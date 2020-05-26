Does Carlos Correa Still Go No. 1 to Astros? Re-Drafting the 2012 MLB Draft

Does Carlos Correa Still Go No. 1 to Astros? Re-Drafting the 2012 MLB DraftMay 26, 2020
The 2012 MLB draft was headlined by projectable prep shortstop Carlos Correa, toolsy prep outfielder Byron Buxton and polished college catcher Mike Zunino.
The first round also included future stars Lucas Giolito (No. 16 overall), Corey Seager (No. 18 overall) and Marcus Stroman (No. 22 overall), and teams found plenty of gems after the first round as well.
So, how would the 2012 MLB draft play out if teams had the benefit of hindsight? That's what we set out to answer.
Any player who signed as part of the 2012 class was eligible to be included in the re-draft, which includes a revised selection and breakdown for each of the 31 first-round picks. To round things out, we've added a list of supplemental-round choices from Nos. 32-60 at the end.
1. Houston Astros: SS Carlos Correa
It isn't easy finding a franchise shortstop. This draft has two of them.
Carlos Correa and Corey Seager both exploded onto the scene to win Rookie of the Year honors in their respective debuts, although both have had a tough time staying on the field at various points in their careers.
In the end, the numbers to date favor Correa, who also has the higher ceiling going forward:
The Houston Astros' decision to pick Correa over prep outfielder Byron Buxton or college catcher Mike Zunino was in part financially driven at the time. It allowed them to go above-slot to sign Lance McCullers Jr. at No. 41 overall.
In hindsight, he was the best player on the board anyway.
Actual Pick: SS Carlos Correa
Correa's Actual Draft Position: No. 1 overall (Houston Astros)
2. Minnesota Twins: RHP Jose Berrios
With Jorge Polanco signed long-term and Royce Lewis rising the ranks in the minors, shortstop is not an area of need for the Minnesota Twins, so passing on Corey Seager looks like the right move.
Instead, the pick comes down to who fits best as the ace of the staff.
Marcus Stroman has the longest track record of success, while Lucas Giolito has the highest ceiling after a stellar 2019 season. However, incumbent ace Jose Berrios has the best blend of both among top-tier starters in this draft class.
The 25-year-old has made back-to-back AL All-Star teams, posting a 3.76 ERA and 118 ERA+ over 392.2 innings while emerging as one of the game's best young starters.
Originally selected No. 32 overall, he remains the highest-drafted pitcher ever out of Puerto Rico.
Actual Pick: OF Byron Buxton
Berrios' Actual Draft Position: No. 32 overall (Minnesota Twins)
3. Seattle Mariners: SS Corey Seager
Corey Seager would be the best shortstop to wear a Seattle Mariners uniform since Alex Rodriguez.
This redraft also affords Seager the opportunity to share the left side of the infield with his older brother, Kyle, who is entering his 10th season with the Mariners after going in the third round of the 2009 draft.
Following an injury-plagued 2018 season, Seager returned strong with a 113 OPS+ and an NL-leading 44 doubles in a 3.3 WAR season last year.
The 26-year-old has also developed into a solid defensive shortstop after some initial questions about whether his 6'4" frame would necessitate a move to third base. He tallied 2 DRS last season while showing no ill effects from the Tommy John surgery the sidelined him in 2018.
Actual Pick: C Mike Zunino
Seager's Actual Draft Position: No. 18 overall (Los Angeles Dodgers)
4. Baltimore Orioles: RHP Marcus Stroman
The potential impact that Marcus Stroman could have made in 2014 and 2016 when the Baltimore Orioles reached the postseason makes him the no-brainer selection at No. 4.
The Orioles won 96 games and reached the ALCS in 2014, the same year that Stroman debuted with the Toronto Blue Jays and went 11-6 with a 3.65 ERA and 1.17 WHIP in 130.2 innings.
The undersized 5'7" right-hander has erased any questions about his ability to hold up to a starter's workload, which is the biggest reason he originally slipped to No. 22 overall after a standout junior season at Duke.
An All-Star for the first time last season, he went 10-13 with a 3.22 ERA in 184.1 innings, marking the third time in four years that he has eclipsed the 180-inning plateau.
