Giants' DeAndre Baker Issues Apology After Arrest, Being Released on Bond

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker has issued an apology after being charged with four counts of armed robbery and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

"We sincerely thank all law enforcement for their diligent efforts to uncover the truth herein and sincerely apologize for the distractions that this event has caused to DeAndre's team, teammates and the NFL community during this difficult time in everyone's life," attorney Patrick G. Patel said on the player's behalf, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk.

Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar were both allegedly involved in an armed robbery that took place Wednesday in Florida, according to the report from Broward County police.

Both players turned themselves in to police Saturday and were released from jail on bond, according to Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com. Baker had a $200,000 bond, while Dunbar had a $100,000 bond.

The report says Baker brandished a firearm at a party and instructed Dunbar and another unidentified person to take cash and valuables from others in attendance.

"We believe our client is innocent of all charges," attorney Bradford Cohen said of Baker, per ESPN's Cameron Wolfe. "We urge people not to rush to judgment. We have affidavits from several witnesses that exonerate my client."

The 22-year-old was a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft and appeared in all 16 games during his rookie season, starting 15. He ranked second on the team with eight passes defended.