikeout numbers.
Robbie Ray may not be a perennial Cy Young candidate like Sale, but he would be a welcome addition to the South Siders' young starting rotation. The 28-year-old has posted a solid 4.04 ERA and 111 ERA+ over the past four seasons, piling up 836 strikeouts in 634.1 innings.
That gives him a stellar rate of 11.86 strikeouts per nine innings, which trails only Sale (12.01) and Max Scherzer (11.99) among all pitchers with at least 600 innings of work during that stretch.
He racked up a career-high 235 strikeouts last season, and he'll hit the free-agent market for the first time this coming offseason.
Actual Pick: LHP Chris Sale
Ray's Actual Draft Position: No. 356 overall (Washington Nationals)
14. Milwaukee Brewers: LHP Drew Pomeranz
The Milwaukee Brewers sent promising infield prospect Mauricio Dubon to the San Francisco Giants last summer to acquire Drew Pomeranz.
After strong seasons in 2016 (170.2 IP, 3.32 ERA, 9.8 K/9) and 2017 (173.2 IP, 3.32 ERA, 9.0 K/0), he dealt with injuries in 2018 and had to settle for a one-year, prove-it deal from the Giants.
He struggled as a starter to the point that it looked like he was headed for the scrapheap before enjoying a stunning career renaissance following a move to the bullpen. The 31-year-old finished with a 1.88 ERA and 15.7 K/9 in 28 relief appearances after scuffling to a 5.97 ERA in 18 starts, and he parlayed that strong finish into a four-year, $34 million deal with the San Diego Padres in free agency.
As both a starter and a reliever, he would be a welcome addition to the Milwaukee staff.
Actual Pick: RHP Dylan Covey (did not sign)
Pomeranz's Actual Draft Position: No. 5 overall (Cleveland Indians)
15. Texas Rangers: RHP Matt Harvey
At his peak, Matt Harvey was one of the best pitchers in baseball. Unfortunately, that peak lasted roughly 65 starts (with a Tommy John surgery sandwiched in the middle) before his production fell off a cliff.
But even with the benefit of hindsight, the opportunity to add him to a 91-win Texas Rangers team in 2013 would be too good to pass up.
After an impressive 10-start debut in 2012, Harvey went 9-5 with a 2.27 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 191 strikeouts in 178.1 innings to finish fourth in NL Cy Young voting. Meanwhile, the Rangers finished only one game back in the wild-card standings and 5.5 games out in the AL West, missing the postseason for the first time in four years.
With Harvey joining Yu Darvish and Derek Holland atop the Rangers' starting rotation, that playoff streak likely would have lived on.
Actual Pick: OF Jake Skole
Harvey's Actual Draft Position: No. 7 overall (New York Mets)
16. Chicago Cubs: OF Adam Eaton
The Chicago Cubs have been sorely lacking a table-setting on-base presence at the top of their lineup since Dexter Fowler left town.
Adam Eaton provided just that for the Washington Nationals on their way to a World Series title last year, hitting .279/.365/.428 with 47 extra-base hits, 15 steals and 103 runs scored.
The 31-year-old broke out with a 5.2 WAR season as the starting right fielder for the Chicago White Sox in 2014, and the South Siders eventually flipped him to the Nationals for a package of prospects built around budding ace Lucas Giolito.
Something else to consider: If the Cubs had drafted Eaton, they likely would have avoided signing fellow right fielder Jason Heyward to that ill-advised eight-year, $184 million contract prior to the 2016 season.
Would they have been able to make another title run with the financial flexibility they've been lacking in recent years?
Actual Pick: RHP Hayden Simpson
Eaton's Actual Draft Position: No. 571 overall (Arizona Diamondbacks)
17. Tampa Bay Rays: OF Joc Pederson
Joc Pederson has his flaws.
The glaring one is that he is strictly a platoon player with a .188/.263/.310 line and 29.1 percent strikeout rate in 375 career plate appearances against left-handed pitching.
