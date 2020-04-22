5 Trade Packages to Land New York Knicks the Star They Crave

1 of 5

Knicks Receive: G Terry Rozier

Hornets Receive: G Frank Ntilikina, F/C Taj Gibson, F Iggy Brazdeikis

While Rozier may not be considered a star to most teams, the Knicks sure seem to view him as such.

According to SNY's Ian Begley, "The Knicks were comfortable including future first-round picks in deals for (D'Angelo) Russell and Charlotte's Terry Rozier" ahead of the 2020 trade deadline.

There's no way New York should have to give up any picks for Rozier, given his up-and-down first season in Charlotte after signing a three-year, $56.7 million deal. The surprise play of Devonte' Graham has forced the Hornets to play both of their undersized point guards together, resulting in a net rating of minus-6.0. Charlotte should be happy to move forward with the 25-year-old Graham and flip Rozier, a year older and with a much bigger contract, for whatever it can get.

Since the Knicks clearly value Rozier, a deal could benefit both sides.

When Graham sits, Rozier has resembled more of the true point guard that Charlotte hoped it was getting. His assist percentage more than doubles (15.0 to 30.7) when allowed to run point with Graham on the bench, while Rozier's turnover percentage (10.0) stays the same even with the increased passing.

The Knicks have tried numerous bodies at point guard this season, but neither Elfrid Payton, Dennis Smith Jr. nor Ntilikina has looked like the long-term answer.

For Charlotte, moving Rozier gives it an opportunity to put a bigger, better defender next to the 6'1", 185-pound Graham in Ntilikina, hoping to tap some of the potential that made him the No. 8 overall pick in 2017. Gibson is on an expiring $9.5 million deal, and Brazdeikis is a 21-year-old rookie who could turn into a rotation piece.

New York must like Rozier, but it shouldn't have to give up a first-rounder to acquire him.