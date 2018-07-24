Noah Syndergaard Rumors: Padres Have Inquired About Mets Ace

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJuly 25, 2018

New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) delivers against the New York Yankees during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 20, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

The San Diego Padres are in last place in the National League West, but they are reportedly looking to acquire a No. 1 starting pitcher as the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline approaches.

According to Dennis Lin of The Athletic, the Padres "checked in" on the availability of New York Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard. Lin described San Diego's pursuit as a "wide-ranging search for a frontline starter."

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Conforto Stays Red Hot in Mets 6-3 Win Over Padres

    San Diego Padres logo
    San Diego Padres

    Conforto Stays Red Hot in Mets 6-3 Win Over Padres

    John Flanigan
    via Metsmerizedonline

    Yankees Face Critical Test in Solving Sanchez Problem

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Yankees Face Critical Test in Solving Sanchez Problem

    Danny Knobler
    via Bleacher Report

    Votto Wants to Be Bus Driver When He Retires

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Votto Wants to Be Bus Driver When He Retires

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Yanks Acquire Britton from O's

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Yanks Acquire Britton from O's

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report