With that said, his solid on-base skills (.339 OBP), 30-homer power (career-high 36 HR in 2019) and quality defense in left field (10 DRS, 10.5 UZR/150) would slot nicely into a Tampa Bay Rays lineup that is perennially lacking punch.
Pederson has essentially developed into the type of player the Rays hoped they were getting when they selected prep outfielder Josh Sale with the No. 17 pick. Sale lasted only three professional seasons, hitting .238/.332/.381 with a 23.6 percent strikeout rate while failing to advance beyond the High-A level.
Actual Pick: OF Josh Sale
Pederson's Actual Draft Position: No. 352 overall (Los Angeles Dodgers)
18. Los Angeles Angels: RHP Mike Foltynewicz
The Los Angeles Angels need pitching in the worst way.
At this point in the draft, Mike Foltynewicz looks like the best arm left on the board in terms of established track record and future outlook.
The 28-year-old was a breakout star in 2018, going 13-10 with a 2.85 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 202 strikeouts in 183 innings to finish eighth in NL Cy Young voting.
He began the 2019 season on the injured list with a sore elbow and scuffled to a 6.37 ERA in 11 starts once he returned before he was optioned to the minors in late June. After a little over a month in the minors, he returned as a different pitcher in early August, going 6-1 with a 2.65 ERA in 10 starts the rest of the way.
It's fair to say he would likely be the ace of the Angels' staff in 2020.
Actual Pick: 3B Kaleb Cowart
Foltynewicz's Actual Draft Position: No. 19 overall (Houston Astros)
19. Houston Astros: RF Kole Calhoun
After a strong first season with the Houston Astros, Josh Reddick has been worth only 2.9 WAR total in the second and third seasons of a four-year, $52 million contract.
The Astros could have avoided that signing with the selection of Kole Calhoun.
The 32-year-old has posted a 105 OPS+ while averaging 27 doubles, 22 home runs, 70 RBI and 2.5 WAR as the starting right fielder for the Angels the past six seasons.
He departed in free agency this past offseason, which also lines up perfectly with the arrival of Kyle Tucker, who is set to push Reddick to the bench in the final year of his deal.
Actual Pick: RHP Mike Foltynewicz
Calhoun's Actual Draft Position: No. 264 overall (Los Angeles Angels)
20. Boston Red Sox: RHP Jameson Taillon
Jameson Taillon was the first pitcher off the board and the No. 2 overall pick in the 2010 draft.
He missed two full seasons recovering from Tommy John surgery and a sports hernia while he was in the minors, underwent surgery for testicular cancer in 2017, and underwent a second Tommy John surgery last year.
It's been a tough road for one of the most hyped high school pitching prospects in recent memory, but he's been impressive whenever he has been able to toe the big league rubber.
In 82 career starts, he's posted a 3.67 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 419 strikeouts in 466 innings. The bulk of that production came in 2018, when he was 14-10 with a 3.20 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 179 strikeouts in 191 innings over a career-high 32 starts.
That production would have been extremely useful for the eventual World Series champion Boston Red Sox. They would not have needed to trade for Nathan Eovaldi, and in turn likely would not have signed him to a four-year, $68 million deal that already looks like a mistake during the 2018-19 offseason.
Would that have given them enough financial wiggle room to keep Mookie Betts?
Actual Pick: 2B Kolbrin Vitek
Taillon's Actual Draft Position: No. 2 overall (Pittsburgh Pirates)
21. Minnesota Twins: OF Eddie Rosario
The Minnesota Twins should be perfectly happy to select Eddie Rosario once again, even if they have to do it 114 picks sooner this time around.
A key contributor for a stacked Twins lineup last season, he posted a 106 OPS+ with 32 home runs and 109 RBI to finish 18th in AL MVP voting.
