Floyd Mayweather Jr. Reportedly Will Judge Celebrity Charity Boxing Match

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 27, 2020

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 27: Floyd Mayweather is seen at a game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks at State Farm Arena on December 27, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is reportedly returning to the ring for a celebrity charity boxing match.

As a judge.

TMZ Sports reported the news, noting Mayweather will be one of the judges for an event that will feature people from boxing, the NBA, Hollywood, comedy and MMA. The hope is to hold the event near the end of June at a venue in Las Vegas.

According to the report, the event is tentatively named "Fight for a Cause" and will raise money for COVID-19 relief and United States military charities.

Mayweather is one of the best boxers in the sport's history and retired with a 50-0 record that included victories over Oscar De La Hoya, Miguel Cotto and Manny Pacquiao. His most recent fight came in 2017 when he defeated UFC fighter Conor McGregor. 

While Money said he was coming out of retirement in 2020 as part of an Instagram post in November 2019, he has not fought since defeating McGregor and apparently won't be involved in the actual fighting at this charity event beyond scoring the bout.

Video Play Button

Related

    Wanderlei Says He'd Fight Tyson in $20M Bareknuckle Boxing Match

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Wanderlei Says He'd Fight Tyson in $20M Bareknuckle Boxing Match

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Full Fight: Mayweather beats down Hatton in front of rabid British fans

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Full Fight: Mayweather beats down Hatton in front of rabid British fans

    Scott Christ
    via Bad Left Hook

    Saunders: Canelo is great, but I have the tools to beat him

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Saunders: Canelo is great, but I have the tools to beat him

    Scott Christ
    via Bad Left Hook

    KSI calls out Jake Paul to ‘finish YouTube boxing off’

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    KSI calls out Jake Paul to ‘finish YouTube boxing off’

    Scott Christ
    via Bad Left Hook