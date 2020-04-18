Jeff Gladney Taken by Vikings in B/R User 2020 NFL Mock Draft

Minnesota Vikings fans took former TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney at No. 22 overall in Bleacher Report's 2020 User NFL Mock Draft on Saturday.

It falls in line with what head coach Mike Zimmer often says: "You can never have too many cornerbacks" (h/t Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press).

  1. Cincinnati Bengals (2-14): Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
  2. Washington Redskins (3-13): Chase Young, DE, Ohio State
  3. Detroit Lions (3-12-1): Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State
  4. New York Giants (4-12): Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson
  5. Miami Dolphins (5-11): Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
  6. Los Angeles Chargers (5-11): Jedrick Wills, OL, Alabama
  7. Carolina Panthers (5-11): Derrick Brown, DL, Auburn
  8. Arizona Cardinals (5-10-1): Tristan Wirfs, OL, Iowa
  9. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-10): Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
  10. Cleveland Browns (6-10): Andrew Thomas, OL, Georgia
  11. New York Jets (7-9): Mekhi Becton, OL, Louisville
  12. Las Vegas Raiders (7-9): CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
  13. San Francisco 49ers (via 7-9 Indianapolis Colts): Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
  14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-9): Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina
  15. Denver Broncos (7-9): CJ Henderson, CB, Florida
  16. Atanta Falcons (7-9): K'Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU
  17. Dallas Cowboys (8-8): Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama
  18. Miami Dolphins (via 8-8 Pittsburgh Steelers): Josh Jones, OL, Houston
  19. Las Vegas Raiders (via 8-8 Chicago Bears): A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson
  20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via 9-7 Los Angeles Rams): Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
  21. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7): Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
  22. Minnesota Vikings (via 10-6 Buffalo Bills): Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

Gladney was a lockdown corner for the Horned Frogs:

The 5'10", 191-pound prospect recorded five interceptions and 146 tackles (107 solo) across four seasons at TCU. Gladney's durability also stood out, as his 42 collegiate starts were most in the program during that span, per the Horned Frogs official website.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked Gladney as the 24th-best overall prospect and third-best cornerback in this class, including the best slot corner.

Gladney definitely fills a position of need for Minnesota after cornerback Trae Waynes left to sign with the Cincinnati Bengals and cornerback Mackensie Alexander followed Waynes to Cincinnati in free agency.

The Vikings lost several veteran playmakers leading up to the draft. Perhaps most notably, the team traded away 2019 leading receiver Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills for the 22nd overall pick.

All-Pro cornerback Xavier Rhodes and Pro Bowl defensive tackle Linval Joseph were cut.

The Vikings managed to sign former Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce as their only high-priced addition, but the departures far outweigh the arrivals.

Minnesota ranked a middling 15th in passing defense but excelled with the third-most interceptions (17) last season.

