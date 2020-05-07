Re-Drafting Loaded 2010 MLB Draft with Yelich, Harper, Machado, Thor and More

0 of 33

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

The 2010 MLB draft was headlined by phenom Bryce Harper, the No. 1 overall pick. Touted prep right-hander Jameson Taillon went No. 2 overall, and tooled-up prep shortstop Manny Machado was the No. 3 pick. All three players were billed as future superstars.

However, No. 23 overall pick Christian Yelich may now be the best player from that draft class, while guys like third-round pick J.T. Realmuto and ninth-round pick Jacob deGrom have far exceeded their original draft position.

How would the 2010 MLB draft play out if teams had the benefit of hindsight? That's what we set out to answer.

Any player who signed as part of the 2010 class was eligible to be included in the re-draft, which includes a revised selection and breakdown for each of the 32 first-round picks. To round things out, we've also added a quick list of supplemental-round choices from Nos. 33-50 at the end.