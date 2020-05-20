Re-Drafting 2007 MLB Draft with Stanton, Bumgarner, Donaldson, Price and More

Re-Drafting 2007 MLB Draft with Stanton, Bumgarner, Donaldson, Price and MoreMay 20, 2020
The 2007 MLB draft was headlined by Vanderbilt ace David Price, who was chosen No. 1 overall by the Tampa Bay Devil Rays.
He's one of four pitchers from the 2007 draft class who went on to win a Cy Young Award, and they are joined by a World Series MVP, a pair of regular-season MVP winners and two franchise cornerstone first basemen.
So how would the stacked 2007 MLB draft play out if teams had the benefit of hindsight? That's what we set out to answer.
Any player who signed as part of the 2007 class was eligible to be included in the re-draft, which includes a revised selection and breakdown for each of the 30 first-round picks. To round things out, we've added a list of supplemental-round choices from Nos. 31-64 at the end.
1. Tampa Bay Devil Rays: LHP Madison Bumgarner
There is no clear-cut No. 1 player in this draft class, and a case can be made for the Tampa Bay Rays to double down on their selection of Vanderbilt ace David Price.
However, the postseason brilliance that Madison Bumgarner provided in helping the San Francisco Giants win three World Series titles over a five-year span is impossible to ignore.
While his peak may fall a bit short of the other top pitchers in this class, his consistency and durability is enough to push him ahead of the rest of the pack.
From 2011 through 2016, he averaged 33 starts and 213 innings per season, going 93-61 with a 3.00 ERA and 121 ERA+. He finished in the top 10 in NL Cy Young voting four times during that stretch and also made four All-Star appearances.
Add to that a 2.11 ERA in 102.1 postseason innings, including NLCS and World Series MVP honors during a legendary 2014 playoff run, and he's a worthy choice at No. 1 overall.
Actual Pick: LHP David Price
Bumgarner's Actual Draft Position: No. 10 overall (San Francisco Giants)
2. Kansas City Royals: 3B Josh Donaldson
Mike Moustakas provided plenty of value as the original No. 2 overall pick in this draft, but this is a clear opportunity for the Kansas City Royals to upgrade.
It will just take some patience.
Josh Donaldson began his pro career as a catcher in the Chicago Cubs organization, and it was not until his age-27 season with the Oakland Athletics that he finally broke out.
That breakout performance netted him a fourth-place finish in AL MVP voting, and he took home the hardware two years later in his first season with the Toronto Blue Jays.
His 28.5 WAR from 2013 through 2016 trailed only Mike Trout's (36.7) among all position players during that four-year span. By comparison, Moustakas has been worth just 15.3 WAR over the course of his entire nine-year career.
After dealing with injuries in 2017 and 2018, Donaldson returned strong last season with a 127 OPS+ and 37 home runs on a one-year deal with the Atlanta Braves. That earned him a four-year, $92 million pact from the Minnesota Twins.
Actual Pick: 3B Mike Moustakas
Donaldson's Actual Draft Position: No. 48 overall (Chicago Cubs)
3. Chicago Cubs: RHP Corey Kluber
Another late-bloomer, Corey Kluber did not become a frontline starter for the Cleveland Indians until his age-28 season in 2014.
He took home AL Cy Young honors that year, going 18-9 with a 2.44 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 269 strikeouts in 235.2 innings to emerge as one of baseball's best pitcher.
During the five-year stretch from 2014 through 2018, he was 83-46 with a 2.85 ERA, 151 ERA+ and 1,228 strikeouts in 1,091.1 innings. He added another Cy Young Award in 2017 when he led the AL in wins (18), ERA (2.25) and WHIP (0.87).
The 2016 World Series would have looked a lot different with Kluber in the other dugout.
In fact, it's fair to wonder if the Cubs would have broken the bank to sign Jon Lester during the 2014-15 offseason had Kluber been fronting the staff and coming off his impressive 2014 performance.
Actual Pick: 3B Josh Vitters
Kluber's Actual Draft Position: No. 134 overall (San Diego Padres)
4. Pittsburgh Pirates: 1B Freddie Freeman
- 2013: Gaby Sanchez, Garrett Jones, Justin Morneau
- 2014: Ike Davis, Gaby Sanchez, Travis Ishikawa
- 2015: Pedro Alvarez, Sean Rodriguez, Mike Morse
First base was a weak spot for the Pittsburgh Pirates during their three straight playoff appearances in 2013, 2014 and 2015.
