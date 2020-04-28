Ranking the NBA's Least-Clutch Moments of the Last 20 Years

1 of 7

The Memphis Grizzlies were a budding power in the Western Conference with Marc Gasol, Mike Conley, Zach Randolph, Rudy Gay and Tony Allen getting ready to make their second playoff run together. They had already knocked off the San Antonio Spurs in the previous year's postseason before pushing an Oklahoma City Thunder team with Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden to seven games.

Now in their second go-round, they drew home-court advantage against a Los Angeles Clippers team that had made the playoffs just once in the past 14 years.

Memphis started out Game 1 by demolishing L.A., getting off to an 82-55 lead with a little over two minutes to go in the third quarter. It was the first playoff game for the "Lob City" Clippers, and 23-year-old Blake Griffin was struggling against a physical Grizzlies frontcourt.

L.A. never gave up, though, getting key baskets from Nick Young, Eric Bledsoe and Griffin with Chris Paul registering seven assists in the fourth quarter alone. What transpired was a 26-1 run by the Clippers, allowing them to steal Game 1 by a score of 99-98.

While L.A. certainly deserves credit for one of the all-time great playoff comebacks, this game should never have been close.

Memphis' core three of Conley, Gasol and Randolph combined for just one point on 0-of-5 shooting from the field in the fourth quarter. Gasol had more turnovers (one) than points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks combined (0).

Kudos to the Clippers for hitting shots, but this was also a complete choke job by the Grizzlies' Big Three, especially since they were the playoff veterans here.

L.A. would go on to win the first-round series in seven games.