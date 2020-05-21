Bradley Beal Trade Rumors: Nets Have Internally Discussed Pursuing Wizards Star

Luis M. Alvarez/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets spent last offseason securing the duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Their next act might be equally as challenging to pull off.

According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, Brooklyn has held internal discussions over how to acquire Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal to complete the team's big three:

"It's unclear whether Beal will become available, though his circumstances have prompted speculation. The two-way guard is among the league's highest-paid players and on a Wizards team with a low ceiling. He signed a two-year, $72 million extension last year that quelled trade rumors but Washington (24-40) is again lottery-bound."