Here's a look at who manned the position during those years:
At the same time, Freddie Freeman was a budding star for the Atlanta Braves, posting a 140 OPS+ and tallying 11.2 WAR.
While Josh Bell finally provided a long-term answer at the position when he debuted in 2016, Freeman would have given the roster a significant boost while the team was still contending.
Actual Pick: LHP Daniel Moskos
Freeman's Actual Draft Position: No. 78 overall (Atlanta Braves)
5. Baltimore Orioles: LHP David Price
The Baltimore Orioles snuck into the playoffs as a wild-card team in 2012 and then won an AL East title and reached the ALCS in 2014.
Imagine what those teams might have accomplished with David Price leading the starting rotation.
He went 20-5 with an AL-leading 2.56 ERA to win AL Cy Young honors in 2012, and he led the AL in innings pitched (248.1) and strikeouts (271) with a 3.26 ERA during the 2014 season to finish sixth in the balloting.
The 34-year-old has had some issues staying healthy in recent seasons, but his full body of work is extremely impressive. He has a 150-80 record with a 3.31 ERA (123 ERA+) and 1,981 strikeouts in 2,029.2 innings for 39.7 career WAR.
He's also owned the Orioles in his career, going 16-6 with a 2.87 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 199 strikeouts in 194.1 innings over 30 starts.
Actual Pick: C Matt Wieters
Price's Actual Draft Position: No. 1 overall (Tampa Bay Devil Rays)
6. Washington Nationals: OF Giancarlo Stanton
An outfield featuring Bryce Harper and Giancarlo Stanton would have given the Washington Nationals an abundance of star power.
Would it have been enough to push them over the top sooner than 2019?
During the 2017 season, Stanton won MVP honors by leading the NL in OPS+ (169), home runs (59) and RBI (132), and he would have been a significant upgrade in left field on a 97-win Nationals team.
It's an interesting what-if and a fun hypothetical to pair two of the most recognizable faces in the sport today while they were both budding superstars.
Still just 30 years, Stanton has 308 home runs and a 144 OPS+ with 40.4 WAR in 10 seasons.
Actual Pick: LHP Ross Detwiler
Stanton's Actual Draft Position: No. 76 overall (Florida Marlins)
7. Milwaukee Brewers: 1B Anthony Rizzo
Buckle up for this hypothetical.
The Milwaukee Brewers select Anthony Rizzo with the No. 7 overall pick rather than University of Florida slugger Matt LaPorta.
It's now Rizzo who winds up included in the trade that originally sent LaPorta to the Cleveland Indians in exchange for CC Sabathia at the 2008 trade deadline.
In 2016, an Indians team led by Rizzo meets the Cubs who have a staff led by Corey Kluber, their pick at No. 3 overall in this redraft scenario.
Insert head-exploding emoji here.
Even if Rizzo stays put, this is still a great pick for the Brewers. Prince Fielder walked in free agency after the 2011 season, and Rizzo took over as the Cubs' everyday first baseman in 2012, so that lines up perfectly.
Actual Pick: OF Matt LaPorta
Rizzo's Actual Draft Position: No. 204 overall (Boston Red Sox)
8. Colorado Rockies: RHP Jake Arrieta
The pitching-starved Colorado Rockies would have an awfully hard time passing on a Cy Young winner.
After languishing in the Baltimore Orioles rotation for four years, Jake Arrieta was acquired by the Chicago Cubs in an unassuming 2013 trade deadline deal.
The Cubs allowed him to return to his natural pitching mechanics and he promptly took off, going 68-31 with a 2.73 ERA and 147 ERA+ in 128 starts over five seasons.
He tossed a pair of no-hitters and won 2015 NL Cy Young honors on the strength of one of the most dominant second-half performances in MLB history. In 15 starts after the All-Star break, he went 12-1 with a 0.75 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 113 strikeouts in 107.1 innings.
The 34-year-old has been underwhelming in the first two seasons of a three-year, $75 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies, but his peak performance in Chicago is enough to vault him into the top 10 in this redraft.
Actual Pick: RHP Casey Weathers
Arrieta's Actual Draft Position: No. 159 overall (Baltimore Orioles)
9. Arizona Diamondbacks: RHP Rick Porcello
Another Cy Young winner from the 2007 draft class.
