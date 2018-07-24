Noah Syndergaard Rumors: Padres Have Inquired About Mets Ace

Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

The San Diego Padres are in last place in the National League West, but they are reportedly looking to acquire a No. 1 starting pitcher as the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline approaches.

According to Dennis Lin of The Athletic, the Padres "checked in" on the availability of New York Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard. Lin described San Diego's pursuit as a "wide-ranging search for a frontline starter."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

