Trevon Diggs Taken by 49ers in B/R User 2020 NFL Mock Draft

San Francisco 49ers fans targeted a cornerback with the No. 31 pick of the Bleacher Report User NFL Mock Draft by selecting Trevon Diggs.

After Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs III went to San Francisco at No. 13 overall, the team added another Crimson Tide star while addressing the defense with its second pick.

Diggs is the seventh cornerback to come off the board in the first round.

Here is the full first round from the B/R app with only the Kansas City Chiefs left to pick.

According to Bleacher Report's Matt Miller, Diggs is the No. 46 overall player in the 2020 class and sixth-best cornerback.

The 6'1", 205-pound athlete was known as a playmaker during his college career, finishing his senior season with three interceptions, two fumble recoveries and two defensive touchdowns.

He was also excellent in coverage in 2019:

In a deep draft at the position, Diggs has as much upside as almost any cornerback in the class thanks to his physical tools and production for a top team. His NFL pedigree could also help, as he's the brother of Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs.

This pick could be valuable for a team that came one game short of a championship last season. After five straight years without a playoff berth, the 49ers reached the Super Bowl in February and had a 10-point fourth-quarter lead before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.

While the year ended in disappointment, there is a lot of talent on the roster to once again compete for a title.

The team only had a two major losses this offseason, DeForest Buckner and Emmanuel Sanders, but two first-round picks give the organization a chance to reload for 2020. If the 49ers land Ruggs and Diggs in the real draft, they will be in good shape going forward.