    Knicks News: Former 76ers G Alec Burks Agrees to 1-Year, $6M Contract

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 21, 2020
    Philadelphia 76ers guard Alec Burks dribbles during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    Alec Burks is on the move again.

    The veteran guard agreed to a one-year, $6 million deal with the New York Knicks on Friday.

    Burks' agent, Alex Saratsis, gave the news to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe.

    The Sixers acquired the 29-year-old Burks and Glenn Robinson III from the Golden State Warriors before last season's trade deadline. He averaged 16.1 points and 3.1 assists in 29.0 minutes per game (48 contests) with the Warriors before posting 12.2 points and 2.1 assists in 20.2 minutes per game with the Sixers.

    He's moved around quite a bit in his career. After spending parts of eight seasons with the Utah Jazz, he's played for the Cleveland Cavaliers (2018-19), Sacramento Kings (2018-19), the Dubs, the Sixers and now the Knicks.

    In Philly, he came off the bench, giving the team a second ball-handler behind starting point guard Ben Simmons. He also provided a pick-and-roll playmaker to pair with starting center Joel Embiid, a major weakness for the team before his addition.

    Burks isn't the most consistent option—he can be prone to jacking up inefficient shots when he hits the court, playing a bit of hero ball at times—but he can also provide a major spark with his scoring in a reserve role. The Sixers, who didn't have many players who can create their own offense off the dribble, took the good with the bad.

    Now New York will do so as well.

    As for the 76ers sans Burks, Philadelphia has reloaded at guard this offseason, notably trading for Seth Curry and Danny Green and adding a pair of SEC guards in the draft in Tyrese Maxey and Isaiah Joe. Point guard Ben Simmons, Shake Milton, Matisse Thybulle and Furkan Korkmaz will also be back.

