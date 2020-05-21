Bradley Beal Trade Rumors: Nets Have Internally Discussed Pursuing Wizards Star

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIIMay 21, 2020

Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal (3) moves the ball as Brooklyn Nets' Taurean Prince (2) and Caris LeVert, right, defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)
Luis M. Alvarez/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets spent last offseason securing the duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Their next act might be equally as challenging to pull off.  

According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, Brooklyn has held internal discussions over how to acquire Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal to complete the team's big three:

"It's unclear whether Beal will become available, though his circumstances have prompted speculation. The two-way guard is among the league's highest-paid players and on a Wizards team with a low ceiling. He signed a two-year, $72 million extension last year that quelled trade rumors but Washington (24-40) is again lottery-bound."

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button

Related

    Historical Comps for NBA's Young Stars

    Who the best 22-and-under players resemble from the history books 📲

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Historical Comps for NBA's Young Stars

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Jared Dudley Says Players Could Leave Bubble Location

    Lakers forward says players will be 'allowed to leave' potential bubble location if NBA resumes season

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Jared Dudley Says Players Could Leave Bubble Location

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Perkins: LeBron vs. Pierce Beef Began with Spitting Incident

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Perkins: LeBron vs. Pierce Beef Began with Spitting Incident

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Non-Contending Teams Want Draft, Free Agency Focus Over Restart

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Non-Contending Teams Want Draft, Free Agency Focus Over Restart

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report