Actual Pick: RHP Kevin Gausman
Stroman's Actual Draft Position: No. 22 overall (Toronto Blue Jays)
5. Kansas City Royals: 1B Matt Olson
The arrival of Matt Olson as one of baseball's best all-around first basemen syncs up perfectly with the departure of Eric Hosmer in free agency following the 2017 season.
Olson slugged 24 home runs in 59 games to finish fourth in AL Rookie of the Year voting in 2017 and took over as the Oakland Athletics everyday first baseman the following year.
The 26-year-old has been worth 9.6 WAR over the past two seasons, which trails only Max Muncy (9.8) and is tied with Freddie Freeman among all first basemen.
He launched a career-high 36 home runs last year in 127 games despite suffering a fractured hamate bone in his right hand in March. He also took home his second straight Gold Glove award after tallying a staggering 31 DRS over the past two seasons.
The Royals farm system is stocked with high-ceiling pitching talent, so going with the foundational offensive piece makes the most sense.
Actual Pick: RHP Kyle Zimmer
Olson's Actual Draft Position: No. 47 overall (Oakland Athletics)
6. Chicago Cubs: RHP Lucas Giolito
The Chicago Cubs have struggled to draft and develop their own in-house pitching talent during the Theo Epstein era.
The projected 2020 starting rotation features three free-agent signings (Jon Lester, Yu Darvish and Tyler Chatwood), a blockbuster trade acquisition (Jose Quintana) and a pitcher who was developed in-house but drafted by another team (Kyle Hendricks).
Lucas Giolito would give the organization the young, cost-controlled ace it so desperately needs.
Originally viewed as a candidate to go No. 1 overall in the 2012 draft, he instead slipped to No. 16 after a sprained UCL in his right elbow kept him sidelined for the bulk of his senior season at Harvard-Westlake High School, where he was teammates with fellow first-round pick Max Fried.
After developing into one of the top pitching prospects in baseball, he took his lumps in his first extended MLB action in 2018, posting a 6.13 ERA in 173.1 innings. However, he came out the other side a different pitcher and was one of the breakout stars of 2019.
The 25-year-old went 14-9 with a 3.41 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 228 strikeouts in 178.2 innings to finish sixth in AL CY Young voting.
Actual Pick: OF Albert Almora Jr.
Giolito's Actual Draft Position: No. 16 overall (Washington Nationals)
7. San Diego Padres: OF Joey Gallo
Even spacious Petco Park would be no match for Joey Gallo's prodigious raw power.
The 26-year-old was a three-true-outcomes player during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. He hit .208 with an ugly 36.3 percent strikeout rate, but he salvaged it with 81 home runs and a solid .322 on-base percentage thanks to a 13.4 percent walk rate.
He showed some serious growth last season before injuries derailed him. In 70 games, he hit .253/.389/.598 for a 145 OPS+ with 22 home runs and 49 RBI, raising his walk rate to 17.5 percent and showing a more consistent hit tool.
Gallo may still be scratching the surface of his potential, and he would slot nicely in the middle of the order for a San Diego Padres team on the rise.
Actual Pick: LHP Max Fried
Gallo's Actual Draft Position: No. 39 overall (Texas Rangers)
8. Pittsburgh Pirates: LHP Josh Hader
Josh Hader is the most overpowering pitcher in baseball.
He struck out a staggering 47.8 percent of the batters he faced last season while posting a 2.62 ERA and 0.81 WHIP with 37 saves in 61 appearances.
A move to the bullpen upon reaching the majors has allowed his already electric stuff to play even better, and the result has been a 2.42 ERA and 15.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 204.2 career innings.
This pick does not necessarily address an area of need since the Pittsburgh Pirates have had some quality late-inning options of their own in recent years. But Hader is the type of pitcher who can fill a number of different roles thanks to his ability to work multiple innings.
Actual Pick: RHP Mark Appel (did not sign)
Hader's Actual Draft Position: No. 582 overall (Baltimore Orioles)
9. Miami Marlins: 1B/2B Max Muncy
Max Muncy hit .195 with a 70 OPS+ and minus-0.4 WAR in 96 games during his first two MLB seasons with the Oakland Athletics. He was released prior to the 2017 season and spent the entire season at Triple-A after the Los Angeles Dodgers plucked him from the scrapheap.
That already looks like one of the best bargain-bin signings in recent history.
