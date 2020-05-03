Kevin Durant Won't Be Pushed to Return from Injury Before 100%, Says Nets' Marks

Chris Elise/Getty Images

Kevin Durant wasn't preparing to play in 2019-20 while recovering from his Achilles injury, and that likely won't change even with the NBA season delayed due to the coronavirus.

"He knows his body better than anybody," Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks said, per Grant Chapman of Newshub. "Our performance team and training staff have done a tremendous job getting him to this point, but I just don't know how coming out of this pandemic will affect anybody, let alone Kevin.

"When you've got enough invested in a player like Kevin, we're never going to push him to come back. When the timing is right, he'll be 100 percent when he gets on the court."

Durant first suffered the injury during the NBA finals last June but signed a four-year, $164 million contract with the Nets this offseason.

The organization's plan was to let the 10-time All-Star rehab throughout the year and return for 2020-21. When asked in January if he would return early, then-Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said it was "not going to happen," per Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

However, team announcer Ian Eagle reported in March Durant had been medically cleared to play, via Lewis.

Marks also indicated the player was getting close to full strength before the season was suspended.

"I can tell you this though—before the pandemic, he looked like Kevin Durant and that's a good thing," the GM said.

The Nets entered the league's hiatus with a 30-34 record, good enough for the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference. Adding a two-time Finals MVP to the roster would certainly make this a dangerous team if the season were to resume.

Still, it's clear the team is taking a long-term approach regarding Durant's health.