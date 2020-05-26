Brandon Graham Reveals Eagles' Advantage over Cowboys, Giants, Redskins

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Defensive end Brandon Graham believes continuity will be a big key to the Philadelphia Eagles' success in 2020.

In an interview with Chris McPherson of the Eagles' official website, Graham suggested Philadelphia is better prepared to handle a truncated training camp and preseason than its NFC East foes: "I'm all-in. It's all about having an advantage, and I feel like we've got an advantage right now. We've got the same coach. All we have to do is make sure that we take this offseason like we're supposed to."

Teams haven't met in person this offseason because of coronavirus-related restrictions, which is an especially big challenge for squads with new coaching staffs and significant roster turnover.

Doug Pederson is returning this season as the Eagles' head coach, while the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Washington Redskins all have new head coaches.