Over the past two seasons, Muncy has hit .256/.381/.545 (145 OPS+) while averaging 20 doubles, 35 home runs, 89 RBI, 88 runs scored and 4.9 WAR. His value extends well beyond his offensive contributions, as his defensive versatility has made him the perfect fit on a platoon-heavy Dodgers team.
The Marlins have pieced together the first base position in recent years. Muncy would give them a veteran presence with multiple years of club control thanks to his late-bloomer status.
Actual Pick: LHP Andrew Heaney
Muncy's Actual Draft Position: No. 169 overall (Oakland Athletics)
10. Colorado Rockies: LHP Max Fried
Max Fried was the first high school pitcher off the board in the 2012 draft class.
Two years later, the San Diego Padres shipped him to the Atlanta Braves in the six-player Justin Upton trade.
The left-hander has emerged from a deep stable of young pitching talent in Atlanta's farm system to carve out a long-term place in the starting rotation after a breakout 2019 campaign. He finished 17-6 with a 4.02 ERA and 173 strikeouts in 165.2 innings, and his 3.72 FIP paints an even brighter picture of his future outlook.
Slotting him alongside German Marquez and Jon Gray would give the Colorado Rockies a trio of quality arms to build their pitching staff around.
Actual Pick: OF David Dahl
Fried's Actual Draft Position: No. 7 overall (San Diego Padres)
11. Oakland Athletics: IF/OF Chris Taylor
Chris Taylor's versatility would make him a great fit on almost any roster.
Taylor has seen extended action at shortstop (134 games), left field (128), center field (119) and second base (54) over the past three seasons, and he's been worth 10.1 WAR in the process.
The 29-year-old is also a .268/.340/.468 hitter during that stretch, good for a 114 OPS+, while averaging 33 doubles, 17 home runs, 62 RBI, 74 runs scored and 11 steals.
For the Oakland Athletics, he would be an upgrade over Chad Pinder, who fills a similar super-utility role, and part of the answer to the current second base question.
Actual Pick: SS Addison Russell
Taylor's Actual Draft Position: No. 161 overall (Seattle Mariners)
12. New York Mets: RHP Lance McCullers Jr.
Despite missing the 2019 season to recover from Tommy John surgery, Lance McCullers Jr.'s future remains extremely bright.
Armed with one of the best curveballs in baseball, he has gone 29-22 with a 3.67 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 509 strikeouts in 453.2 innings over parts of four seasons.
The 26-year-old has yet to eclipse 130 innings in a season or make more than 22 starts, but he is still young enough to develop into a staple in the starting rotation. Even if he doesn't, he has already provided significant value in an abridged role.
He also has a strong postseason resume with a 2.53 ERA and 1.00 WHIP in 32 innings spanning four starts and seven relief appearances.
Actual Pick: SS Gavin Cecchini
McCullers' Actual Draft Position: No. 41 overall (Houston Astros)
13. Chicago White Sox: OF Byron Buxton
The Chicago White Sox have used 11 different center fielders on Opening Day in the last 14 years since trading Aaron Rowand to the Philadelphia Phillies prior to the 2006 season.
For the past three years, White Sox center fielders have been among the least valuable in baseball:
Defensive standout Adam Engel and utility man Leury Garcia have seen the bulk of the action at the position. While Byron Buxton has struggled to stay healthy, he would be a clear upgrade over that duo.
Buxton has played more than 100 games in a season only once, yet he has still managed to tally 9.8 WAR in parts of five seasons. He took a significant step forward at the plate last year with a 114 OPS+ and 44 extra-base hits in 295 plate appearances across 87 games.
There's still enough upside to make him an appealing pick for a White Sox team on the rise.
Actual Pick: OF Courtney Hawkins
Buxton's Actual Draft Position: No. 2 overall (Minnesota Twins)
14. Cincinnati Reds: LHP Alex Wood
Alex Wood was one of the first players from the 2012 draft class to reach the majors. He made his MLB debut on May 30, 2013, posting a 3.13 ERA in 77.2 innings over 11 starts and 20 relief appearances before becoming a full-time member of the starting rotation the following year.
Despite a strong start to his career, the Atlanta Braves shipped him to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a massive three-team, 13-player trade at the 2015 trade deadline.