The 28-year-old has hit .284/.317/.495 for a 114 OPS+ over the past three seasons as the team's starting left fielder, averaging 31 doubles, 28 home runs and 88 RBI along the way. He's also been a solid defensive left fielder with 6 DRS and a 2.9 UZR/150 in his career.
The starting pitching well has run pretty dry at this point in the draft, so re-upping with a productive everyday player is a solid consolation prize.
Actual Pick: RHP Alex Wimmers
Rosario's Actual Draft Position: No. 135 overall (Minnesota Twins)
22. Texas Rangers: OF Nicholas Castellanos
The Texas Rangers were one of the teams in pursuit of Nicholas Castellanos this past offseason before he eventually agreed to a four-year, $64 million deal with the Cincinnati Reds.
The 28-year-old has posted a 120 OPS+ over the past four seasons while averaging 41 doubles, 24 home runs and 80 RBI, and he spent most of that time hitting in a weak Detroit Tigers lineup.
The question with Castellanos has always been his defense. He was ill-equipped to handle third base (-38 DRS), and the defensive metrics were just as ugly following his move to the outfield (-35 DRS).
The Rangers would have been able to slot him at first base or even in the designated hitter role in recent years, maximizing his offense and minimizing his negative impact with the glove.
Actual Pick: C Kellin Deglan
Castellanos' Actual Draft Position: No. 44 overall (Detroit Tigers)
23. Florida Marlins: RHP Aaron Sanchez
Aaron Sanchez looked like a budding star in 2016 when he went 15-2 and won the AL ERA title with a 3.00 mark in 192 innings of work. Unfortunately, blister problems derailed his ascent the following season.
Over the past three years, he's averaged only 91 innings and a 5.29 ERA. However, he's still only 27 years old.
The Marlins are in the midst of a full-scale rebuild and look like the perfect team to roll the dice on him returning to form with a clean bill of health.
He's currently recovering from a torn capsule in his right shoulder and was expected to miss the bulk of the 2020 season.
Actual Pick: OF Christian Yelich
Sanchez's Actual Draft Position: No. 34 overall (Toronto Blue Jays)
24. San Francisco Giants: LF Corey Dickerson
The San Francisco Giants have struggled mightily to fill the Barry Bonds-sized void in left field since the legendary slugger last suited up in 2007.
Corey Dickerson is by no means a star, but he has quietly enjoyed a solid seven-year career.
The 30-year-old is a career .286/.328/.504 hitter with three 20-homer seasons to his credit and a 119 OPS+ that erases any questions about whether his overall numbers are inflated by his three seasons with the Colorado Rockies.
He was an All-Star in 2017, a Gold Glove winner in 2018, and he has produced a modest 13.0 WAR in 776 career games.
If nothing else, he would have provided an incremental upgrade to the 2016 season that looked poised for title contention before imploding.
Actual Pick: OF Gary Brown
Dickerson's Actual Draft Position: No. 260 overall (Colorado Rockies)
25. St. Louis Cardinals: RHP Addison Reed
For much of the past decade, Addison Reed was one of the better late-inning relievers in baseball.
He began his career closing games for the Chicago White Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks, racking up a combined 101 saves from 2012 through 2014.
From there, he transitioned into a setup role. He was nothing short of brilliant for the New York Mets in 2016, posting a pristine 1.97 ERA and 0.94 WHIP with a 91-to-13 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 77.2 innings while tallying 40 holds in 80 appearances.
He struggled to a 4.50 ERA and 1.43 WHIP in 55 appearances with the Minnesota Twins in 2018, and he didn't pitch in the majors in 2019 after he was sidelined by a thumb sprain early in the year.
Despite that, his impressive performance from 2012 through 2017 would make him a terrific addition to the St. Louis Cardinals' bullpen carousel.
