Current WWE Stars in Danger of Being Forgotten in 10 Years

Credit: WWE.com

Not every WWE Superstar is able to build a legacy for themselves. For every legend, there are far more who get lost in the sands of time.

Between all the possible title wins, main event matches and show-stealing moments, you'd think there would be plenty to go around. However, the biggest and best opportunities aren't available to everyone, and some Superstars fail to become memorable.

Even after cutting some slack for younger stars and NXT talent who haven't yet got their feet wet, there's still a number of men and women on Raw and SmackDown in danger of being forgotten in 10 years.

Let's take a look at some of the Superstars who need to turn their careers around to make a mark and become unforgettable.