The left-hander continued to pitch well with the Dodgers, and he earned a spot on the NL All-Star team in 2017 when he went 16-3 with a 2.72 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 151 strikeouts in 152.1 innings. That performance also netted him a ninth-place finish in NL Cy Young voting.
The 29-year-old struggled through an injury-plagued 2019 season, but he still carries a 3.40 ERA and 115 ERA+ in 839 career innings.
Actual Pick: RHP Nick Travieso
Wood's Actual Draft Position: No. 85 overall (Atlanta Braves)
15. Cleveland Indians: OF Mitch Haniger
Mitch Haniger showed enough upside during a breakout 2018 season to be worth a roll of the dice for a Cleveland Indians team that has a glaring need at the corner spots.
In his second season with the Seattle Mariners, Haniger hit .285/.366/.493 for a 139 OPS+ with 38 doubles, 26 home runs, 93 RBI and 90 runs scored to finish 11th in AL MVP voting in a 6.2 WAR season.
A gruesome injury limited him to 63 games last season, and he suffered a setback in his recovery in January. But his stellar 2018 performance and remaining team control through the 2022 season gives him more than enough upside to be worth a selection at No. 15 overall.
Actual Pick: OF Tyler Naquin
Haniger's Actual Draft Position: No. 38 overall (Milwaukee Brewers)
16. Washington Nationals: LHP Taylor Rogers
The Washington Nationals have spent the past several summers scrambling to piece together a viable relief corps for their stretch run. The additions of Daniel Hudson and Fernando Rodney provided a boost last year, and they signed former Astros standout Will Harris to a three-year, $24 million deal during the offseason.
Still, adding another reliable late-inning arm to the mix would be more than welcome.
Left-hander Taylor Rogers has been just that for the Minnesota Twins the past several seasons, serving as both a setup man and as the team's closer.
After tallying 48 holds during the 2017 and 2018 seasons, he stepped into the closer's role last year and nailed down 30 of 36 save chances with a 2.61 ERA and a dominant 90-to-11 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 69 innings.
Actual Pick: RHP Lucas Giolito
Rogers' Actual Draft Position: No. 340 overall (Minnesota Twins)
17. Toronto Blue Jays: RHP Ross Stripling
Ross Stripling would be a staple in the starting rotation for a lot of teams. On a loaded Los Angeles Dodgers pitching staff, he has filled a hybrid role over the past four seasons, tallying 52 starts and 84 relief appearances.
The 30-year-old has a 3.51 ERA and 1.20 WHIP in 387 career innings, and he was an NL All-Star in 2018 when he went 8-2 with a 2.08 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 95.1 innings during the first half of the season.
The Toronto Blue Jays could easily slot him in their starting rotation as a potential long-term piece with team control through the 2022 season.
Marco Estrada found success in Toronto after filling a similar swingman role early in his career with the Milwaukee Brewers.
Actual Pick: OF D.J. Davis
Stripling's Actual Draft Position: No. 176 overall (Los Angeles Dodgers)
18. Los Angeles Dodgers: OF Stephen Piscotty
Stephen Piscotty hit .305/.359/.494 for a 130 OPS+ with 26 extra-base hits in 63 games during his debut campaign in 2015 to finish sixth in NL Rookie of the Year voting. He followed that up with 35 doubles and 22 homers in his first full season, and the St. Louis Cardinals rewarded him with a six-year, $33.5 million extension.
However, the Cardinals traded him to the Oakland Athletics in December 2017 in exchange for Yairo Munoz and Max Schrock to unclog an outfield logjam.
The 29-year-old has dealt with some injuries over the course of his career, but he's been productive when healthy, and he would fit well on the Los Angeles Dodgers roster.
For what it's worth, the Dodgers originally drafted him out of high school in the 45th round of the 2009 draft, though he opted to honor his commitment to Stanford.
Actual Pick: SS Corey Seager
Piscotty's Actual Draft Position: No. 36 overall (St. Louis Cardinals)
19. St. Louis Cardinals: RHP Michael Wacha
Michael Wacha announced himself to the baseball world during the 2013 National League Championship Series when he outdueled Clayton Kershaw twice, tossing 13.2 scoreless innings in his Game 2 and Game 6 starts to win MVP honors.