Rick Porcello was put on the fast track to the majors by the Detroit Tigers after going No. 27 overall out of Seton Hall Prep School in West Orange, New Jersey.
He broke camp with a rotation spot to begin the 2009 season and made his MLB debut at the age of 20, going 14-9 with a 3.96 ERA in 170.2 innings to finish third in AL Rookie of the Year voting.
The right-hander has been extremely durable during his time in the majors, making at least 27 starts and tossing at least 160 innings in each of his 11 MLB seasons.
His peak came in 2016 when he went 22-4 with a 3.15 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 189 strikeouts in 223 innings to win AL Cy Young honors. The 31-year-old owns a career 4.36 ERA and 99 ERA+ in 2,037.1 innings.
Actual Pick: RHP Jarrod Parker
Actual Draft Position: No. 27 overall (Detroit Tigers)
10. San Francisco Giants: OF Jason Heyward
In many ways, Jason Heyward has failed to live up to the hype that came with being the No. 1 prospect in baseball heading into the 2010 season, according to Baseball America.
However, he has still developed into an extremely productive MLB player.
To that point, his 36.9 career WAR trails only those of Josh Donaldson (41.0), Giancarlo Stanton (40.4) and David Price (39.4) among all players from the 2007 draft class.
Much of that value stems from his stellar outfield defense, which has led to an eye-popping 143 DRS and five Gold Glove Awards. That said, he does have a respectable 103 OPS+ for his career as well.
Aside from a few productive seasons from the oft-injured duo of Hunter Pence and Angel Pagan, the outfield has been in a constant state of flux for the San Francisco Giants for the better part of a decade.
Heyward would provide some welcome stability.
Actual Pick: LHP Madison Bumgarner
Heyward's Actual Draft Position: No. 14 overall (Atlanta Braves)
11. Seattle Mariners: 3B Todd Frazier
Despite the fact that Kyle Seager became an everyday player in the big leagues the same year that Todd Frazier broke through with the Cincinnati Reds, this pick still makes sense.
Seager played second base during his first two seasons at the University of North Carolina and could have easily moved there to accommodate Frazier, who himself could have moved to first base to fill what has largely been a hole for the M's.
At his peak, Frazier was one of the most productive power hitters in baseball.
He was an All-Star in 2014 and 2015, and he slugged a career-high 40 home runs in 2016 while playing for the Chicago White Sox.
The 34-year-old has a 108 OPS+ with 214 home runs and 24.5 WAR in nine seasons.
Actual Pick: RHP Phillippe Aumont
Frazier's Actual Draft Position: No. 34 overall (Cincinnati Reds)
12. Florida Marlins: 3B Mike Moustakas
The Florida Marlins thought they were drafting their third baseman of the future when they selected California prep standout Matt Dominguez at No. 12 overall.
Mike Moustakas would've given them just that.
After a monster season in 2010 where he hit .322/.369/.630 with 41 doubles, 36 home runs and 124 RBI in 118 games between Double-A and Triple-A, Moustakas began the 2011 season as the No. 9 prospect in baseball, according Baseball America.
He has not quite matched that level of production in the majors, but he's still a three-time All-Star with a pair of 30-homer seasons to his credit. He was also a key member of the Kansas City Royals teams that reached back-to-back World Series.
The Marlins had a glaring dearth of talent at third base between Miguel Cabrera and Brian Anderson, and this pick would fix that issue.
Actual Pick: 3B Matt Dominguez
Moustakas' Actual Draft Position: No. 2 overall (Kansas City Royals)
13. Cleveland Indians: RHP Greg Holland
- 2013: 68 G, 47/50 SV, 1.21 ERA, 13.8 K/9
- 2014: 65 G, 46/48 SV, 1.44 ERA, 13.0 K/9
- 2013: Chris Perez (25/30 SV, 4.33 ERA), Vinnie Pestano (6/9 SV, 4.08 ERA)
- 2014: Cody Allen (24/28 SV, 2.07 ERA), John Axford (10/13 SV, 3.92 ERA)
The Cleveland Indians happily scoop up the best reliever in this draft class with the No. 13 pick.
