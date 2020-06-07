WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

NXT TakeOver: In Your House had a fitting name given the COVID-19 pandemic. But beyond capitalizing on that, as well as nostalgia for the 25th anniversary of In Your House and the need for an escape, it also boasted an impressive card.

Velveteen Dream's last chance at Adam Cole's NXT Championship was set for a Backlot Brawl, which upped the intrigue even more.

The Triple Threat for the NXT Women's Championship and Keith Lee vs. Johnny Gargano for the North American title had immense potential to steal the show, as did Karrion Kross's first real match against the vengeance-seeking Tommaso Ciampa.

With that potential for massive success in mind, how did it all play out?

Which segments stood out as the best and worst of the event? What disappointments fell short of the hype, and which matches exceeded expectations?

Presented in order of appearance, here are the highlights and low points from WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House.