He appeared to be headed for stardom after a breakout 2015 season when he went 17-7 with a 3.38 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 153 strikeouts in 181.1 innings to earn his first All-Star selection.
Instead, he has endured some ups and downs over the past four seasons, posting a 4.39 ERA and 94 ERA+ in 514.2 innings and closing out his tenure with the St. Louis Cardinals last year pitching in relief.
Still only 28 years old, Wacha inked a one-year, $3 million deal with the New York Mets during the offseason, and he has a chance to be a solid bargain.
Despite his inconsistency over the past few seasons, the Cardinals would happily re-up with him at No. 19 overall given his early success and the remaining options on the board.
Actual Pick: RHP Michael Wacha
Wacha's Actual Draft Position: No. 19 overall (St. Louis Cardinals)
20. San Francisco Giants: LHP Andrew Heaney
Andrew Heaney has shown enough potential over the past two seasons to be worth a roll of the dice from the rebuilding San Francisco Giants.
His 4.41 ERA and 98 ERA+ in 275.1 innings since the start of the 2018 season may not jump off the page, but there's a lot to like about his peripheral numbers. The left-hander has 298 strikeouts and a 9.7 K/9 rate during that time, and his 4.21 FIP serves as a good indication that he is due for some positive regression.
The Giants are sorely lacking in long-term rotation pieces, as former top prospects like Kyle Crick and Tyler Beede failed to develop into the top-of-the-rotation starters many expected them to become.
At 28 years old and with team control through the 2021 season, Heaney would be a potential building block for the Giants as they continue to revamp the roster.
Actual Pick: RHP Chris Stratton
Heaney's Actual Draft Position: No. 9 overall (Miami Marlins)
21. Atlanta Braves: RHP Edwin Diaz
The 2019 season was a trying one for Edwin Diaz.
In his first season with the New York Mets, he converted only 26-of-33 save chances with a 5.59 ERA and 1.38 WHIP, eventually ceding some save opportunities to Seth Lugo. With that said, he's only a year removed from being the most dominant reliever in baseball.
During the 2018 season, he had 57 saves in 61 chances with a 1.96 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 15.2 K/9 in 73 appearances, good for an eight-place finish in Cy Young voting and an 18th-place finish in AL MVP balloting.
Still only 26 years old, Diaz has the electric stuff to bounce back in the years to come. For an Atlanta Braves team without a clear long-term answer in the closer's role, that upside is worth betting on at No. 21 overall.
Actual Pick: RHP Lucas Sims
Diaz's Actual Draft Position: No. 98 overall (Seattle Mariners)
22. Toronto Blue Jays: RHP Kevin Gausman
Another fast-moving arm from the 2012 class, Kevin Gausman made his MLB debut on May 23, 2013, and posted a 3.99 FIP with 49 strikeouts in 47.2 innings in his debut.
He never quite made the leap to ace, but he was a rock-solid starter during the five-year span from 2014 through 2018, posting a 4.03 ERA and 105 ERA+ while averaging 26 starts and 155 innings per season.
Gasuman had a rocky 2019 season, as he struggled to a 6.19 ERA in 16 starts with the Atlanta Braves before he was ultimately claimed off waivers by the Cincinnati Reds, who used him primarily in relief.
With a 4.30 ERA and 99 ERA+ in 925.2 career innings, he has a better track record of productivity than any of the other pitchers left on the board at this point.
Actual Pick: RHP Marcus Stroman
Gausman's Actual Draft Position: No. 4 overall (Baltimore Orioles)
23. St. Louis Cardinals: RHP Keone Kela
Keone Kela was only 21 years old when he broke camp with the Texas Rangers to start the 2015 season. He went on to post a 2.39 ERA and 10.1 K/9 with 22 holds in 68 appearances as a rookie.
After a rocky sophomore season where he scuffled to a 6.09 ERA in 35 appearances, he has settled in as one of the better late-inning arms in the game.
Over the past three seasons, he has a 2.84 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 11.2 K/9 in 125 appearances, and he converted 24 of 25 save chances as the Rangers' closer in 2018 before he was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The St. Louis Cardinals have endured a lot of turnover at the back of their bullpen in recent years. Kela would bring some welcome stability.
