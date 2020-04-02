Ranking NBA's Most Underrated Players This Season

2 of 5

Matt York/Associated Press

Not sure who needs to hear this, but it remains absurd that the Toronto Raptors acquired Kawhi Leonard in 2018 without giving up OG Anunoby.

Last season was viewed as a step back for the three-and-D specialist. Really, it was more of a pause. He never had the opportunity to expand his role. The roster around him changed, and he missed time at the beginning of the year due to wrist issues and personal reasons. Acute appendicitis then prevented him from taking the floor during Toronto's championship run.

That all sucks. It's also in the past. Anunoby is a bigger part of the Raptors now. They wouldn't be staging a viable title defense without him.

The book on Anunoby hasn't totally changed. It just has a juicer plot. His 38.1 percent clip from long range comes on a career-low 4.1 attempts per 36 minutes, but that dip in volume says more about his increased offensive bandwidth.

Standstill treys and transition opportunities continue to be his bread and butter, but he now pairs that play-trailing with a trace of self-sufficiency. He's more comfortable attacking in open space—he has to be near the top of the league in steals that turn into fast-break jams—and he's averaging a career-high 3.5 drives per game. More of his looks are coming inside three feet than ever, where he's shooting 68.6 percent.

Anunoby is, predictably, doing more to the help the Raptors on defense. They're allowing more points per 100 possessions with him on the court, but that's a nod to both their depth and the breadth of his assignments.

Facing him on the ball has always been a nightmare. He is almost impossible to screen, and his blend of length and speed allows him to chase turnovers without compromising his ability to recover. Some players don't even bother trying to test him. They're more inclined to give up the ball when he's set.

Toronto has needed Anunoby to do more than stymie the point of attack, and he's answered the call. Few others blur the line between wing and big as effectively. Consider the 10 players he has spent the most time covering this season: Ben Simmons, Taurean Prince, Cedi Osman, Gordon Hayward, Aaron Gordon, Andrew Wiggins, DeMar DeRozan, Julius Randle, De'Andre Hunter and Donovan Mitchell.

When Anunoby is on someone who doesn't move without the ball, he's technically everywhere, hunting opportunities in the passing lane and flying around to contest jumpers and looks at the rim. Only three non-bigs are matching his steal and block rates: Robert Covington, Justin Holiday and Matisse Thybulle.

Certain players have stronger All-Defense credentials. Anuoby's case still stands up to most. If he doesn't make an All-Defense team this season, it will be nothing more than a slight delay in the inevitable.