During his peak with the Kansas City Royals, Greg Holland was arguably the best closer in baseball:
At the same time, the Indians were struggling to close out games using several different closers:
It's a clear upgrade for the Indians, and Holland could have made a real difference in 2013 when a 92-win Indians team was bounced in the AL Wild Card Game.
Actual Pick: 1B Beau Mills
Holland's Actual Draft Position: No. 306 overall (Kansas City Royals)
14. Atlanta Braves: RHP Jordan Zimmermann
Jordan Zimmermann has floundered since signing a five-year, $110 million contract with the Detroit Tigers.
However, there's a reason he was able to secure such a lucrative payday in the first place. There's a time when he was one of the best pitchers in the National League at his peak with the Washington Nationals.
From 2011 through 2015, he went 66-43 with a 3.14 ERA and 123 ERA+, twice finishing in the top seven in NL Cy Young voting while averaging 31 starts and 194 innings.
His 18.9 WAR during that stretch ranked 11th among all pitchers.
The Atlanta Braves were a playoff team in 2012 and 2013 before blowing things up and rebuilding. Adding Zimmermann to the starting rotation for those two years could have made a real difference.
Actual Pick: OF Jason Heyward
Zimmermann's Actual Draft Position: No. 67 overall (Washington Nationals)
15. Cincinnati Reds: C Matt Wieters
The Cincinnati Reds drafted an All-Star catcher with their original pick, selecting Devin Mesoraco, who peaked with a 25-homer, 80-RBI season to earn a spot on the NL squad in 2014.
However, he was essentially a one-year wonder before injuries derailed his rise to stardom.
Matt Wieters may not have developed into the franchise cornerstone that many viewed him as coming out of Georgia Tech, but he's put together a solid MLB career.
The 33-year-old is a four-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner with 18.2 WAR and 146 home runs in his 11-year career.
He shot through the minors, making his MLB debut early in the 2009 season. In Cincinnati, he would have been a clear upgrade over the platoon of Ryan Hanigan and Ramon Hernandez that was manning the catcher position at that time.
Actual Pick: C Devin Mesoraco
Wieters' Actual Draft Position: No. 5 overall (Baltimore Orioles)
16. Toronto Blue Jays: LHP Danny Duffy
Danny Duffy pitched well enough to earn a five-year, $65 million extension from the cost-conscious Kansas City Royals prior to the 2017 season.
That payday came after he went 12-3 with a 3.51 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 188 strikeouts in 179.2 innings while making 26 starts and 16 relief appearances in 2016.
He filled a similar hybrid role in 2014 and 2015 and was equally effective, posting a 3.27 ERA and 124 ERA+ in 49 starts and 12 relief appearances spanning 286 innings.
The left-hander would have been a dynamic addition to the Toronto Blue Jays teams that reached the ALCS in back-to-back years in 2015 and 2016.
Actual Pick: SS Kevin Ahrens
Duffy's Actual Draft Position: No. 96 overall (Kansas City Royals)
17. Texas Rangers: C Jonathan Lucroy
The Texas Rangers paid a steep price to acquire Jonathan Lucroy at the 2016 trade deadline.
Outfielder Lewis Brinson (No. 16) and Luis Ortiz (No. 64) were part of a three-player package sent to the Milwaukee Brewers in the trade, and both ranked among the top 100 prospects in baseball when that season began, according to Baseball America.
This redraft allows them to potentially use that young talent to address another area of need while simultaneously benefiting from the best seasons of Lucroy's career, which were spent in Milwaukee prior to the trade.
A two-time All-Star with the Brewers, he finished fourth in NL MVP voting during the 2014 season when he hit .301/.373/.465 (131 OPS+) with 53 doubles, 13 home runs and 69 RBI in a 6.4-WAR season.
Actual Pick: RHP Blake Beavan
Lucroy's Actual Draft Position: No. 101 overall (Milwaukee Brewers)
18. St. Louis Cardinals: LHP Sean Doolittle
Fun fact: Sean Doolittle was originally drafted as a first baseman.
In fact, he appeared to be on his way to the big leagues as a position player after hitting .286/.358/.495 with 40 doubles, 22 home runs and 91 RBI in 137 games between High-A and Double-A in 2008.
However, after spending most of 2009 and all of 2010 on the injured list, he moved to the mound, and after just 26 innings of work in the minors, he was called up to the MLB roster on June 15, 2012.
