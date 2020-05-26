Does Carlos Correa Still Go No. 1 to Astros? Re-Drafting the 2012 MLB Draft

0 of 32

Rob Tringali/Sportschrome/Getty Images

The 2012 MLB draft was headlined by projectable prep shortstop Carlos Correa, toolsy prep outfielder Byron Buxton and polished college catcher Mike Zunino.

The first round also included future stars Lucas Giolito (No. 16 overall), Corey Seager (No. 18 overall) and Marcus Stroman (No. 22 overall), and teams found plenty of gems after the first round as well.

So, how would the 2012 MLB draft play out if teams had the benefit of hindsight? That's what we set out to answer.

Any player who signed as part of the 2012 class was eligible to be included in the re-draft, which includes a revised selection and breakdown for each of the 31 first-round picks. To round things out, we've added a list of supplemental-round choices from Nos. 32-60 at the end.