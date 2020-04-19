Jaylon Johnson Taken by Titans in B/R User 2020 NFL Mock Draft

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Tennessee Titans fans want their team to address their need in the secondary. Fans voted for the Titans to select Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2020 B/R User NFL Mock Draft on Sunday.

Johnson would be the highest-selected Ute since Garrett Boles went No. 20 overall in 2017. Utah has produced only two first-round picks since Alex Smith went No. 1 overall in 2005.

Here is a look at how the first round has played out, as voted on the B/R app:

The Titans spent most of their offseason looking to retain the offensive talent that took them to the AFC Championship Game. They re-signed Ryan Tannehill to a new four-year contract and handed Derrick Henry the franchise tag, moves that drew varying levels of support depending on how repeatable you believe their 2019 performances were.

While the offense will largely be unchanged in 2020, the same cannot be said for the defense. Tennessee dealt five-time Pro Bowler Jurrell Casey to the Denver Broncos for a seventh-round pick—an absolute steal for Denver and a source of future concern for the Titans.

The Titans also allowed cornerback Logan Ryan to enter free agency and have seemingly made little effort to stopping him from departing. Drafting Johnson is a roll of the dice that the rookie (or some other player on the roster) will adequately replace Ryan.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranks Johnson as his No. 34 overall player in the 2020 class. He is coming off a season in which he made 36 tackles and two interceptions, earning first-team All-Pac 12 honors for the second straight season.

An impressive showing at the scouting combine only further elevated his stock, and his playing both a position of need for the Titans and one of great importance makes this a great pick.

Meanwhile, it's becoming more and more likely that Oregon's Justin Herbert will fall all the way out of the first round. Herbert's slide from virtual top-10 lock has been the biggest surprise of the User mock.