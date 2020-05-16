Otis Dominates, Daniel Bryan's IC Title Destiny, More WWE SmackDown Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

If you did not know Otis was in store for a massive push coming off his victory at Money in the Bank in the namesake match, you sure as hell did after Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown.

The big man dominated the airwaves, showing WWE Creative has opted to go all-in on the charismatic heavyweight.

But is too much of a good thing bad?

That is the question facing WWE fans and management in the wake of Otis' monumental victory at the company's most recent pay-per-view extravaganza.

Otis' increased screen time was hardly the only topic that left fans buzzing in the wake of Friday's show.

Daniel Bryan's return to the Intercontinental Championship picture, Charlotte Flair stirring the pot and AJ Styles' curious injection in the IC title tournament all had fans talking.

Find out why with this recap of Friday's episode of SmackDown.