Actual Pick: OF James Ramsey
Kela's Actual Draft Position: No. 396 overall (Texas Rangers)
24. Boston Red Sox: RHP Zach Eflin
One of the top prep arms in the 2012 class, Zach Eflin saw his stock take a hit when he dealt with biceps tendinitis during his senior season at Hagerty High School.
The San Diego Padres grabbed him at No. 33 overall and sent him to the Los Angeles Dodgers two years later in the Matt Kemp trade. The following day, he was on the move again, going to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for shortstop Jimmy Rollins.
After struggling to a 5.85 ERA in 127.2 innings over 22 starts in his first two MLB seasons, he has finally started to deliver on his significant upside the past two years. In 2019, he went 10-13 with a 4.13 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 163.1 innings, tossing a pair of complete games and a shutout along the way.
The 26-year-old has more upside than any starting pitcher in this class outside of Berrios, Stroman, Giolito, Fried and McCullers.
Actual Pick: SS Deven Marrero
Eflin's Actual Draft Position: No. 33 overall (San Diego Padres)
25. Tampa Bay Rays: C Tom Murphy
Tom Murphy might have broken out sooner had he been drafted by a team other than the Colorado Rockies.
Despite hitting .286/.335/.567 in parts of four seasons at the Triple-A level, Murphy never received an extended look in Colorado, playing 81 total games in the majors over a four-year span.
The Rockies finally cut him loose last offseason, and the San Francisco Giants claimed him off waivers before trading him to the Seattle Mariners a few days later.
In his age-28 season, Murphy was finally given a chance at a regular role in the big leagues. He responded by hitting .273/.324/.535 for a 129 OPS+ with 18 home runs, 40 RBI and 2.7 WAR in 75 games while sharing time behind the plate with Omar Narvaez.
The Mariners saw enough in his performance that they traded Narvaez to the Milwaukee Brewers during the offseason, and he would give the Rays the long-term answer behind the plate they have been lacking.
Actual Pick: 3B Richie Shaffer
Murphy's Actual Draft Position: No. 105 overall (Colorado Rockies)
26. Arizona Diamondbacks: 1B Christian Walker
Christian Walker entered the 2019 season with only 61 games of MLB action under his belt.
Tasked with helping ease the loss of Paul Goldschmidt at first base, he hit .259/.348/.476 for a 111 OPS+ while slugging 29 home runs for the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Drafting and developing him from the start rather than acquiring him off waivers prior to the 2017 season might have allowed the D-backs to recognize his potential sooner.
He is also not limited to first base defensively, having seen significant action in left field as well during his time in the minors.
The 29-year-old is the most impactful bat left on the board at this point.
Actual Pick: C Stryker Trahan
Walker's Actual Draft Position: No. 132 overall (Baltimore Orioles)
27. Milwaukee Brewers: RHP Scott Oberg
Never heard of Scott Oberg?
The 30-year-old reliever has pitched well enough in recent years to earn a three-year, $13 million extension from the Colorado Rockies that includes an $8 million club option for 2023.
In 105 appearances over the past two seasons, he's gone 14-2 with five saves and 22 holds, posting a 2.35 ERA (211 ERA+), 1.04 WHIP and 9.0 K/9 as one of the few bright spots in a porous Colorado bullpen.
The Milwaukee Brewers do as good a job as any team in baseball of extracting maximum value out of their relief corps, and they would undoubtedly benefit from the addition of another quality late-inning arm.
Actual Pick: C Clint Coulter
Oberg's Actual Draft Position: No. 468 overall (Colorado Rockies)
28. Milwaukee Brewers: C Carson Kelly
Aside from the one year that Yasmani Grandal spent with them in 2019, the Milwaukee Brewers' catcher position has been in a constant state of flux since they shipped Jonathan Lucroy to the Texas Rangers.
Prospect Mario Feliciano looks like he may finally be the long-term answer behind the plate after a breakout season split between High-A and Double-A, but the 21-year-old still has a ways to go in his development.
Enter Carson Kelly.
The 25-year-old was once viewed as the St. Louis Cardinals' catcher of the future before they sent him to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the Paul Goldschmidt trade.
In his first full season in the majors, he hit .245/.348/.478 for a 112 OPS+ with 19 doubles, 18 home runs and 47 RBI in 111 games. He also threw out 32 percent of base-stealers and graded out as one of baseball's better pitch-framers.
