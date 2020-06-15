Re-Drafting 2014 MLB Draft and Fixing Astros' No.1 Pick of Brady Aiken

0 of 28

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

When the Houston Astros failed to come to terms with Brady Aiken, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 MLB draft, it marked just the third time since the event's inception in 1965 that the top selection did not sign.

Two other players selected in the top five have yet to reach the majors, and just three players selected in the first round have been named to an All-Star team.

It's clear the draft order would look a lot different with the benefit of hindsight. How would the 2014 draft play out with a re-do? That's what we set out to answer.

Any player who signed as part of the 2014 class was eligible for the re-draft, which includes a revised selection and breakdown for each of the 27 first-round picks. To round things out, we have added a list of Compensatory Round and Competitive Balance Round A choices from Nos. 28 to 41.