B/R Staff Roundtable: 9 of the NBA's Most Intense Rivalries of All Time

Certain rivalries transcend the hardwood. This is one of them.

Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas haven't been on-court competitors in decades, and yet the bad blood between them continues to this day. ESPN's The Last Dance has made that much clear, serving at once as a look back at some of their most heated moments and a chance for an elder MJ to reinforce his dislike for Isiah.

In recent weeks, everyone has zeroed in on Thomas and the Pistons' decision to walk off the floor before the end of regulation when it was clear the Bulls would be sweeping them from the 1991 Eastern Conference Finals. Thomas has since apologized for the untimely exit, but Jordan dismissed the gesture before he could even hear it.

That incident, though, is not the origin of this long-simmering beef. It all really began at the 1985 All-Star Game. With a 21-year-old Jordan quickly becoming one of the league's most popular faces, Thomas allegedly led a freezeout that limited the then-rookie's opportunities. Jordan then proceeded to go off for 49 points in his first game out of the break, which just so happened to come against the Pistons.

From there, in addition to the 1991 conference finals, we have the Bulls losing three consecutive playoff series to the Pistons between 1988 and 1990. And then, of course, we have Thomas' apparent snub from the 1992 Dream Team, an absence for which Jordan is blamed—though The Last Dance has emphasized that Thomas didn't get along with many others on the roster, including Larry Bird and Magic Johnson.

All these years later, at least on camera, this rivalry feels a little one-sided. Jordan seems to have held onto this competitor's spat a little stronger than Thomas. That their beef persists at all, in any form, says everything we need to know: that it's one of the greatest player vs. player feuds in NBA history.