By 2014, he was an All-Star, posting a 2.73 ERA and 0.73 WHIP with a brilliant 89-to-8 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 62.2 innings while nailing down 22 of 26 save chances.
In the years since, he has settled in as one of the best lefty relievers in baseball, tallying 75 saves over the past three seasons as the Washington Nationals closer.
The Cardinals have long been searching for a reliable left-handed reliever, spending ill-fated money on Brett Cecil and Andrew Miller in the process.
Actual Pick: SS Pete Kozma
Doolittle's Actual Draft Position: No. 41 overall (Oakland Athletics)
19. Philadelphia Phillies: RHP Ryan Pressly
Ryan Pressly made good as a Rule 5 pick with the Minnesota Twins in 2013. He settled in as a useful member of the relief corps in the years to come, posting a 3.81 ERA and 7.1 K/9 in 230 games over his first five seasons in the majors.
When his strikeout rate skyrocketed to 13.0 K/9 in 51 appearances to begin the 2018 season, he was a hot commodity at the trade deadline, eventually landing in Houston. He was nearly untouchable post-trade with a 0.77 ERA and 13 holds in 26 appearances.
It was more of the same in his first full season with the Astros last year.
The 31-year-old earned his first career All-Star selection thanks to a 2.32 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 11.9 K/9 in 55 appearances, and he tallied 31 holds as one of the game's premier setup relievers.
For a Philadelphia Phillies team on the rise, he would be a terrific addition to a largely unproven relief corps.
Actual Pick: LHP Joe Savery
Pressly's Actual Draft Position: No. 354 overall (Boston Red Sox)
20. Los Angeles Dodgers: RHP Steve Cishek
Steve Cishek has quietly been one of baseball's best late-inning options over the last decade.
Since the start of the 2010 season, he has used his quirky sidearm delivery to rack up 12.4 WAR, which ranks eighth among all relief pitchers during that span.
He has 132 career saves, including a pair of 30-save seasons with the Miami Marlins and a 25-save season with the Seattle Mariners in 2016.
In recent seasons, he has served primarily in a setup role, posting a 2.55 ERA and 1.12 WHIP in 150 appearances with the Chicago Cubs the past two years.
Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Dodgers have had a tough time finding a consistent setup bridge to closer Kenley Jansen, so this fills a clear area of need.
Actual Pick: RHP Chris Withrow
Cishek's Actual Draft Position: No. 166 overall (Florida Marlins)
21. Toronto Blue Jays: SS Zack Cozart
Zack Cozart was a solid everyday shortstop for the Cincinnati Reds for six seasons.
A breakout 2017 season where he posted a 140 OPS+ with 24 home runs and earned a spot on the NL All-Star team has proved to be an outlier, but he was plenty productive prior to that outburst.
All told, he compiled 15.7 WAR during his time with the Reds and racked up 47 DRS at shortstop, providing a solid glove with a playable bat.
The Blue Jays briefly used former stars Jose Reyes and Troy Tulowitzki at shortstop during the 2010s, but the position was largely a question mark during the decade. Cozart is not the flashiest option, aside from his 2017 season, but he's a quality everyday option.
Actual Pick: C J.P. Arencibia
Cozart's Actual Draft Position: No. 79 overall (Cincinnati Reds)
22. San Francisco Giants: OF Ben Revere
Ben Revere has not played in the majors since the 2017 season, spending 48 games total at the Triple-A level the past two seasons.
Despite that fact, he's worth of first-round consideration in this redraft, especially for a San Francisco Giants team that would benefit from a center field upgrade.
While he lacked the on-base skills to be a true leadoff hitter, he still made good use of his plus speed with a .284 career average and 211 steals over eight seasons.
During the 2014 season, Revere led the NL in hits (184) while batting .306 and stealing a career-high 49 bases in 57 attempts. With injuries limiting Angel Pagan to just 96 games that year, he would have been a welcome addition to an outfield contingent that was forced to lean heavily on Gregor Blanco.
Actual Pick: RHP Tim Alderson
Revere's Actual Draft Position: No. 28 overall (Minnesota Twins)
23. San Diego Padres: 1B Mitch Moreland
Mitch Moreland has put together a solid career as a second-tier first baseman.
He's a .251/.319/.444 career hitter, good for a 101 OPS+ with 166 home runs and 559 RBI in 10 seasons, and he's also a terrific defender with a Gold Glove to his credit.
