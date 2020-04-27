7 Big 3s That Never Won an NBA Championship

1 of 7

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Before Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls dominated basketball in the 1990s, the Cleveland Cavaliers looked ready to go on multiple title runs.

Brad Daugherty was the first overall pick in 1986, a 7'0" center out of UNC who could score, rebound and pass. Price was the first pick of the second round (25th overall), a sharpshooting point guard who became famous for his ability to split the double team.

Nance had already established himself as an All-Star power forward with the Phoenix Suns, and he was the winner of the first-ever NBA Slam Dunk Contest in 1984. When he was traded to the Cavaliers in 1988, it gave Cleveland a Big Three that would go on to make six of the next seven postseasons.

The trio was known for their friendship off the court, as well. Nance would bring teammates over to his five-acre fishing pond, Price would lead gospel songs, and Daugherty was an avid deer hunter, inviting teammates out with him before practices in rural Richfield, Ohio, where the Cavs played at the time.

Though the group was close on and off the court, one man prevented Cleveland's first Big Three from becoming a dynasty.

In 1988-89, Price, Daugherty and Nance would go 6-0 against Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls in the regular season before ultimately losing to them on "The Shot" in Game 5 of their first-round best-of-five series.

In six playoffs runs featuring this trio, Cleveland lost to Chicago five times, making it as far as the Eastern Conference Finals in 1992.

While they would make 11 All-Star games with the Cavs (including the 1989 and 1993 games together), Daugherty's retirement at age 28 due to back injuries and Jordan's dominance ultimately limited what it could accomplish.