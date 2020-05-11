B/R NBA Fantasy League: Ranking Every Team's Top Trade Chips

30 of 30

Bradley Beal Rui Hachimura 2020 first-round pick (No. 9)

The Washington Wizards' asset big board reads like a tale of two teams. This is to say, it fits them.

Bradley Beal is their most valuable chip by a light year. It isn't often teams can get their hands on a top-20 player with at least two more years left on his contract. He's also only someone the Wizards can look at moving if they're ready to begin anew.

Having John Wall works both for and against calls to blow it up. On the one hand, he's working his way back from an Achilles injury and missed at least half of the year through each of the past three seasons. Washington does not have an idiot-proof path to title contention even if he makes a full recovery. And if he's anything less than his former self, well, they're dunzo. Moving Beal is an admission that it's safer to play the long game.

On the other hand, Wall is owed $132.9 million over the next three years. The Wizards aren't getting out of the contract for at least another two seasons. They could trade Beal and then find out Wall is too good for them to wallow in the NBA's basement. Even if he's not, the idea of shelling out superstar money for even one player without competing for a playoff spot doesn't sit well. Catering to an immediate timeline may be the more attractive route.

Enter Washington's other top assets. Rui Hachimura and this year's pick will be off-limits if the team emphasizes the big picture. But keeping Beal obligates them to be more aggressive now. Without cap space to tout, the Wizards have to see whether Hachimura and/or their No. 9 selection, along with some salary fodder, can improve the roster in a meaningful way.