The 34-year-old is best used as a platoon player because he has a .238 average, .671 OPS and 24.7 percent strikeout rate against left-handed pitching.
Still, he would be a solid addition for the San Diego Padres, who deployed a number of different players at the position before breaking the bank on an ill-advised long-term deal for Eric Hosmer.
Actual Pick: LHP Nick Schmidt
Moreland's Actual Draft Position: No. 530 overall (Texas Rangers)
24. Texas Rangers: LHP Tony Watson
There will always be a market for a reliable left-handed reliever.
With at least 60 appearances in each of the past eight seasons and a 2.81 ERA for his career, Tony Watson has been just that.
The 34-year-old is tied for eighth among active pitchers with 606 appearances, and he has an impressive 217 holds to his credit, to go along with 30 saves.
At his peak, he was one of the most dominant relievers in baseball, going 10-2 with 34 holds in an NL-high 78 appearances while posting a 1.63 ERA and 9.4 K/9 to earn a spot on the NL All-Star team in 2014.
For a Texas Rangers team that made five postseason appearances over a seven-year span to kick off the 2010s, he would have been a key member of the relief corps.
Actual Pick: RHP Michael Main
Watson's Actual Draft Position: No. 278 overall (Pittsburgh Pirates)
25. Chicago White Sox: LHP Matt Moore
There were two players ranked ahead of Mike Trout on the Baseball America Top 100 heading into the 2012 season. One was fellow phenom Bryce Harper. The other was Matt Moore.
The left-hander had a 1.92 ERA with 210 strikeouts in 155 innings in the minors during the 2011 season and then struck out 15 batters in 9.1 innings following a September call-up to earn a spot on the playoff roster.
The Rays handed him the ball in Game 1 of the ALDS, and he tossed seven scoreless innings against a World Series-bound Texas Rangers team, further fueling the hype going into 2012.
After a respectable rookie season, he went 17-4 with a 3.29 ERA and 143 strikeouts in 150.1 innings in 2013 to earn an All-Star selection and finish ninth in AL Cy Young voting.
Alas, injuries limited him to just 73 innings the next two seasons, and he has struggled to right the ship in the years since. Still, the Rays were able to extract some solid value out of him when he was traded to the Giants, and his early success makes him a worthwhile selection.
Actual Pick: LHP Aaron Poreda
Moore's Actual Draft Position: No. 245 overall (Tampa Bay Devil Rays)
26. Oakland Athletics: C Stephen Vogt
The Oakland Athletics acquired Stephen Vogt from the Tampa Bay Rays on April 6, 2013, in exchange for $150,000.
Two years later, he was one of the best catchers in the AL, earning back-to-back All-Star selections while posting a 105 OPS+ and 5.7 WAR during the 2015 and 2016 seasons.
The Milwaukee Brewers claimed him off waivers during the 2017 season, and he ended up suffering a significant shoulder injury that cost him the entire 2018 campaign. The 35-year-old returned strong last year, making good on a minor league deal with the Giants by posting a 111 OPS+ with 24 doubles, 10 home runs and 40 RBI in 99 games.
Finding his way back to Oakland in this redraft makes perfect sense, if only to hear the chants of "I believe in Stephen Vogt" echo once again.
Actual Pick: RHP James Simmons
Vogt's Actual Draft Position: No. 365 overall (Tampa Bay Devil Rays)
27. Detroit Tigers: RHP Tommy Hunter
Tommy Hunter has enjoyed varying levels of success as both a starter and a reliever in the big leagues.
The burly right-hander went 13-4 with a 3.73 ERA in 22 starts with the Texas Rangers in 2010, earning three postseason starts that year during the team's run to the World Series.
By 2013, he had made the full-time move to the bullpen where his power stuff has played up in shorter stints.
Since moving into a relief role, he has a 3.19 ERA and 1.11 WHIP with 21 saves and 94 holds in 350 appearances with the Orioles, Cubs, Indians, Rays and Phillies.
He's the best overall arm left on the board.
Actual Pick: RHP Rick Porcello
Hunter's Actual Draft Position: No. 54 overall (Texas Rangers)
28. Minnesota Twins: 1B Lucas Duda
For a short time, Lucas Duda was one of the more productive sluggers in baseball.