Actual Pick: 3B Zack Cox
Reed's Actual Draft Position: No. 95 overall (Chicago White Sox)
26. Colorado Rockies: RHP Jimmy Nelson
Jimmy Nelson was a passable starter for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2015 and 2016, posting a 4.37 ERA and 94 ERA+ while eclipsing 175 innings both seasons. In his age-28 season in 2017, he then went 12-6 with a 3.49 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and a career-high 199 strikeouts in 175.1 innings to finish ninth in NL Cy Young voting.
Unfortunately, he suffered a rotator cuff strain sliding into first base that September, and he spent the bulk of the next two seasons recovering.
At the very least, his presence during the 2017 season likely would have been enough to push the Colorado Rockies ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks in the wild-card standings and allowed them to host the Wild Card Game.
The Rockies finished 46-35 at home that year compared to 41-40 on the road, so traveling to Arizona for that game was less than ideal. They ultimately lost 11-8 in the elimination game.
Actual Pick: OF Kyle Parker
Nelson's Actual Draft Position: No. 64 overall (Milwaukee Brewers)
27. Philadelphia Phillies: 1B/OF Mark Cahna
One of the biggest Rule 5 success stories in recent memory, Mark Canha is just now coming into his own as he enters his age-31 season.
He hit .273/.396/.517 for an excellent 145 OPS+ in a career-high 497 plate appearances last year, slugging 26 home runs while proving capable in center field in place of an injured Ramon Laureano.
All told, he was worth 4.3 WAR, which is the same value that Bryce Harper provided the Philadelphia Phillies last season in the first year of his 13-year, $330 million megadeal. Meanwhile, Canha made a team-friendly $2.05 million in 2020.
He would be the perfect right-handed hitting complement for Adam Haseley in center field while also bouncing around to the corner outfield spots and first base like he did for Oakland last year.
Actual Pick: LHP Jesse Biddle
Canha's Actual Draft Position: No. 227 overall (Florida Marlins)
28. Los Angeles Dodgers: RHP Brandon Workman
The Dodgers broke the bank to sign Zach Lee away from a two-sport scholarship to play quarterback and pitch at LSU, handing him a franchise-record $5.25 million bonus. He wound up making only one appearance for them, allowing 11 hits and seven earned runs in 4.2 innings in a spot start during the 2015 season.
It isn't hard to improve upon that pick, and adding Brandon Workman to the relief corps would be a major boost to an area of need.
After solid seasons in 2017 (33 G, 3.18 ERA, 8.4 K/9) and 2018 (43 G, 3.27 ERA, 8.1 K/9), the burly 6'5", 235-pound right-hander had a career-best year in 2019. In 73 appearances, he went 10-1 with 16 saves and 15 holds, posting a 1.88 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 13.1 K/9, albeit with a spike in his walk rate as well (5.7 BB/9).
The Dodgers have had a tough time finding someone who can consistently bridge the gap to closer Kenley Jansen in recent seasons. Workman could do just that.
Actual Pick: RHP Zach Lee
Workman's Actual Draft Position: No. 57 overall (Boston Red Sox)
29. Los Angeles Angels: 3B Jedd Gyorko
Chone Figgins left the Los Angeles Angels after the 2009 season. Since then, they have cycled through Albert Callaspo, David Freese, Yunel Escobar, Luis Valbuena, Zack Cozart, Taylor Ward and David Fletcher at third base.
Jedd Gyorko hit 23 home runs and had 2.5 WAR as a rookie in 2013, and he has slugged 112 home runs in seven MLB seasons, including a 30-homer performance with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2016.
He isn't a star, but he's a solid defensive third baseman who can move all around the infield, and he has some playable power.
At this point in the draft, finding a productive player who would have addressed an area of need is a win.
Actual Pick: RHP Cam Bedrosian
Gyorko's Actual Draft Position: No. 59 overall (San Diego Padres)
30. Los Angeles Angels: RHP Vince Velasquez
After selecting Mike Foltynewicz (18th) and Jedd Gyorko (29th) with their first two picks in this redraft, the Angels again turn their attention to pitching with their third pick of the first round.
