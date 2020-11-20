Mason Plumlee, Pistons Agree to 3-Year, $25M Contract in Free Agency

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Mason Plumlee is moving on from the Denver Nuggets, reportedly agreeing to a three-year, $25 million contract with the Detroit Pistons on Friday according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Plumlee's agent, Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports, relayed the news to Wojnarowski.

The center recently completed his three-year, $41 million deal with the Nuggets this season.

The big man spent most of the 2019-20 season playing off the bench behind center Nikola Jokic, where he averaged 7.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 61.5 percent from the field in 17.3 minutes per game



Denver finished the 2019-20 season with a 46-27 record before falling to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals following the league-wide hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A native of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Plumlee was selected No. 22 overall in the 2013 NBA draft out of Duke by the Brooklyn Nets. After two seasons with Brooklyn, Plumlee was sent to the Portland Trail Blazers in a four-player deal in 2015.

Portland sent him to Denver two years later for a second-round pick and cash.