He had 30 home runs and 92 RBI during a breakout 2014 season to receive to some down-ballot NL MVP support, and he followed that up with a 27-homer, 73-RBI season to help lead the New York Mets to an NL pennant in 2015.
After injuries limited him to just 47 games in 2016, he returned with another 30-homer season, but his production has fallen off dramatically in the years since.
In a top-heavy redraft, three seasons of quality middle-of-the-order production is enough for him to sneak into the back of the first round.
Actual Pick: OF Ben Revere
Duda's Actual Draft Position: No. 243 overall (New York Mets)
29. San Francisco Giants: RHP Josh Collmenter
Josh Collmenter used a deceptive over-the-top delivery to carve out a spot in the Arizona Diamondbacks starting rotation.
He went 10-10 with a 3.38 ERA in 154.1 innings to finish fifth in NL Rookie of the Year voting in 2011, and he spent the next six seasons bouncing between the rotation and a multi-inning relief role.
He was Arizona's Opening Day starter in 2015 after he went 11-9 with a 3.46 ERA in a career-high 179.1 innings during the 2014 season, but he wound up spending the bulk of that season pitching in relief.
All told, he had a quietly excellent 3.64 ERA and 109 ERA+ in 695.1 innings over the course of an underrated seven-year MLB career that ended in 2017. He spent 2018 and 2019 pitching in the Australian Baseball League.
Actual Pick: OF Wendell Fairley
Collmenter's Actual Draft Position: No. 463 overall (Arizona Diamondbacks)
30. New York Yankees: LHP Brett Cecil
A disastrous first three seasons of a four-year, $30.5 million contract with the St. Louis Cardinals has overshadowed what a solid late-inning reliever Brett Cecil was during his time with the Toronto Blue Jays.
Used primarily as a starter during his first four seasons, he moved to the bullpen in 2013 and pitched his way onto the AL All-Star team with a 2.82 ERA and 10.4 K/9 in 60 appearances.
In his four seasons pitching out of the Toronto bullpen, he had a 2.90 ERA and 11.5 K/9 with 11 saves and 53 holds in 243 games.
Injuries and general ineffectiveness has plagued him of late, but those four seasons of elite-level relief work are more than enough for him to earn a first-round spot in this redraft.
Actual Pick: RHP Andrew Brackman
Cecil's Actual Draft Position: No. 38 overall (Toronto Blue Jays)
Supplemental Round
31. Washington Nationals: C Devin Mesoraco
32. San Francisco Giants: IF Eric Sogard
33. Atlanta Braves: RHP Dillon Gee
34. Cincinnati Reds: LHP Jake Diekman
35. Texas Rangers: LHP Ross Detwiler
36. St. Louis Cardinals: IF Darwin Barney
37. Philadelphia Phillies: RHP Dan Otero
38. Toronto Blue Jays: OF Steven Souza Jr.
39. Los Angeles Dodgers: RHP Shawn Kelley
40. San Diego Padres: OF Brandon Guyer
41. Oakland Athletics: C Derek Norris
42. New York Mets: C Travis d'Arnaud
43. San Francisco Giants: RHP Nate Jones
44. Texas Rangers: RHP Jarrod Parker
45. Toronto Blue Jays: RHP Hunter Strickland
46. San Diego Padres: RHP Cory Gearrin
47. New York Mets: IF Daniel Descalso
48. Chicago Cubs: LHP Marc Rzepczynski
49. Washington Nationals: OF David Lough
50. Arizona Diamondbacks: LHP Matt Reynolds
51. San Francisco Giants: LHP Tommy Layne
52. Seattle Mariners: C J.P. Arencibia
53. Cincinnati Reds: IF/OF Andrew Romine
54. Texas Rangers: RHP Ryan Brasier
55. Boston Red Sox: LHP James Russell
56. Toronto Blue Jays: IF Pete Kozma
57. San Diego Padres: OF Julio Borbon
58. Los Angeles Angels: C Austin Romine
59. Oakland Athletics: LHP Charlie Furbush
60. Detroit Tigers: LHP Cory Luebke
61. Arizona Diamondbacks: IF Charlie Culberson
62. Boston Red Sox: RHP Marcus Walden
63. San Diego Padres: RHP Blake Beavan
64. San Diego Padres: 3B Will Middlebrooks
All statistics via Baseball Reference or FanGraphs unless otherwise noted.