Actual Pick: OF Victor Roache
Kelly's Actual Draft Position: No. 86 overall (St. Louis Cardinals)
29. Texas Rangers: OF David Dahl
- Home: 210 PA, .349/.402/.598, 9 HR, 20.5 K%
- Road: 203 PA, .254/.302/.449, 6 HR, 33.0 K%
On the surface, it might seem like David Dahl deserves to go much higher in this redraft.
The 26-year-old was an All-Star for the first time last season when he hit .302/.353/.524 with 28 doubles, 15 home runs and 61 RBI in 100 games.
However, that performance was worth only 0.4 WAR due in large part to his poor defense (-11 DRS, -4.1 UZR/150) and dramatic home/road splits.
With that said, he's still a talented player with some upside and a viable option in center field, which is something the Texas Rangers have been sorely lacking for quite some time.
Actual Pick: OF Lewis Brinson
Dahl's Actual Draft Position: No. 10 overall (Colorado Rockies)
30. New York Yankees: LHP Matt Strahm
There will always be a market for a good left-handed pitcher who can strike guys out.
Matt Strahm has spent the last two seasons serving in a swingman role with the San Diego Padres, posting a 3.78 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in 176 innings spanning 21 starts and 66 relief appearances.
His 9.6 K/9 strikeout rate during that times speaks to the quality of his stuff.
The 28-year-old is under control through the 2022 season and can legitimately fill any role from starter to late-inning reliever. Strahm isn't the sexiest pick in this redraft, but there are 30 teams that would love to have him on their staff.
Actual Pick: RHP Ty Hensley
Strahm's Actual Draft Position: No. 643 overall (Kansas City Royals)
31. Boston Red Sox: RHP Ty Buttrey
The Boston Red Sox had Ty Buttrey once before and they let him go.
They originally selected him in the fourth round of the 2012 draft, but they traded him to the Los Angeles Angels along with fellow reliever Williams Jerez at the 2018 trade deadline in exchange for Ian Kinsler.
Buttrey made his MLB debut following the trade and posted a 3.31 ERA with 20 strikeouts in 16.1 innings down the stretch, tallying four saves and six holds in 16 appearances.
The 27-year-old then spent last season serving as the primary setup man to Hansel Robles, posting a 3.98 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 10.5 K/9 with 26 holds in 72 appearances.
Armed with a fastball that averaged 97.4 mph and a wipeout slider, he has prototypical closer stuff.
Actual Pick: LHP Brian Johnson
Buttrey's Actual Draft Position: No. 151 overall (Boston Red Sox)
Supplemental Round
32. Minnesota Twins: LHP Brent Suter
33. San Diego Padres: 3B Jake Lamb
34. Oakland Athletics: IF David Bote
35. New York Mets: OF Mallex Smith
36. St. Louis Cardinals: RHP Tyler Duffey
37. Boston Red Sox: RHP Austin Adams
38. Milwaukee Brewers: IF/OF Daniel Robertson
39. Texas Rangers: OF Jesse Winker
40. Philadelphia Phillies: RHP Kyle Barraclough
41. Houston Astros: C Mike Zunino
42. Minnesota Twins: RHP Nick Wittgren
43. Chicago Cubs: OF Albert Almora Jr.
44. San Diego Padres: IF Joey Wendle
45. Pittsburgh Pirates: C Jacob Stallings
46. Colorado Rockies: LHP Ryan Borucki
47. Oakland Athletics: IF Matt Duffy
48. Chicago White Sox: OF Travis Jankowski
49. Cincinnati Reds: RHP Dominic Leone
50. Toronto Blue Jays: OF Tyler Naquin
51. Los Angeles Dodgers: 2B Devon Travis
52. St. Louis Cardinals: RHP Dylan Floro
53. Texas Rangers: C Kevin Plawecki
54. Philadelphia Phillies: RHP Drew Steckenrider
55. San Diego Padres: RHP Nick Goody
56. Chicago Cubs: OF Lewis Brinson
57. Cincinnati Reds: UT Austin Nola
58. Toronto Blue Jays: RHP Matt Bowman
59. St. Louis Cardinals: LHP James Pazos
60. Toronto Blue Jays: RHP Alec Mills
All statistics via Baseball Reference or FanGraphs unless otherwise noted.
