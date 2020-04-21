Warriors' Bob Myers: Kevin Durant 'Misunderstood,' Has 1 of the 'Purest Hearts'

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers continues to have a high opinion of Kevin Durant after the former NBA MVP left the organization to sign with the Brooklyn Nets last summer.

Appearing on The Boardroom with Durant's agent Rich Kleiman, Myers said he believes Durant is "misunderstood" and has "one of the purest hearts" of anyone he's ever met:

Durant's time with the Warriors has been thrust back into the spotlight thanks to recent comments made by Draymond Green.

On Monday's Uninterrupted's WRTS: After Party show with Paul Rivera and Maverick Carter (h/t ESPN's Nick Friedell), Green said Durant's contract "was kind of the elephant in the room" when he only signed a one-year deal after the 2017-18 season:

"But you can't just leave the elephant in the room, because what happened was the question came to us every day, like every time we spoke to the media, Klay and myself was asked about our contract. It was strictly due to Kevin, because while that was going on, Klay was saying, 'I want to be a Warrior forever. I want to be here. We started this thing. This is where I want to be.' I'm saying, 'Yo, I want to be here for my career. We started this, we built this, I want to finish my career here with the guys I started it with.' And then you kind of had Kevin, [saying] like, 'I don't know what I'm going to do next year, and it don't matter;' but it does matter, because you're not the only person that has to answer that question."

Durant recently acknowledged on the All the Smoke podcast (h/t NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson) that he "knew just about the halfway point" of last season that he was going to leave Golden State as a free agent.

The three-season marriage between Durant and the Warriors was beneficial for both sides. They made the NBA Finals all three years, winning two titles, and Durant was named MVP of the Finals in 2017 and 2018.

Durant's tenure with Golden State came to an end when he ruptured his Achilles in the second quarter of Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.