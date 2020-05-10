Power Ranking Every Team's Season Entering B/R NBA Fantasy Week

1 of 14

Noah Graham/Getty Images

30. Detroit Pistons

The Pistons needed to embrace a youth movement, but the roster moves to make that happen coupled with some injury issues left this as the least competitive club in basketball. Dating back to the trade deadline, Detroit has gone just 1-12 with an NBA-worst minus-9.1 net rating.

At least Christian Wood sent his breakout into overdrive. During that same stretch, he's gone for 22.8 points and 9.9 rebounds per night, while hitting 56.2 percent of his field goals and 40 percent of his threes. He'll need a new deal this offseason, and the Pistons should probably do anything they can to keep him.

29. Golden State Warriors

At least the basketball gods granted Golden State one Stephen Curry sighting before the hiatus started. The two-time MVP made his first appearance since breaking his hand in October on March 5, and while the performance lacked his normal efficiency, he still put 23 points, seven assists and six rebounds on the defending champs.

Theoretically, the season's suspension could give Curry and Klay Thompson enough time to rejoin forces and splash their way through the final stretch. But this is already a lost campaign, and the franchise has draft-lottery odds to protect.

28. Chicago Bulls

The Bulls were finally getting healthy, and good things tend to happen when Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen and Otto Porter Jr. share the floor. Over 13 games last season, that trio bested opponents by 2.8 points per 100 possessions. Add a red-hot Coby White to the equation (26.1 points on 48.0/43.2/90.3 shooting over his final nine outings), and Chicago had serious late-season spoiler potential.

Then again, this group was little more than a speed bump the last time we saw it. Since Feb. 1, the Bulls were 3-11 with the league's third-worst net rating.

27. Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves entered the deadline with arguably the NBA's best offensive big man, and they exited it with three more fire-ballers. Karl-Anthony Towns' wrist injury prevented the puzzle pieces from all coming together, but the newcomers looked as advertised. D'Angelo Russell cleared 21 points and six assists a night. Malik Beasley averaged 20.7 points on 47.2 percent shooting. Juancho Hernangomez hit 42 percent of his triples.

But the offense wasn't enough to cover for all of the defensive leaks. Dating back to the deadline, the Wolves allowed an abysmal 116.7 points per 100 possessions. Even with KAT at full strength, Minnesota's offense couldn't keep up.

26. Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks have a transcendent offensive talent in All-Star point guard Trae Young, but everything else is a bit of a mystery. John Collins overlaps a ton with Clint Capela, assuming Atlanta even keeps the former around. If not, the franchise will be in the market for a new No. 2 scorer. There's a decent amount of promise within the wing collection, but none of those players consistently pops.

Oh, there is one more certainty with this club: The defense is dreadful. The Hawks are 28th on the season and 30th since Feb. 1 in defensive efficiency.