Ranking Every NBA Draft Class from 2000-2010

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Despite a massive misfire at No. 2, the 2003 draft is easily the best of this bunch and among the greatest (and certainly most impactful) we've ever seen.

It provided the best player of this generation (if not the best all-time) in LeBron James, plus three other future Hall of Famers in Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh and Carmelo Anthony. The quartet has combined for 50 All-Star selections—James continues adding to that total—four MVP awards, four Finals MVP awards, three scoring titles and eight championship rings.

"We are not the best [draft class ever]; we are right up there," James told Hypebeast's Mallory Chin in 2017. "You know you obviously got the '96 draft; you got the '84 draft that's right up there. So for us to even be mentioned as one of the greatest drafts that the NBA has ever seen is an honor."

If it's possible, the leading members of this draft proved just as influential off the court. The current era of player empowerment and superteam dominance ties back to both James, Wade and Bosh teaming up in Miami in 2010 and Anthony orchestrating his own deadline deal to New York in 2011.

When fans think of anything from this draft other than these four, it's probably No. 2 pick Darko Milicic, who will be remembered as one of the Association's biggest busts. But this class featured five other All-Stars (David West, Mo Williams, Kyle Korver, Josh Howard and Chris Kaman) and 27 players in total who carved out NBA careers of a decade-plus.

