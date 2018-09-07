LeBron James, Kevin Durant 'It Ain't Easy' Song from NBA Lockout Released

Layne Murdoch/Getty Images

When LeBron James and Kevin Durant teamed up on the court for the 2012 Summer Olympics, it produced a gold medal for the United States.

As it turns out, that wasn't the first time the two NBA superstars have teamed up.

James and Durant hit the recording studio together during the 2011 NBA lockout, and with it, the song "It Ain't Easy" was made. That song has finally hit the internet, via SoundCloud:

At the time, James was preparing for his second season with the star-studded Miami Heat and Durant was just four seasons into his NBA career. Neither one had won a championship to that point, although James would change that when his Heat beat Durant's Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2012 NBA Finals.

The collaboration featured two of the game's best players and gave them each a chance to drop some bars about their journey to to stardom.

"I got the money, but that's the root of all evil. I stayed the same, but it's changing all the wrong people," Durant says. "Every hater all the same, I feelin' like the world is Skip Bayless and I'm LeBron James."

James followed with a simple flex later on in the song: "It ain't easy on the path I'm on ... Put the world on my back because I'm that strong."

In the time since the song was reportedly made, James has won three championships between the Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers. He has since moved onto the Los Angeles Lakers. Meanwhile, Durant has left OKC for the Golden State Warriors and beaten James in the Finals twice, winning two Finals MVPs in the process.

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard and Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball are among the other NBA players who have dropped tracks. However, there has never been a single put out in the sports world with this much star power.