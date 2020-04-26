How Different Would the NBA Look Without Michael Jordan?

2 of 7

Barry Gossage/Getty Images

The phrase "a rising tide lifts all ships" applies to NBA players when referencing Jordan.

While Magic Johnson and Larry Bird helped spark league interest in the 1980s, playoff games were still being tape-delayed until 1986. The global footprint of the NBA was nonexistent compared to today, and the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics dominated what little basketball was put on TV in the U.S.

"Because of Michael being in the league, we went from one or two games a week on TV in the '80s to almost every night there was a game on," 14-year NBA vet and notable Jordan opponent Craig Ehlo told Bleacher Report.

"Even though Chicago wasn't on every night, I think because of him being in the league, it gave the NBA the marketing ability to market the other teams other than Chicago. When Bird and Magic played, there was always a Boston game on or Laker game on and very few teams in between. I think the NBA marketing ability for the rest of the teams was beneficial with Michael being in the league. If he never plays, I don't think they have that power to get the TV deals that they got."

Ehlo, who played for small-market teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks, noticed the popularity boom around Jordan and the Bulls.

The salary cap in Jordan's rookie year (1984-85) was set at just $3.6 million. By the time he retired for good in 2003, it had risen as high as $42.5 million. While plenty of other factors contributed to the dramatic rise, Jordan's brand and popularity drew in millions of viewers a year, leading to more lucrative TV deals and thus more revenue for the league to share.