Vince Velasquez has not yet been able to string together a full season of productivity, but he has shown enough flashes of brilliance along the way to be worth a roll of the dice.
The 27-year-old has punched out 569 batters in 522.2 innings for a 9.8 K/9 rate, which is a good indication of his quality raw stuff. He made 31 starts and threw a career-high 146.2 innings in 2018, going 9-12 with a 4.85 ERA, but his 3.75 FIP provided further reason for optimism.
It's enough to make him a more appealing option than several pitchers within the Angels organization who were vying for a spot in the starting rotation this spring.
Actual Pick: OF Chevy Clarke
Velasquez's Actual Draft Position: No. 58 overall (Houston Astros)
31. Tampa Bay Rays: C Evan Gattis
The Tampa Bay Rays have had a tough time filling the catcher position over the years.
Guys like Toby Hall, Dioner Navarro and John Jaso represent the cream of the crop as far as the team's catching history is concerned, while others like Wilson Ramos and Travis d'Arnaud have enjoyed brief stretches of productivity.
Evan Gattis endured a tumultuous journey to MLB success, but came out the other side a productive slugger, launching 139 home runs in six MLB seasons. He was never a Gold Glove-caliber backup, but he was passable defensively, and his powerful bat would have been a welcome addition to the Tampa Bay lineup.
The defensive-minded Justin O'Conner briefly looked like the catcher of the future in Tampa Bay, but he has yet to make his MLB debut.
Actual Pick: C Justin O'Conner
Gattis' Actual Draft Position: No. 704 overall
32. New York Yankees: 2B Russell Wilson
The best players left on the board at this point are guys like Derek Dietrich, Adam Duvall, Drew Smyly and Tommy Kahnle. The New York Yankees' original pick, Cito Culver, never reached the majors.
Isn't this "what if" a better use of the No. 32 overall pick?
Before he went on to superstardom in the NFL, Russell Wilson showed enough promise on the baseball diamond for the Colorado Rockies to take him in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. After his pro debut, he began the 2011 season as the No. 19 prospect in the Colorado system, according to Baseball America.
He hit .228/.366/.342 with 12 extra-base hits and 15 steals in 61 games at Single-A in 2011 before returning to campus at the University of Wisconsin and throwing for 3,175 years and 33 touchdowns during his senior season. The Seattle Seahawks selected him in the third round of the 2012 NFL draft, and the rest is history.
Might things have been different had he received first-round money and the validation that comes with it?
From the time Robinson Cano left for Seattle until Gleyber Torres burst onto the scene, second base was a question mark for the Yankees. Wilson could have been the answer.
Actual Pick: SS Cito Culver
Wilson's Actual Draft Position: No. 140 overall (Colorado Rockies)
Supplemental Round
33. Houston Astros: LHP Alex Claudio
34. Toronto Blue Jays: OF Delino DeShields
35. Atlanta Braves: RHP Tommy Kahnle
36. Boston Red Sox: RHP Cam Bedrosian
37. Los Angeles Angels: LHP Drew Smyly
38. Toronto Blue Jays: IF Derek Dietrich
39. Boston Red Sox: RHP Sam Dyson
40. Los Angeles Angels: RHP Taijuan Walker
41. Toronto Blue Jays: OF Adam Duvall
42. Tampa Bay Rays: C Tony Wolters
43. Seattle Mariners: RHP Luke Jackson
44. Detroit Tigers: IF/OF Niko Goodrum
45. Texas Rangers: RHP Merrill Kelly
46. St. Louis Cardinals: RHP Shawn Tolleson
47. Colorado Rockies: RHP A.J. Griffin
48. Detroit Tigers: IF Greg Garcia
49. Texas Rangers: RHP Heath Hembree
50. St. Louis Cardinals: RHP Tyler Thornburg
All statistics via Baseball Reference or FanGraphs unless otherwise noted.